Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR ANGAMALY II BRANCH IN ERNAKULAM DISTRICT

TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space.

LOCATION DISTRICT CARPET AREA PERUMBAVOOR ERNAKULAM 1900 sqft PIRAVOM ERNAKULAM 1900 sqft ANGAMALY ERNAKULAM 1900 sqft ALUVA ERNAKULAM 1900 sqft

Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for submission: 17/03/2023 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.