  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-02-24 am EST
271.10 INR   -0.99%
12:41aCanara Bank : Premises required for fixing new premises for our angamaly ii branch in ernakulam district
PU
02/23Canara Bank : Corrigendum for extension of time for submission of tender for premises required for our Chorode and Ramanattukara Branch in Calicut District.
PU
02/22Canara Bank : Tender for building construction for cbrseti tiruppur, tamilnadu state.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR ANGAMALY II BRANCH IN ERNAKULAM DISTRICT

02/25/2023 | 12:41am EST
1

TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space.

LOCATION

DISTRICT

CARPET AREA

PERUMBAVOOR

ERNAKULAM

1900 sqft

PIRAVOM

ERNAKULAM

1900 sqft

ANGAMALY

ERNAKULAM

1900 sqft

ALUVA

ERNAKULAM

1900 sqft

Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for submission: 17/03/2023 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Thiruvananthapuram

(Sd/-)

25.02.2023

Divisional Manager

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram

1

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 05:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 5 960 M 5 960 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,80x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 492 B 5 932 M 5 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 271,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-18.66%5 932
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.33%409 681
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.44%273 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%212 304
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%177 313
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 839