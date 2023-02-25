Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR ANGAMALY II BRANCH IN ERNAKULAM DISTRICT
02/25/2023 | 12:41am EST
TENDER FOR PREMISES
Offers invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space.
LOCATION
DISTRICT
CARPET AREA
PERUMBAVOOR
ERNAKULAM
1900 sqft
PIRAVOM
ERNAKULAM
1900 sqft
ANGAMALY
ERNAKULAM
1900 sqft
ALUVA
ERNAKULAM
1900 sqft
Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for submission: 17/03/2023 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
