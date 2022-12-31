Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR CHORODE, RAMANATTUKARA, MUKKAM AND ATHYODI in Calicut District.

Divisional Manager (Sd/-)Premises & Estate Section,
Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram
TENDER FOR PREMISES
Offers invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space in the Ground Floor for Branch/Office.
LOCATION
DISTRICT
CARPET AREA
(Branch/Office)
1
CHORODE
1900 Sqft
2
RAMANATTUKARA
CALICUT
2200 sqft
3
MUKKAM
2200 sqft
4
ATHYODI
1900 Sqft
Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's
Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for
submission: 25/01/2023 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's | website only.
Place :TRIVANDRUM
Date :01.01.2023
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 12:47:01 UTC.