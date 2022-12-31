Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
333.30 INR   +3.78%
07:48aCanara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR CHORODE, RAMANATTUKARA, MUKKAM AND ATHYODI in Calicut District.
PU
07:18aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of gorakhpur bank road branch (distt.- gorakhpur) uttar pradesh.
PU
03:18aCanara Bank : Requirement of premises for opening of general banking branch (banking outlet) at aliyabad industrial area, vijayapura dist.
PU
Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR CHORODE, RAMANATTUKARA, MUKKAM AND ATHYODI in Calicut District.

12/31/2022 | 07:48am EST
Divisional Manager (Sd/-)Premises & Estate Section,
Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram

TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space in the Ground Floor for Branch/Office.

LOCATION

DISTRICT

CARPET AREA

(Branch/Office)

1

CHORODE

1900 Sqft

2

RAMANATTUKARA

CALICUT

2200 sqft

3

MUKKAM

2200 sqft

4

ATHYODI

1900 Sqft

Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's

Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for

submission: 25/01/2023 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's | website only.

Place :TRIVANDRUM

Date :01.01.2023

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 12:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 5 776 M 5 776 M
Net income 2023 94 179 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,45x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 605 B 7 310 M 7 310 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK66.69%7 310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.87%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.56%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.64%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.86%157 335