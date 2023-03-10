Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR NEDUMANKAVU BRANCH IN KOLLAM DISTRICT

3

Annexure-III Contd.

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, Tel :0471-2325383 CIRCLE OFFICE Fax : 0471-2331355 SPENCER JUNCTION E-Mail : pecotvm@canarabank.com MG ROAD,TRIVANDRUM , PIN-695001

CANARA BANK intends to take ready to move-in Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements : SL AREA OF BRANCH DISTRICT REMARKS NO PREMISES LOCATION REMARKS 1 1900 SQFT NEDUMANKAVU KOLLAM A.PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO (COMMERCIAL THE PREMISES IN GROUND FLOOR PREMISES) WITH ENTIRE AREA IN A SINGLE FLOOR (FIRST FLOOR IF OFFERED,

MUST HAVE LIFT/RAMP FACILITY AND

ATM AREA SHOULD BE IN GROUND

FLOOR)

B.REQUIRED POWER LOAD IS 35 KW

C. STRONG ROOM AS PER BANK'S REQUIREMENT

(200 TO 250 SFT)

The prospective offerors meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address OR from our GA Section, Kollam, Regional Office Kollam from 11/03/2023 to 30/03/2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope subscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT...……… (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 2.00 PM on 30/03/2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized official of the Bank