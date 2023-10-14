CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

The strong room measuring about 300 Sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer

A. Preference will be given to the premises in ground floor

The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to col- lect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com . Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Super scribed as "OFFER FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES AT …………………………………..(Location) " shall be submitted

up to 3:00 PM on 30.10.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office Vijayawada at the above given Address.

4. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 4:00 PM at the above of- fice in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Place : Sd/- Date : Authorized official of the Bank

3