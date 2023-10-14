CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
General Admn Section
Tel : 0866- 2428877
Circle office
Email : pecovij@canarabank.com
D.No. 54-15-4B,
First Floor, Lakshmi Avenue,
Srinivasanagar Bank Colony,
Ring Road, Vijayawada- 520008
1
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.
Location, Place
Carpet Area in
Sft.
PEDDAPURAM (Kakinada District)
Upto 1700 Sft
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
- Notice Inviting Offers
- Instructions to offerers
- Terms & Conditions
- Technical Details of the Premises offered
- Carpet Area Definition
- Strong Room specifications
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages and necessary details to be duly filled in INK. The documents should not be retyped / modified by the offerors and only the format given by the bank shall be used for submission
***********
2
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
General Admn Section
Tel: 0866- 2428877
Circle office
: 9440905184
D.No. 54-15-4B, First Floor,
Email: pecovij@canarabank.com
Srinivasanagar Bank Colony,
Ring Road, Vijayawada- 520008
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
Area of premises
Location
Upto 1700 Sft
PEDDAPURAM
Commercial
(Kakinada
premises
District)
Remarks
A. Preference will be given to the premises in ground floor
- The strong room measuring about 300 Sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer
- Required Power load is 30 KW.
- The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to col- lect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
- Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT …………………………………..(Location) " shall be submitted
up to 3:00 PM on 30.10.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office Vijayawada at the above given Address.
4. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 4:00 PM at the above of- fice in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Place
:
Sd/-
Date
:
Authorized official of the Bank
3
Instructions to Offerers
- The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
- The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
- The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at……………. (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
- The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting
Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
4
-
Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.
I. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side, if any, width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
II. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
III. Documents related to conversion of land used to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
- All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
- The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
- Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
- i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
- The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
5
