  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-17 am EDT
281.75 INR   +0.04%
08:57aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of bansphatak branch (distt.- varanasi), uttar pradesh to alternate premises
PU
07:47aCanara Bank : GeM bid for Supply, Installation, Implementation and Maintenance of Redhat and NGNIX+ licenses in Canara Bank for 3 years
PU
01:57aCanara Bank : Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.
PU
Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF BANSPHATAK BRANCH (DISTT.- VARANASI), UTTAR PRADESH TO ALTERNATE PREMISES

03/18/2023 | 08:57am EDT
Annexure-III Contd.

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE OFFER

(To be submitted in a separate sealed envelope marked as Financial Bid)

From:

Sri/Smt/M/s…………………………………………

Tel (O)

:

……………………………………………………

(R)

:

……………………………………………………

Mobile

:

To

Email id

:

The General Manager

CANARA BANK

Circle Office…………………………..

Dear Sir,

SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your Bansphatak Main Branch

******

In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:

  1. To offer my/our premises at Rs………….. Psft per month (Rupees……………………………….. ……………………………………) on Carpet area basis for first block of 5 years from the date of handing over possession of the premises, with ………% increase in rent for the second block of 5 years.
  2. The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid.
  3. This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".

Signature of the offerer/s

Place:

Date :

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 12:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 5 985 M 5 985 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,99x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 511 B 6 190 M 6 190 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 281,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-15.47%6 190
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623