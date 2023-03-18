Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF BANSPHATAK BRANCH (DISTT.- VARANASI), UTTAR PRADESH TO ALTERNATE PREMISES

Annexure-III Contd.
FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE OFFER
(To be submitted in a separate sealed envelope marked as Financial Bid)
|
From:
|
|
|
Sri/Smt/M/s…………………………………………
|
Tel (O)
|
:
|
……………………………………………………
|
(R)
|
:
|
……………………………………………………
|
Mobile
|
:
|
To
|
Email id
|
:
|
The General Manager
|
|
|
CANARA BANK
|
|
|
Circle Office…………………………..
|
|
Dear Sir,
SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your Bansphatak Main Branch
******
In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:
-
To offer my/our premises at Rs………….. Psft per month (Rupees……………………………….. ……………………………………) on Carpet area basis for first block of 5 years from the date of handing over possession of the premises, with ………% increase in rent for the second block of 5 years.
-
The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid.
-
This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".
Signature of the offerer/s
Place:
Date :
