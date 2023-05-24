Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:54:15 2023-05-24 am EDT
301.90 INR   -0.05%
02:46aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of campierganj branch (distt.- gorakhpur) uttar pradesh.
PU
02:06aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of nirala nagar branch (distt.- lucknow) uttar pradesh.
PU
05/23Canara Bank : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR "SUPPLY & INSTALLATION OF POWER INVERTERS AT URBAN BRANCHES IN HUBBALLI CIRCLE”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF CAMPIERGANJ BRANCH (DISTT.- GORAKHPUR) UTTAR PRADESH.

05/24/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Annexure-III Contd.

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE OFFER

(To be submitted in a separate sealed envelope marked as Financial Bid)

From:

Sri/Smt/M/s…………………………………………

Tel (O)

:

……………………………………………………

(R)

:

……………………………………………………

Mobile

:

To

Email id

:

The General Manager

CANARA BANK

Circle Office…………………………..

Dear Sir,

SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your Campierganj Branch, Gorakhpur

******

In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:

  1. To offer my/our premises at Rs………….. Psft per month (Rupees……………………………….. ……………………………………) on Carpet area basis for first block of 5 years from the date of handing over possession of the premises, with ………% increase in rent for the second block of 5 years.
  2. The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid.
  3. This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".

Signature of the offerer/s

Place:

Date :

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 499 B 6 021 M 6 021 M
Net income 2023 103 B 1 247 M 1 247 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,31x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 548 B 6 617 M 6 617 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 302,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-9.38%6 617
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.93%403 363
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.70%243 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.71%225 846
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 732
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 868
