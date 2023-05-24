Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF CAMPIERGANJ BRANCH (DISTT.- GORAKHPUR) UTTAR PRADESH.

Annexure-III Contd.

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE OFFER

(To be submitted in a separate sealed envelope marked as Financial Bid)

From: Sri/Smt/M/s………………………………………… Tel (O) : …………………………………………………… (R) : …………………………………………………… Mobile : To Email id : The General Manager CANARA BANK Circle Office…………………………..

Dear Sir,

SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your Campierganj Branch, Gorakhpur

In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:

To offer my/our premises at Rs………….. Psft per month (Rupees……………………………….. ……………………………………) on Carpet area basis for first block of 5 years from the date of handing over possession of the premises, with ………% increase in rent for the second block of 5 years. The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid. This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".

Signature of the offerer/s

Place:

Date :