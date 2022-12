Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF GORAKHPUR BANK ROAD BRANCH (DISTT.- GORAKHPUR) UTTAR PRADESH.

Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:

Sl. District Carpet Area Power BID Brannch / Office SYSTEM No. (approx.) Load TYPE 1 GORAKHPUR GORAKHPPUR BANK ROAD 2,200-2,800 sqft 20-25 K W TWO BID (MAIN) SYSTEM

The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 24.01.2023 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.