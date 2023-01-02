Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED - RAMALLAKOTA

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, Circle office Tel: 0866- 2428877 D.No. 54-15-4B, 1stFloor Mobile : 8333813817, 7382932190 Lakshmi Avenue Srinivasanagar Bank Colony, Email: pecovij@canarabank.com Ring Road, Vijayawada- 520008

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Area of premises Location Remarks

A. Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor with entire area in a

1500 Sft RAMALLAKOTA single Floor and least number of