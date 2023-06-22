1

TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following locations:

LOCATION

DISTRICT

CARPET AREA

PARAVUR

ERNAKULAM

1900 sqft

VADUTHALA

ERNAKULAM

2200 sqft

BANERJI ROAD

ERNAKULAM

2200 sqft

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary

application forms may be obtained from the respective branches (PARAVUR: 0484 2447860,

8281991605, 9495009960; VADUTHALA: 0484 2435436, 9495004311, 9400193468; BANERJI ROAD: 0484 2379831, 9495004305, 9400193468)OR downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for

submission is on 14.07.2023 upto 3.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only

(Sd/-)

Assistant General Manager

Thiruvananthapuram

Premises & Estate Section

22.06.2023

Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram

