TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following locations:

LOCATION

DISTRICT

CARPET AREA

CHERUTHONI

IDUKKI

1900 sqft

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the respective branches (CHERUTHONI - 9495009960) OR downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 30.10.2023 upto

3.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in

Bank's website only

(Sd/-)

Assistant General Manager

Thiruvananthapuram

Premises & Estate Section

07.10.2023

Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram

