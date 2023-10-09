1
TENDER FOR PREMISES
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following locations:
LOCATION
DISTRICT
CARPET AREA
CHERUTHONI
IDUKKI
1900 sqft
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the respective branches (CHERUTHONI - 9495009960) OR downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 30.10.2023 upto
3.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in
Bank's website only
(Sd/-)
Assistant General Manager
Thiruvananthapuram
Premises & Estate Section
07.10.2023
Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram
1
