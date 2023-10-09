TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following locations:

LOCATION DISTRICT CARPET AREA CHERUTHONI IDUKKI 1900 sqft

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the respective branches (CHERUTHONI - 9495009960) OR downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 30.10.2023 upto

3.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in

Bank's website only