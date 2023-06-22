1
TENDER FOR PREMISES
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following locations:
LOCATION
DISTRICT
CARPET AREA
PARAVUR
ERNAKULAM
1900 sqft
VADUTHALA
ERNAKULAM
2200 sqft
BANERJI ROAD
ERNAKULAM
2200 sqft
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary
application forms may be obtained from the respective branches (PARAVUR: 0484 2447860,
8281991605, 9495009960; VADUTHALA: 0484 2435436, 9495004311, 9400193468; BANERJI ROAD: 0484 2379831, 9495004305, 9400193468)OR downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for
submission is on 14.07.2023 upto 3.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only
(Sd/-)
Assistant General Manager
Thiruvananthapuram
Premises & Estate Section
22.06.2023
Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram
