PRESS RELEASE Date: 24th JULY 2023

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2023

Operating Profit up by 15.11% YoY

Net Profit up by 74.83% YoY

Global Business Up by 9.38% YoY

Key Highlights (3 Months Ended)

(June 2023 V/s June 2022)

Global Business stood at ₹20,80,141 Cr, grew by 9.38%. Gross Advances stood at ₹8,87,671 Cr, grew by 13.27%.

Net Profit for June 2023 stood at ₹3,535 Cr against Net Profit of ₹2022 cr for June- 2022.

Operating Profit stood at ₹7,604 Cr, grew by 15.11%. Net Interest Income stood at ₹8,666 Cr, grew by 27.72%. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.05% improved by 27 bps. Cost to Income Ratio down by 115 bps and stood at 43.61%.

RAM Credit grew by 12.89% to ₹4,91,475 Cr, it constitutes 55% of Total Advances. Retail Credit grew by 10.64% with Housing loan at 13.64%.

Gold Loan grew by 29.37% With Portfolio Amount of ₹1,29,800 Cr. Gross NPA Ratio stood at 5.15%, down by 183 bps.

Net NPA Ratio stood at 1.57%, down by 91 bps.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 88.04% improved by 353 bps. CRAR stood at 16.24% as at June 2023. Out of which CET1 is 11.50%. Return on Assets improved to 0.99% for Q1FY24 against 0.65% for Q1FY23. Return on Equity improved to 22.95% for Q1FY24 against 16.33% for Q1FY23.