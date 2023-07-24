PRESS RELEASE
Date: 24th JULY 2023
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2023
Operating Profit up by 15.11% YoY
Net Profit up by 74.83% YoY
Global Business Up by 9.38% YoY
Key Highlights (3 Months Ended)
(June 2023 V/s June 2022)
Global Business stood at ₹20,80,141 Cr, grew by 9.38%. Gross Advances stood at ₹8,87,671 Cr, grew by 13.27%.
Net Profit for June 2023 stood at ₹3,535 Cr against Net Profit of ₹2022 cr for June- 2022.
Operating Profit stood at ₹7,604 Cr, grew by 15.11%. Net Interest Income stood at ₹8,666 Cr, grew by 27.72%. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.05% improved by 27 bps. Cost to Income Ratio down by 115 bps and stood at 43.61%.
RAM Credit grew by 12.89% to ₹4,91,475 Cr, it constitutes 55% of Total Advances. Retail Credit grew by 10.64% with Housing loan at 13.64%.
Gold Loan grew by 29.37% With Portfolio Amount of ₹1,29,800 Cr. Gross NPA Ratio stood at 5.15%, down by 183 bps.
Net NPA Ratio stood at 1.57%, down by 91 bps.
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 88.04% improved by 353 bps. CRAR stood at 16.24% as at June 2023. Out of which CET1 is 11.50%. Return on Assets improved to 0.99% for Q1FY24 against 0.65% for Q1FY23. Return on Equity improved to 22.95% for Q1FY24 against 16.33% for Q1FY23.
Key Summary of Business Performance (as on 30.06.2023)
Business
Global Business increased by 9.38% (y.o.y) to ₹20,80,141 Cr as at June 2023 with Global Deposits at ₹11,92,470 Cr 6.65% (y.o.y) and Global Advance (gross) at ₹8,87,671 Cr 13.27% (y.o.y).
Domestic Deposit of the Bank stood at ₹11,04,506 Cr as at June 2023 with growth of 4.90% (y.o.y).
Domestic Advances(gross) of the Bank stood at ₹8,43,063 Cr as at June 2023 grew by 12.69% (y.o.y).
Retail lending Portfolio increased to ₹1,42,297 Cr 10.64% (y.o.y) as at June 2023. Housing Loan Portfolio increased 13.64% (y.o.y) to ₹85,884 Cr.
Advances to Agriculture grew by 19.97% (y.o.y) to ₹2,22,757 Cr as at June 2023.
Asset Quality
Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 5.15% as at June 2023 as against 5.35% at March 2023, 6.98% as at June 2022.
Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 1.57% as at June 2023 as against 1.73% as at March 2023, 2.48% as at June 2022.
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 88.04% as at June 2023 from 84.51% as at June 2022.
Capital Adequacy
CRAR stood at 16.24% as at June 2023. Out of which CET1 is 11.50%, Tier-I is 13.58% and Tier-II is 2.66%.
Priority Sector & Financial Inclusion
The Bank has achieved Targets in Priority Sector at 45.59% and Agricultural Credit at 20.37% of ANBC as at June 2023, as against the norm of 40% and 18% respectively.
Credit to small and marginal farmers stood at 15.08% of ANBC, against the norm of 10%. Credit to Weaker Sections stood at 21.54% of ANBC, against the norm of 12%.
Network
As on 30.06.2023, the Bank has 9653 Number of Branches, out of which 3049 are Rural,2723 Semi Urban,1970 Urban & 1911 Metro along with 10683 ATMs. Bank is also having 3 Overseas Branches in London, New York and Dubai.
