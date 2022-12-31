Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES FOR OPENING OF GENERAL BANKING BRANCH (BANKING OUTLET) AT ALIYABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, VIJAYAPURA DIST.

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Hubballi 2nd floor, Centrum Building, Airport Road, HUBBALLI-580030

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under SINGLE-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/ under construction/ vacant site in approved layout/ construction with required Power load and suitable for Branch premises at the following locations:

Location,Place District Category Carpet Regional Office Area in sft. Aliyabad Vijayapura Rural 1,500 Vijayapura Industrial Area The details are published in the Bank's Website:

http://www.canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Branches OR Regional Offices OR downloaded from the Bank's Website.

Last date for submission is on 21.01.2023 upto 03.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum, and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/- Place: Hubballi Deputy General Manager Date : 31.12.2022 Hubballi Circle

1