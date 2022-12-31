Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
333.30 INR   +3.78%
Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES FOR OPENING OF GENERAL BANKING BRANCH (BANKING OUTLET) AT ALIYABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, VIJAYAPURA DIST.

12/31/2022 | 03:18am EST
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Hubballi 2nd floor, Centrum Building, Airport Road, HUBBALLI-580030

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under SINGLE-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/ under construction/ vacant site in approved layout/ construction with required Power load and suitable for Branch premises at the following locations:

Location,Place

District

Category

Carpet

Regional Office

Area in sft.

Aliyabad

Vijayapura

Rural

1,500

Vijayapura

Industrial Area

The

details

are

published

in

the

Bank's

Website:

http://www.canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Branches OR Regional Offices OR downloaded from the Bank's Website.

Last date for submission is on 21.01.2023 upto 03.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum, and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Hubballi

Deputy General Manager

Date : 31.12.2022

Hubballi Circle

1

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

CANARA BANK

CIRCLE OFFICE: HUBBALLI

ADVT DT 31.12.2022

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

SINGLE-BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises Section

Circle Office

2nd Floor, Centrum Building,

Airport Road,

Telephone: 0836-2239440

HUBBALLI-580030

E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com

2

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING

PREMISES TO THE BANK AT ALIYABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA

The Offer document consists of the following:

  1. Notice Inviting Offers
  2. Instructions to offerers
  3. Offer Letter
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Strong Room specifications
  6. Lease deed format

***********

3

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle office

Tel: 0836-2239440/424

Hubballi

E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Carpet

Location, Place

District

Category

Area in sft.

Remarks

(Approximately)

a. The strong room (as per

RBI

&

Bank's

specifications)

measuring a minimum of

150 sft is to be

Aliyabad

Vijayapura

Rural

1,500

constructed

in

the

Industrial Area

premises by the offerer

b. Required power load is

20

KW

c. ATM room to be

constructed

in

the

premises by the offerer.

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ALIYABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM (time) on 21.01.2023 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
  3. The Offer will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

HUBBALLI

Sd/-

4

DATE: 31.12.2022

Deputy General Manager

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
  2. The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at Aliyabad Industrial Area" and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as `LATE' and shall not be considered.
  4. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
    1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing

the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,

  1. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  1. Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

5.

All columns of the "Offer Letter"

must be

duly filled in and no column should be

left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer/ authorized

signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the

joint

owners have to sign all the

pages

of the "Offer Letter". Any over writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by

the offerer. Incomplete offers / Offers with in-

correct details are liable for rejection.

6.

In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may

attach

separate sheets.

7.

The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified

therein. However, any terms in

deviation

to

the

terms/conditions specified in the

"Offer Letter", shall be furnished

in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".

  1. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

10. i) The Offers will be opened on Date a Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own

interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and competitive offer will be selected.
  1. The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.
  2. The successful bidder, as decided by the Bank, should execute a lease deed with the Bank as per the attached format. No changes, unless otherwise decided by the Bank, shall be permitted to the lease deed format.

PLACE:

5

DATE:

SIGNATURE OF THE OFFERER/S WITH SEAL

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग

Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 08:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
