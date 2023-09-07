Canara Bank invites bids from the owners of premises (to be built by bidder as per bank's / RBI specifications) on lease rental basis for Commercial / Office use having carpet area of approx. 512-558 Sq.m (5500-6000 sqft.), including one Currency chest of approx.1600 Sq. ft carpet area as per RBI Specifications (referannexure-Iwhich can be obtained from our Office during the Office hours till the closure of bid opening date). Interested landlords agreeable for construction/addition and alterations as per Bank's requirement should submit their offer in the office of the undersigned on Bank's prescribed format of "TECHNICAL BID" AND "FINANCIAL BID" in two separate sealed envelopes super scribing "Technical bid"/"Financial bid" with "Name of the Office" for which they are applying, on or before 29.09.2023 upto 05:00pm . The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any/ all offers without assigning any reason thereof.

Both the Envelopes to be closed and BID particulars to be mentioned on the TOP with name, address and Contact Number of the bidder/offerer.

There shall be TWO ENVELOPEs i.e. one for Technical BID and the other for Financial BID

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Madurai St Mary's Campus, East Veli Street, Madurai - 625001

Ph: 0452- 2337060, 2337040,E- Mail ID: pecomdu@canarabank.com

NOTICE INVITING OFFER

PREMISES REQUIRED FOR MEGA CURRENCY CHEST:

Canara Bank invites bids from the owners of premises (to be built by bidder as per bank's / RBI specifications) on lease rental basis for Commercial / Office use having carpet area of approx. 512-558 Sq.m (5500-6000 sqft) including one Currency chest of 1600 Sq. ft carpet area as per RBI Specifications (refer annexure-I which can be obtained from our Office during the Office hours till the closure of bid opening date ) . The premises should be located on a wide road, accessible for cash van / truck situated in decongested area within 1-2 KM of periphery of Trichy city area. The entire space should be on one single floor on Ground floor premises in the commercial establishments with all facilities including adequate power, place for Gen Set and water supply (not in the area notified for land acquisition). The premises should be commercially approved from the Competent Authority and having sufficient parking area and frontage. Interested landlords agreeable for construction/addition and alterations as per Bank's requirement should submit their offer in the office of the undersigned on Bank's prescribed format of "TECHNICAL BID" AND "FINANCIAL BID" in two separate sealed envelopes super scribing "Technical bid"/"Financial bid" with "Name of the Office" for which they are applying, on or before 29.09.2023 upto 05:00pm . The proposal along with site plan, proof of ownership, terms and conditions and Annexure I be kept in Technical Bid Envelope. Preference will be given to the premises belonging to the Public sector unit/Govt. Department, if they are willing to do the construction of strong room and other requirements at their own cost. The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any/ all offers without assigning any reason thereof.

Name of the office Location/Place DISTRICT REGIONAL Carpet Area in sqft. OFFICE Mega Currency Chest - Trichy Trichy Trichy 5500-6000sqft Trichy

The details are published in the Bank's Website:http://www.canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders/.

The necessary application forms can also be obtained from the above mentioned Office or at Regional Office, Trichy or downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 29.09.2023 up to 05:00 P.M. Further communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only. Interested bidders shall refer Bank's website for Corrigendum/Addendum before submission of final bid document.

The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day i.e on 29.09.2023 at 05.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose