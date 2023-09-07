General Administration Section, Circle Office, Madurai
St Mary's Campus, East Veli Street, Madurai - 625001
Ph: 0452- 2337060, 2337040
E- Mail ID: pecomdu@canarabank.com
PREMISES REQUIRED FOR MEGA CURRENCY CHEST
Canara Bank invites bids from the owners of premises (to be built by bidder as per bank's / RBI specifications) on lease rental basis for Commercial / Office use having carpet area of approx. 512-558 Sq.m (5500-6000 sqft.), including one Currency chest of approx.1600 Sq. ft carpet area as per RBI Specifications (referannexure-Iwhich can be obtained from our Office during the Office hours till the closure of bid opening date). Interested landlords agreeable for construction/addition and alterations as per Bank's requirement should submit their offer in the office of the undersigned on Bank's prescribed format of "TECHNICAL BID" AND "FINANCIAL BID" in two separate sealed envelopes super scribing "Technical bid"/"Financial bid" with "Name of the Office" for which they are applying, on or before 29.09.2023 upto 05:00pm . The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any/ all offers without assigning any reason thereof.
Name of the office
Location/Place
DISTRICT
REGIONAL
Carpet Area in
OFFICE
sqft.
Mega Currency
Trichy
Trichy
Trichy
5500-6000sqft
Chest -Trichy
The
details
are published
in
the Bank's Website:
http://www.canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders/.
Place: Madurai
Assistant General Manager
CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE: MADURAI
ADVT DT ………………………
OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR OPENING OF MEGA CURRENCY
CHEST AT TRICHY UNDER TWO BID (TWO ENVELOPE) SYSTEM
Issued By:
General Administration Section, Circle Office, Madurai
St Mary's Campus, East Veli Street, Madurai - 625001
Ph: 0452- 2337060, 2337040 E- Mail ID: pecomdu@canarabank.com
Please note :
- There shall be TWO ENVELOPEs i.e. one for Technical BID and the other for Financial BID
- Both the Envelopes to be closed and BID particulars to be mentioned on the TOP with name, address and Contact Number of the bidder/offerer.
- The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in the original form.
- Submission in any other format will be rejected.
- All the pages to be submitted with signature at places wherever mentioned.
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
- Notice Inviting Offer
- Instructions to offer/(s)
- Terms & Conditions
- Technical Details of the Premises offered
- Carpet Area Definition
- Specifications for Vault (TO BE COLLECTED FROM OUR OFFICES)- Annexure I
FINANCIAL BID
a. Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
General Administration Section, Circle Office, Madurai St Mary's Campus, East Veli Street, Madurai - 625001
Ph: 0452- 2337060, 2337040,E- Mail ID: pecomdu@canarabank.com
The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day i.e on 29.09.2023 at 05.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose
to be present. If the date of tender opening happens to be a holiday, the tenders will be opened on next working day at 5.30 PM.
Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered
II.INSTRUCTION TO OFFEROR(S)
This tender consists of two parts viz. the Technical Bid having terms and conditions, details of offer and the Financial Bid. Duly signed and completed separate Technical and Financial Bids are to be submitted for each proposal (using Xerox copies in case of multiple offers). The Technical Bid and financial Bid for the proposal should be enclosed in separate sealed envelopes and these two envelopes be placed in a single sealed envelope super scribing "Tender for leasing of premises for Mega currency Chest, CanaraBank, Trichy" and submitted to "The Assistant General Manager, General Administration Section, CircleOffice-Madurai,St Mary's Campus, East Veli Street, Madurai - 625001" on or before 29.09.2023 up to 5:00 PM.
Important points of Parameters:
Sl
Criteria
Bank's Requirement
No
1
Floor area
Approximately 512-558 Sq.m (5500-6000
sqft) in
ground
floor
only
with RCC
Currency Chest vault of Approx.1600 Sq. ft.
carpet
area
as per RBI
guidelines
(Guidelines to be collected separately from
our Office at Circle office Madurai /
Regional Office Trichy) and the cost of
construction of the currency chest also is
to be borne by the premises owner
except the Doors. Entire area shall be
available on a single floor ie ground floor
with independent access to the area. No
Basement shall be provided below the
currency chest vault.
Premises
already
constructed/under
construction will be considered only if the
vault construction is feasible as per RBI
specification. The clear height below the
beam (if any) inside the vault shall be a
minimum of 3000mm from the finished
floor level.
