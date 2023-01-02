Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:22 2023-01-02 am EST
333.50 INR   +0.06%
01:22aCanara Bank's CEO Retires
MT
12:48aCanara Bank : Requirement of premises for various branches viz. rah hazaribagh hazaribagh silli under ranchi circle
PU
2022Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR CHORODE, RAMANATTUKARA, MUKKAM AND ATHYODI in Calicut District.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES FOR VARIOUS BRANCHES VIZ. RAH HAZARIBAGH HAZARIBAGH SILLI UNDER RANCHI CIRCLE

01/02/2023 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises & Estate Section

Circle Office, Ranchi

Telephone : 0651-2330601

E-mail: premiseranchico@canarabank.com

1

2

ANNEXURE-III

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

TO THE BANK

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

2

3

Annexure-III Contd.

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, RANCHI

Tel: 0651 - 2330601

2nd FLOOR,KAUSHALYA CHAMBERS

MAIN ROAD, RANCHI

E-MAIL:premiseranchico@canarabank.com

PIN -834 001

CANARA BANK intends to take commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Sl.

Place

Name of

Name

of

Category

Carpet Area

no.

District

Taluk

Required

1.

RAH

Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh

Urban

Approx. 2200 Sqft

Hazaribagh

2.

Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh

Urban

Approx. 2000 Sqft

3.

Silli

Ranchi

Ranchi

Rural

Approx. 1500 Sqft

Sadar

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from OUR OFFICE at the above address OR from REGIONAL OFFICE RANCHI from 01.01.2023 to 21.01.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT..………(Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 4.00 PM (time) on 21- 01-2023to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on or after 21.01.2023 at 4.00 PM at the above office and the offers will be recorded and thereafter visit by the officials will be done. Advance information over telephone will be given to each and every bidder before visiting their offered premises.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized official of the Bank

3

4

Annexure-III Contd.

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as
    "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
  6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  7. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.

4

5

  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
  2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
  1. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
  2. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
  3. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  4. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
  5. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

ii)The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.

  1. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal layout of premises and layout of buildings in the complex etc., and suitable offers shall be finalized /shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 05:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
01:22aCanara Bank's CEO Retires
MT
12:48aCanara Bank : Requirement of premises for various branches viz. rah hazaribagh hazaribagh ..
PU
2022Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR CHORODE, RAMANATTUKARA, MU..
PU
2022Canara Bank : Premises required for shifting of gorakhpur bank road branch (distt.- gorakh..
PU
2022Canara Bank : Requirement of premises for opening of general banking branch (banking outle..
PU
2022Canara Bank : Tenders under “TWO BID CONCEPT” through GeM Portal for hiring of..
PU
2022Canara Bank : Request for proposal (rfp) for housekeeping & general cleaning servcies at v..
PU
2018Canara Bank : India's Canara bank fined in UK for anti-money laundering brea..
RE
2018Graphic - The woes of India's state banking sector in four charts
RE
2018PNB bank woes spur Goldman to downgrade India's economic growth forecasts
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 5 776 M 5 776 M
Net income 2023 94 179 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,45x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 605 B 7 310 M 7 310 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 333,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK0.00%7 310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.87%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.56%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.64%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.86%157 335