Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES ON LEASE FOR SHIFTING OF UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI BRANCHES TO ALTERNATE PREMISES – PUBLISHING OF TENDER NOTIFICATION IN NEWSPAPER.
02/18/2023 | 06:30am EST
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Hubballi 2nd floor, Centrum Building, Airport Road, HUBBALLI-580030
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under SINGLE-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/ under construction/ vacant site in approved layout/ construction with required Power load and suitable for Branch premises at the following locations:
The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Branches OR Regional Offices OR downloaded from the Bank's Website.
Last date for submission is on 09.03.2023 upto 03.00 P.M.
Further communications, corrigendum, and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Place: Hubballi
Deputy General Manager
Date : 17.02.2023
Hubballi Circle
परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय
Circle Office Hubballi
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE: BANGALORE
ADVT DT 17.02.2023
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER SINGLE-BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
Canara Bank
Premises Section, Circle Office
52A, Shanbhag Building,
Unkal Cross, Saingagar Road,
Hubballi-580031
Telephone: 0836-2239440/424
E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com
परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय
Circle Office Hubballi
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING
PREMISES TO THE BANK AT UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI.
The Offer document consists of the following:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offerers
Offer Letter
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room specifications
Lease deed format
परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय
Circle Office Hubballi
Premises & Estate Section,
Circle office
Tel: 0836-2239440/424
Hubballi
E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements:
Carpet
Location, Place
District
Category
Area
in
Remark
sft.
s
(Approximat
ely)
Uppar Hosalli
Bellary
Rural
1,500
Pamaladinni
Belagavi
Rural
1,500
Harobelavadi Dharwad Rural 1,500
a. The strong room (as per
RBI & Bank's specifications) measuring a minimum of 150 sft is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer
b. Required power load is 15 KW
c. ATM room to be
constructed in the premises by the offerer.
The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM (time) on 09.03.2023 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
The Offer will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
HUBBALLI
17.02.2023
Deputy General Manager
परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय
Circle Office Hubballi
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at Uppar Hosalli/ Pamaladinni/ Harobelavadi" and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as `LATE' and shall not be considered.
Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
I.A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
III.Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the
competent authority.
5.
All columns of
the "Offer
Letter"
must be
duly filled in and no column should be
left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer/ authorized
signatory. In case of joint
ownership,
all the joint
owners have to sign all the
pages
of
the "Offer Letter". Any over writing
or use
of white ink is to be duly authenticated by
the
offerer.
Incomplete
offers
/
Offers
with
in- correct details are liable for
rejection.
6.
In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may
attach
separate sheets.
7. The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the
"Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".
Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
10. i) The Offers will be opened on Date a Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own
interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and competitive offer will be selected.
The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.
The successful bidder, as decided by the Bank, should execute a lease deed with the Bank as per the attached format. No changes, unless otherwise decided by the Bank, shall be permitted to the lease deed format.
परसर व संपदा अनुभाग
Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय
Circle Office Hubballi
