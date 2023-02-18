Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:13 2023-02-17 am EST
293.65 INR   -0.44%
06:30aCanara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES ON LEASE FOR SHIFTING OF UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI BRANCHES TO ALTERNATE PREMISES – PUBLISHING OF TENDER NOTIFICATION IN NEWSPAPER.
PU
02/14Canara Bank : Hiring of premises under two bid system at, jagraon, dist. ludhiana
PU
02/10Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED – RAVULAPALEM BRANCH
PU
NewsCalendar 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES ON LEASE FOR SHIFTING OF UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI BRANCHES TO ALTERNATE PREMISES – PUBLISHING OF TENDER NOTIFICATION IN NEWSPAPER.

02/18/2023 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Hubballi 2nd floor, Centrum Building, Airport Road, HUBBALLI-580030

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under SINGLE-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/ under construction/ vacant site in approved layout/ construction with required Power load and suitable for Branch premises at the following locations:

Location, Place

District

Category

Carpet

Regional Office

Area in sft.

Uppar Hosalli

Bellary

Rural

1,500

Bellary

Pamaladinni

Belagavi

Rural

1,500

Chikodi

Harobelavadi

Dharwad

Rural

1,500

RO-I, Hubballi

The

details

are

published

in

the

Bank's

Website:

http://www.canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Branches OR Regional Offices OR downloaded from the Bank's Website.

Last date for submission is on 09.03.2023 upto 03.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum, and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Hubballi

Deputy General Manager

1

Date : 17.02.2023

Hubballi Circle

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE: BANGALORE

ADVT DT 17.02.2023

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER SINGLE-BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Canara Bank

Premises Section, Circle Office

52A, Shanbhag Building,

Unkal Cross, Saingagar Road,

Hubballi-580031

Telephone: 0836-2239440/424

E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com

2

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING

PREMISES TO THE BANK AT UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI.

The Offer document consists of the following:

  1. Notice Inviting Offers
  2. Instructions to offerers
  3. Offer Letter
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Strong Room specifications
  6. Lease deed format

***********

3

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle office

Tel: 0836-2239440/424

Hubballi

E-mail: pecohub@canarabank.com

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Carpet

Location, Place

District

Category

Area

in

Remark

sft.

s

(Approximat

ely)

Uppar Hosalli

Bellary

Rural

1,500

Pamaladinni

Belagavi

Rural

1,500

Harobelavadi Dharwad Rural 1,500

a. The strong room (as per

RBI & Bank's specifications) measuring a minimum of 150 sft is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer

b. Required power load is 15 KW

c. ATM room to be

constructed in the premises by the offerer.

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT UPPAR HOSALLI/ PAMALADINNI/ HAROBELAVADI" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM (time) on 09.03.2023 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
  3. The Offer will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

4

HUBBALLI

Sd/-

17.02.2023

Deputy General Manager

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
  2. The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at Uppar Hosalli/ Pamaladinni/ Harobelavadi" and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as `LATE' and shall not be considered.
  4. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.

I.A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,

  1. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.

III.Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the

competent authority.

5.

All columns of

the "Offer

Letter"

must be

duly filled in and no column should be

left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer/ authorized

signatory. In case of joint

ownership,

all the joint

owners have to sign all the

pages

of

the "Offer Letter". Any over writing

or use

of white ink is to be duly authenticated by

the

offerer.

Incomplete

offers

/

Offers

with

in- correct details are liable for

rejection.

6.

In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may

attach

separate sheets.

7. The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the

"Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".

  1. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

10. i) The Offers will be opened on Date a Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own

interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and competitive offer will be selected.
  1. The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.
  2. The successful bidder, as decided by the Bank, should execute a lease deed with the Bank as per the attached format. No changes, unless otherwise decided by the Bank, shall be permitted to the lease deed format.

5

PLACE:

DATE:

SIGNATURE OF THE OFFERER/S WITH SEAL

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग

Premises & Estate Section अंचलकायालय

Circle Office Hubballi

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 11:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
