Canara Bank : RFP for Record Management System of Bank records

Turnover,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
गए द तावेज़
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स य कया
Yes
RA Qualification Rule
H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination
Type of Bid/ बड का
कार
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के
2 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Estimated Bid Value/अनुमािनत
बड मूय
140000000
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प
ित
Total value wise evaluation
Financial Document Indicating Price
Yes
Breakup Required
EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
State Bank of India
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
1500000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी
ववरण
Advisory Bank
State Bank of India
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
1.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).38
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
Deputy General Manager
Estate Policy & Control Section, General Administration Wing, Canara Bank Head office, Bengaluru 560004 (T P Jyothilekshmi)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied.
MII Compliance
MII Compliance
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Past Experience of Similar Services: The Bidder must have successfully executed / completed at least one single order of 80 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 2 orders each of 50 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 3 orders each of 40 % of the Estimated Bid Value for similar service(s) in last three years to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of contracts / work orders and documentary evidence of successful execution / completion in support of Past Experience of Similar Services along with names, address and contact details of clients shall be uploaded with the bid for verification by the Buyer.
Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
Generic
The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.