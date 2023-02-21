Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:18 2023-02-21 am EST
278.95 INR   -3.48%
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at BHATAR, SURAT
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at SOUTH BOPAL, AHMEDABAD
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at UMRETH, ANAND
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at AMBAJI

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNEXURE-III

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises & Estate Section Circle Office,

7th Floor GIFT One Tower, GIFT City, Gandhinagar - 382355 Telephone: 9099909355

E-mail.: premisescoahd@canarabank.com

1

INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

TO OPEN NEW BRANCH

PLACE

TALUKA

DISTRICT

AMBAJI

DANTA

BANASKANTHA

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition
    2. Strong Room specifications

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

2

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE AHMEDABAD

Tel : 9099909355

P & E SECTION,

E-Mail: premisescoahd@canarabank.com

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Area of premises

Location

Remarks

For New premises of

The place location

as

A) Preference will be given to the premises on

Ground floor with entire area in a single

AMBAJI

branch.

mentioned above

Floor.

The carpet area

B) The strong room measuring about 200 to

required

is 1700 sq

300 sq ft as per the Banks specification is to

be constructed in the premises by the offerer

ft approx

Commercial premises

C) Required Power load is…25…..KW.

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope subscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ___________ (Name of location)" shall be submitted up to 02.00 PM on 15.03.2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the 15.03.2023 at 3:30 P.M at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
  4. No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/- Assistant General Manager

3

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be

leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name, address

& Phone number of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

4. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as

"Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at………………

(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT………………..

(Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.

  1. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  2. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.

4

  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
  2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

8. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over-

writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

12.i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing/E-MAIL by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
  1. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal

layout of premises and layout of buildings in the complex etc., and suitable offers shall be finalized /shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.

13. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.

5

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at BHATAR, SUR..
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at SOUTH BOPAL..
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at UMRETH, ANA..
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at SANAND MOTI..
PU
08:00aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at VISNAGAR, M..
PU
07:40aCanara Bank : Tender for appointment of architect for building construction for cbrseti ba..
PU
07:40aCanara Bank : Tender for appointment of architect for building construction for cbrseti ca..
PU
07:40aCanara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis For Fixing New Branch at AMBAJI
PU
01:00aCanara Bank : Inviting offers for alternate premises to bhikanur, kamareddy dist, telangan..
PU
02/20Canara Bank : Empanelment of courier agencies for 2023-2024
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 5 977 M 5 977 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,12x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 525 B 6 342 M 6 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 289,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-13.29%6 342
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693