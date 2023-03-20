Canara Bank : Requirement of Space on rental basis for shifting of KHAMBHAT Branch to alternate premises.

DRAFT AGREEMENT TO LEASE THIS AGREEMENT TO LEASE made on this ____________________ day of _______ 20__ at _____________________________________ between Sri __________________________ /o._________________ residing at ________________________________________________ herein after referred to as the First Party (which term shall mean and include wherever the context so requires or admits his heirs, successors, administrators, executors, attorneys and assigns) of the One part and CANARA BANK a body corporate constituted under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act 1970 having its Head Office at No.112, Jayachamarajendra Road, Bangalore and carrying on banking business among other places at _________________ hereinafter referred to as the Second Party (which term shall mean and include wherever the context so admits or requires its successors, administrators and assigns) of the other Part represented by its Manager and holder of Power of Attorney dated _____________ Sri ________________________________ S/o._______________________ witnesseth as follows : WHEREAS, the First Party is the absolute owner of the land / building bearing No. ________ situated at _______________ ____________ and whereas the Second Party being in need of alternate / additional accommodation for its use and occupation has requested the First Party to construct a new building and grant a lease of the ____________________ Floor of the said building measuring about ________ sqft more fully detailed in schedule hereto and hereinafter referred to as the "Said Premises" for a period ________ years certain on a monthly rent of Rs. __________with an option to the Second Party to continue to lease for a further period of _________ years at a monthly rent of Rs. _________________ on the same. And whereas the First Party has agreed to construct the building / additional portion and grant a lease of said premises to the Second Party.

It is now hereby agreed between the parties as follows :-

1. The First Party shall repair and renovate / construct the said premises as per the plan and specifications given by the Second Party and hand over possession of the said premises to the second party duly

completed in all respects on or before _____________. Electrical points and wiring shall be provided

by the First Party so as to suit the needs of the Second Party.

2. The First Party shall, on completion of the construction, repairs and renovations of the said premises, put the Second Party in possession of the said premises and execute a lease of the said premises in favour of the Second Party on the following terms and conditions -

The lease shall be for a period of _______ years certain with an option to the Second Party to continue the lease thereafter for a further period of _______ years. The Second Party shall, however, have the liberty to vacate the premises or a part thereof at any time during the period

of lease by giving ____________ month's notice in writing.