Canara Bank : SELECTION OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR SETTING UP OUT BOUND CALL CENTERS FOR INTERNAL FOLLOW-UP AT CIRCLE AND REGIONAL OFFICES OF THE BANK

in ATC),OEM Authorization Certificate,Additional Doc 1
(Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4
गए द तावेज़
(Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स
य
कया
No
Type of Bid/ बड का कार
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक
मूयांकन के
3 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित
Total value wise evaluation
1 / 6
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Financial Document Indicating Price
Breakup Required/मूय दशानेवाला व ीय द तावेज
Yes
ेकअप आव यक है
EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
Bank Of Baroda
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
12500000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
Bank Of Baroda
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
10.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).38
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
Deputy General Manager
Department Of Information Technology, Department of Financial Services, Canara Bank, Ministry of Finance (S K L Das)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied./बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
Yes
1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility
2 / 6
for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा
Total Minimum Qualifying Marks for Technical Score: 70
QCBS Weightage(Technical:Financial):70:30
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
Pre-bid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and
27-06-202316:00:00must reach us on or before 23/06/2023, Friday at 5.00 PM. Subject of the email should be given as "Pre Bid Queries for GEM/2023/B/3579907 dated 16/06/2023". Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Service Provider For Setting Up Out Bound Call Centers For Internal Followup At Circle And Regional Offices Of The Bank ( 1 )
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Selection of service provider for setting up out bound call centers for internal followup at Circle and Regional Offices of the Bank
procurement "1" indicates Project based or Lumpsum based hiring.
Additional
Requirement/अित र
आव यकता
1
Akhil T Money
G Road Naveen Complex
Bangalore-560001
N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at
Bangalore
.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
3. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name
4 / 6
Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
Generic Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of
Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at
Bangalore
After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract.
9. Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Bangalore
Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
Disclaimer/अ वीकरण
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in