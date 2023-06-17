Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
303.75 INR   +2.34%
Canara Bank : SELECTION OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR SETTING UP OUT BOUND CALL CENTERS FOR INTERNAL FOLLOW-UP AT CIRCLE AND REGIONAL OFFICES OF THE BANK

06/17/2023 | 01:57am EDT
Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):

GEM/2023/B/3579907

Dated/ दनांक : 16-06-2023

Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय

07-07-2023 19:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक

07-07-2023 19:30:00

तार ख/समय

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश

180 (Days)

वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)

Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name/ वभाग का नाम

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम

Canara Bank

Office Name/कायालय का नाम

Department Of Information Technology

Item Category/मद केटेगर

Custom Bid for Services - Selection of service provider for

setting up out bound call centers for internal followup at

Circle and Regional Offices of the Bank

Contract Period/अनुबंध अविध

3 Year(s)

MSE Exemption for Years Of

Experience/अनुभव के वष

सेएमएसई छूट/ and

Yes

Turnover/टनओवर के िलए एमएसई को छूट

है

Startup Exemption for Years Of

Experience/अनुभव के वष

से टाटअप छूट/ and

Yes

Turnover/ टनओवर के िलए

टाटअप को छूट

है

Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested

in ATC),OEM Authorization Certificate,Additional Doc 1

(Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in

Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे

ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4

गए द तावेज़

(Requested in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स

कया

No

Type of Bid/ बड का कार

Two Packet Bid

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

during technical evaluation/तकनीक

मूयांकन के

3 Days

दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय

Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित

Total value wise evaluation

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Financial Document Indicating Price

Breakup Required/मूय दशानेवाला व ीय द तावेज

Yes

ेकअप आव यक है

EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक

Bank Of Baroda

EMD Amount/ईएमड

रािश

12500000

ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी

ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक

Bank Of Baroda

ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)

10.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क

अपे त अविध (मह ने).38

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।

Beneficiary/लाभाथ :

Deputy General Manager

Department Of Information Technology, Department of Financial Services, Canara Bank, Ministry of Finance (S K L Das)

Splitting/ वभाजन

Bid splitting not applied./बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन

Yes

1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility

for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

  1. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  2. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा

Scope of Work:1686920413.pdf

Service Level Agreement (SLA):1686920487.pdf

Payment Terms:1686920420.pdf

GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1686920430.pdf

This Bid is based on Quality & Cost Based Selelction (QCBS) . The technical qualification parameters are :-

Parameter Name

Max Marks

Cutoff Marks

Qualification Methodology

Document

As per RFP

100

70

View File

Total Minimum Qualifying Marks for Technical Score: 70

QCBS Weightage(Technical:Financial):70:30

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time

Pre-Bid Venue

Pre-bid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and

27-06-202316:00:00must reach us on or before 23/06/2023, Friday at 5.00 PM. Subject of the email should be given as "Pre Bid Queries for GEM/2023/B/3579907 dated 16/06/2023". Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.

Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Service Provider For Setting Up Out Bound Call Centers For Internal Followup At Circle And Regional Offices Of The Bank ( 1 )

Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ

Specification

Values

Core

Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality

Selection of service provider for setting up out bound call centers for internal followup at Circle and Regional Offices of the Bank

Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service

YES

Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc

YES

Specification

Values

Addon(s)/एडऑन

Additional Specification Documents/अित र

विश द तावेज़

Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार

Consignee

S.No./ . Reporting/Officer/

Address/पता

सं.

परेषती/ रपो टग

अिधकार

560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing

Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M

The quantity

of

procurement "1" indicates Project based or Lumpsum based hiring.

Additional

Requirement/अित र

आव यकता

1

Akhil T Money

G Road Naveen Complex

Bangalore-560001

  • N/A

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत

  1. Generic
    OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
  2. Forms of EMD and PBG

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of

Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at

Bangalore

.

Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.

3. Forms of EMD and PBG

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name

Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351

IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name

Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle

.

Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.

  1. Generic
    Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
  2. Certificates
    Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
  3. Generic
    Buyer Organization specific Integrity Pact shall have to be complied by all bidders. Bidders shall have to upload scanned copy of signed integrity pact as per Buyer organizations policy along with bid. Click here to view the file
  4. Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC
    Buyer uploaded ATC document Click here to view the file.
  5. Forms of EMD and PBG

Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of

Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at

Bangalore

  • After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract.

9. Forms of EMD and PBG

Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name

Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351

IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Bangalore

  • Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.

Disclaimer/अ वीकरण

The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 05:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
