    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Canara Bank : Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.

03/18/2023 | 01:57am EDT
Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,

Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai

CANARA BANK

(A Government of India Undertaking)

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI,

2nd FLOOR, B-WING,C-14, G BLOCK,

BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX,

MUMBAI - 400051

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (ONLINE TENDER)

 SELECTION OF ARCHITECT FOR -

  1. DEMOLITION & REDEVELOPMENT OF GOVIND SAGAR BUILDING, JP ROAD, SEVEN BUNGLOWS, ANDHERI (W), VERSOVA, MUMBAI - 400061.
  2. REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 16 KASTUR PARK, BORIVALI WEST, MUMBAI - 400092.
  3. DEMOLITION & REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 300 SWARNAROOP BUILDING, CHEMBUR, MUMBAI - 400071.

This document can also be downloaded from Bank's website www.canarabank.com

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI

1

Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,

Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai

CANARA BANK

INDEX OF TENDER DOCUMENT

Sl No.

Details

Page No.

1

Notice Inviting Offer ( NIO)

3

2

A - Eligibility criteria

5

3

B - Brief details of the work

7

4

C- General Rule & instructions to Applicants

8

5

D - Method of evaluation of Tender

13

6

E- Terms & Conditions of the Contract

16

7

F - Application format

27

8

Proforma - A - Details of relatives working in Bank

30

9

Proforma - B - Authorization letter

31

10

Proforma - C - Acceptance of terms& conditions

32

11

Proforma - D - Agreement format

33

12

Proforma - E - Financial Bid (1,2 & 3)

34

13

Proforma - F - Undertaking letter

40

14

Proforma - G - Declaration as per Bank's format

41

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI

2

Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,

Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS (NIO)

SUBJECT: SELECTION OF ARCHITECT FOR DEMOLITION & REDEVELOPMENT OF GOVIND SAGAR VERSOVA, KASTUR PARK- BORIVALI & SWARNAROOP BUILDING CHEMBUR MUMBAI.

Canara Bank proposes to Select Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building-Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building, Mumbai.

1. Nature of the document : SINGLE STAGE TWO BID CONCEPT

2. The offer document comprises of the following:

A. TECHNICAL BID:

  1. Eligibility criteria
  2. Brief details of the work
  3. General Rules & Instructions to the Applicants.
  4. Method of selection of Architect.
  5. Conditions of contract
  6. Application Format
  7. Proforma - A,B,C, D, F & G

[

B.FINANCIAL BIDS (3 NOS. FOR 3 PROJECTS) -FEE STRUCTURE: Financial bid for the proposed Architectural services in Proforma-E and to be submitted in a separate envelope.

Description

RFP No. and Date

Brief Description of the

RFP

Bank's Address for Communication

Date of Issue of RFP

Earnest Money Deposit (Refundable)

Last Date and Time for

Details

RFP-11/ARCHITECT/CO/2023-23 Dt : 04.03.2023

Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of

Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali &

Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.

Deputy General Manager,

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI (CANARA BANK), 2nd FLOOR, B-WING,C-14, G BLOCK, BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX,

MUMBAI - 400051

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site, https://canarabank.com/tenders& Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.inas well as from e-Procurement portal https://canarabank.abcprocure.com

Date: 18.03.2023

Nil

10.04.2023 AT 3.00 pm

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI

3

Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,

Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai

Submission of Bids

Date, Time & Venue for opening of Technical Bid to Eligibility Criteria.

Tender Response to be submitted in online through the e- Procurement portal https://canarabank.abcprocure.com

For any queries regarding submission of the tender kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Date, Time & Venue of opening of Technical Bids

Pre-bid Meeting Date & Time

Other Details

e-mail ID: support@procuretiger.comMobile No. +91- 9904406300 , 9510812960, 9265562819

10.04.2023 AT 3.30 pm

Pre-bid meeting will be held as per following schedule -

1.) 28.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at GOVIND SAGAR BUILDING, JP ROAD, SEVEN BUNGLOWS, ANDHERI (W), VERSOVA, MUMBAI - 400061.

2.) 29.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 16 KASTUR PARK, BORIVALI WEST, MUMBAI - 400092.

3.) 31.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at DEMOLITION &

REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 300 SWARNAROOP BUILDING, CHEMBUR, MUMBAI - 400071.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format, Pre-bid Queries to e-mailemcomcity@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 27.03.2023, Monday by 03.00 pm.

The bidders must fulfil the Pre-Qualification criteria for being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's corporate website http://canarabank.com/tenders

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre-bid meeting.

The Bank will not be bound to accept the lowest tender and reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason whatsoever.

Place : Mumbai

Deputy General Manager

Date: 15.03.2023

Canara Bank,

Circle Office, Mumbai

Office.

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI

4

Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,

Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai

  1. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

SUBJECT: Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai.

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having General Administration Wing at Dwarakanath Bhavan, K R Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru-560004. The Bank is having Pan India presence with 24 Circle Offices, 176 Regional Offices & 9734 Branches situated across the states. Canara Bank Mumbai Circle Office proposes to carry out for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai.

Online two bids system (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for Selection Of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building, versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

Interested Reputed firms/ Companies who meets the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.

S.

Eligibility Criteria

No

01 The bidder should be a registered member with Council of Architecture (COA) or Indian Institute of Architects ( IIA )

02 The bidder should have minimum of 5 years' experience in architectural services related to integrated development of Office and residential complexes.(Preferably Residential Training Institutions)

03 The bidder should have rendered similar services at least during the last 5 years ending with 28.02.2023 as detailed below :

  1. Atleast one (1) similar work -Project cost
    not less than Rs 35 Crores OR
  2. Atleast Two (2) similar works- Project cost
    not less than Rs 20 Crores each OR

Documents Required

Copy of valid registration certificate from Council of Architecture (COA) or Indian Institute of Architects ( IIA )

Copies of work orders & related work completion certificates older than 5 years from the date of RFP from the institutions/ clients. Preference will be given to experience in Central/ State Government/ PSU / Banks/ corporate offices/ large scale private units.

Copies of work orders and satisfactory work completion certificates from the institutions/ clients clearly indicating the project cost & nature of work.

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI

5

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 05:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
