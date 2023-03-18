Canara Bank : Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.

Pre-bid meeting will be held as per following schedule -
1.) 28.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at GOVIND SAGAR BUILDING, JP ROAD, SEVEN BUNGLOWS, ANDHERI (W), VERSOVA, MUMBAI - 400061.
2.) 29.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 16 KASTUR PARK, BORIVALI WEST, MUMBAI - 400092.
3.) 31.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at DEMOLITION &
REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 300 SWARNAROOP BUILDING, CHEMBUR, MUMBAI - 400071.
Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format, Pre-bid Queries to e-mailemcomcity@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 27.03.2023, Monday by 03.00 pm.
The bidders must fulfil the Pre-Qualification criteria for being eligible to bid.
Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's corporate website http://canarabank.com/tenders
No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre-bid meeting.
The Bank will not be bound to accept the lowest tender and reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason whatsoever.
Place : Mumbai
Deputy General Manager
Date: 15.03.2023
Canara Bank,
Circle Office, Mumbai

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI
Selection of Architect w.r.t Demolition & Redevelopment works at Canara Bank owned Building viz, Govind Sagar, Versova,
Kastur Park, Borivali & Swarnaroop Building,Chembur, Mumbai
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
SUBJECT: Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai.
Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having General Administration Wing at Dwarakanath Bhavan, K R Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru-560004. The Bank is having Pan India presence with 24 Circle Offices, 176 Regional Offices & 9734 Branches situated across the states. Canara Bank Mumbai Circle Office proposes to carry out for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai.
Online two bids system (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for Selection Of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building, versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur Mumbai as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.
Interested Reputed firms/ Companies who meets the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.
Eligibility Criteria
01 The bidder should be a registered member with Council of Architecture (COA) or Indian Institute of Architects ( IIA )
02 The bidder should have minimum of 5 years' experience in architectural services related to integrated development of Office and residential complexes.(Preferably Residential Training Institutions)
03 The bidder should have rendered similar services at least during the last 5 years ending with 28.02.2023 as detailed below :
Atleast one (1) similar work -Project cost
not less than Rs 35 Crores OR
Atleast Two (2) similar works- Project cost
not less than Rs 20 Crores each OR
Documents Required
Copy of valid registration certificate from Council of Architecture (COA) or Indian Institute of Architects ( IIA )
Copies of work orders & related work completion certificates older than 5 years from the date of RFP from the institutions/ clients. Preference will be given to experience in Central/ State Government/ PSU / Banks/ corporate offices/ large scale private units.
Copies of work orders and satisfactory work completion certificates from the institutions/ clients clearly indicating the project cost & nature of work.
CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE MUMBAI