Canara Bank : Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.

e-mail ID: support@procuretiger.comMobile No. +91- 9904406300 , 9510812960, 9265562819

10.04.2023 AT 3.30 pm

Pre-bid meeting will be held as per following schedule -

1.) 28.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at GOVIND SAGAR BUILDING, JP ROAD, SEVEN BUNGLOWS, ANDHERI (W), VERSOVA, MUMBAI - 400061.

2.) 29.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 16 KASTUR PARK, BORIVALI WEST, MUMBAI - 400092.

3.) 31.03.2023 at 04.00 pm at the site at DEMOLITION &

REDEVELOPMENT OF PLOT NO 300 SWARNAROOP BUILDING, CHEMBUR, MUMBAI - 400071.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format, Pre-bid Queries to e-mailemcomcity@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 27.03.2023, Monday by 03.00 pm.

The bidders must fulfil the Pre-Qualification criteria for being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's corporate website http://canarabank.com/tenders

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre-bid meeting.