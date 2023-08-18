If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price. OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023 for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases: