Canara Bank : TENDER DOCUMENT – ALTERNATE PREMISES REQUIREMENT FOR RANIGANJ CHHORA COLLIERY, RUPNARAYANPUR & KOLKATA KIDDERPORE BRANCHES

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata 5th Floor, 21, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700016

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space at prominent commercial locations nearby existing branch (for alternate premises) on Main Road preferably in the Ground floor having minimum pillars, independent access, ATM space, good frontage, parking and willing to construct strong room as per RBI specifications and ready for occupation with required power load of 20 to 25 KVA for the branch/ office at the following locations:

Location/Place DISTRICT REGIONAL Carpet Area in sqft. OFFICE Raniganj Chhora Colliery Paschim Durgapur 1500 to 1900 Bardhaman Rupnarayanpur Paschim Durgapur 1000 to 1500 Bardhaman Kidderpore Kolkata RO-I Kolkata 2000 to 2500

The details are published in the Bank‟s Website: http://www.canarabank.com/ tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Regional Offices Durgapur & RO-I Kolkata OR downloaded from the Bank‟s Website.

Last date for submission is 29.04.2023 up to 03.00 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank‟s website only.

Place: Kolkata Divisional Manager Date : 06.04.2023 Kolkata Circle

