  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Canara Bank
  News
  Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
02:07:10 2023-04-06
285.70 INR   +0.51%
02:04aCanara Bank : TENDER DOCUMENT – ALTERNATE PREMISES REQUIREMENT FOR RANIGANJ CHHORA COLLIERY, RUPNARAYANPUR & KOLKATA KIDDERPORE BRANCHES
PU
04/03Canara Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer
MT
04/03Canara Bank Announces Management Changes
CI
Canara Bank : TENDER DOCUMENT – ALTERNATE PREMISES REQUIREMENT FOR RANIGANJ CHHORA COLLIERY, RUPNARAYANPUR & KOLKATA KIDDERPORE BRANCHES

04/06/2023 | 02:04am EDT
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata 5th Floor, 21, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700016

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space at prominent commercial locations nearby existing branch (for alternate premises) on Main Road preferably in the Ground floor having minimum pillars, independent access, ATM space, good frontage, parking and willing to construct strong room as per RBI specifications and ready for occupation with required power load of 20 to 25 KVA for the branch/ office at the following locations:

Location/Place

DISTRICT

REGIONAL

Carpet Area in

sqft.

OFFICE

Raniganj Chhora Colliery

Paschim

Durgapur

1500 to 1900

Bardhaman

Rupnarayanpur

Paschim

Durgapur

1000 to 1500

Bardhaman

Kidderpore

Kolkata

RO-I Kolkata

2000 to 2500

The details are published in the Bank‟s Website: http://www.canarabank.com/ tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Regional Offices Durgapur & RO-I Kolkata OR downloaded from the Bank‟s Website.

Last date for submission is 29.04.2023 up to 03.00 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank‟s website only.

Place: Kolkata

Divisional Manager

Date : 06.04.2023

Kolkata Circle

1

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचल कार्ाालर् हुब्बल्लि Circle Office Kolkata

CANARA BANK

CIRCLE OFFICE: KOLKATA

ADVT DT 06.04.2023

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By: Premises Section Circle Office 5th Floor,

21, Camac Street,

Telephone: 033-22831501

Kolkata- 700016

E-mail: pecokol@canarabank.com

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग

Premises & Estate Section अंचल कार्ाालर् हुब्बल्लि Circle Office Kolkata

2

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR RENTING

PREMISES TO THE BANK AT RANIGANJ CHHORA COLLIERY & RUPNARAYANPUR

(DISTRICT: PASCHIM BARDHAMAN) & KIDDERPORE, KOLKATA

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

  1. Notice Inviting Offers
  2. Instructions to offerors , Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Strong Room specifications
  6. Lease deed format

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

* * * *** ** * * *

3

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचल कार्ाालर् हुब्बल्लि Circle Office Kolkata

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle office 5TH Floor

21, Camac Street,Tel: 033-22831501 Kolkata- 700016.

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Location/

District

Category

Carpet

Remarks

Place

Area in sft.

a. The strong room with carpet area of

Raniganj

Paschim

at least

200 sft as per banks‟

Semi Urban

1500 to 1900

specifications is to be constructed in

Chhora Colliery Bardhaman

the premises by the offerer.

b. Required

power

load

is 20 K VA

a. The strong room with carpet area of

at least 150 sft as per banks‟

Paschim

specifications is to be constructed in

Rupnarayanpur

Rural

1000 to 1500

the premises by the offerer.

Bardhaman

b. Required

power

load

is 15 K VA

a. The strong room with carpet area of

2000

at least 300 sft as per banks‟

specifications is to be constructed in

Kidderpore

Kolkata

Metro

to

the premises by the offerer.

2500

b. Required

power

load

is 20 to 25

K VA

  1. The prospective offerors meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………………. " shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM (time) on 29.04.2023 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata at the above given Address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 03.30 PM at the above office in

the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be

present. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part

without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

5. No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained.

4

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचल कार्ाालर् हुब्बल्लि Circle Office Kolkata

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at……………………….". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Branch Premises for Canara Bank at ……………………". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as
    "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission
  6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  7. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing

the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,

  1. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title

deeds.

  1. Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the

competent authority.

8.

All columns of the "Offer Document " must be duly filled in and no

column

should

be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer/

authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all

the joint

owners have

to sign

all the pages of the "Bids (Technical & Financial)". Any over writing or use of white ink is

to be duly authenticated by the offerer.

Incomplete offers / Offers

with

incorrect

details are liable for rejection.

9.

In case the space in the "Offer Document " is found insufficient, the offerers may

attach

separate sheets.

10.

The "Offer Document" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/ conditions

specified therein. However, any terms in

deviation to

the terms/conditions specified

in the "Offer Document", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking

"list of

deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part

without assigning any reasons.

11.

Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

5

12. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date a Time

stipulated

in

the

Notice

Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers

are

advised in their own interest to be present

on that date, at the

specified

time.

  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
  2. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like

परसर व संपदा अनुभाग Premises & Estate Section अंचल कार्ाालर् हुब्बल्लि Circle Office Kolkata

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
