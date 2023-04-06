Canara Bank : TENDER DOCUMENT – ALTERNATE PREMISES REQUIREMENT FOR RANIGANJ CHHORA COLLIERY, RUPNARAYANPUR & KOLKATA KIDDERPORE BRANCHES

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space at prominent commercial locations nearby existing branch (for alternate premises) on Main Road preferably in the Ground floor having minimum pillars, independent access, ATM space, good frontage, parking and willing to construct strong room as per RBI specifications and ready for occupation with required power load of 20 to 25 KVA for the branch/ office at the following locations:
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements:
Location/
District
Category
Carpet
Remarks
Place
Area in sft.
a. The strong room with carpet area of
Raniganj
Paschim
at least
200 sft as per banks‟
Semi Urban
1500 to 1900
specifications is to be constructed in
Chhora Colliery Bardhaman
the premises by the offerer.
b. Required
power
load
is 20 K VA
a. The strong room with carpet area of
at least150 sft as per banks‟
Paschim
specifications is to be constructed in
Rupnarayanpur
Rural
1000 to 1500
the premises by the offerer.
Bardhaman
b. Required
power
load
is 15 K VA
a. The strong room with carpet area of
2000
at least300 sft as per banks‟
specifications is to be constructed in
Kidderpore
Kolkata
Metro
to
the premises by the offerer.
2500
b. Required
power
load
is 20 to 25
K VA
The prospective offeror‟s meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as"OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………………. " shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM (time) on 29.04.2023 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata at the above given Address.
The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at03.30 PM at the above office in
the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be
present. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part
without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
5. No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained.
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (MarkedEnvelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at……………………….". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope-2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Branch Premises for Canara Bank at ……………………". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as
"OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission
Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing
the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title
deeds.
Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the
competent authority.
8.
All columns of the "Offer Document " must be duly filled in and no
column
should
be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer/
authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all
the joint
owners have
to sign
all the pages of the "Bids (Technical & Financial)". Any over writing or use of white ink is
to be duly authenticated by the offerer.
Incomplete offers / Offers
with
incorrect
details are liable for rejection.
9.
In case the space in the "Offer Document " is found insufficient, the offerers may
attach
separate sheets.
10.
The "Offer Document" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/ conditions
specified therein. However, any terms in
deviation to
the terms/conditions specified
in the "Offer Document", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking
"list of
deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part
without assigning any reasons.
11.
Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
12. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date a Time
stipulated
in
the
Notice
Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers
are
advised in their own interest to be present
on that date, at the
specified
time.
The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like
