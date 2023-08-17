2

EOI & NOTICE FOR INVITATION OF FOR SELECTION AND ENGAGEMENT OF ARCHITECT FOR COMPREHENSIVE ARCHITECTURAL/ INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR OUR PROPOSED (UNDER CONSTRUCTION) BUILDING AT NEWTOWN RAJARHAT KOLKATA

Tender Ref. No. : PECOKOL/23-24/ 81/SP

CONTENTS

Sr No

Particulars

Page No

1

Important Information

2

Disclaimer

3

Instructions to Prospective Architects

4

General Conditions of Contract

5

Evaluation Matrix (Annex A and Annex

B)

6

Annex C- Letter of Submission

7

Annex D- letter of undertaking

8

Annex E- Stages of Payment to Architect

Important Information:

Sr

Particulars

Details

No

1

Name of Work

INTERIOR DESIGN OF OUR

PROPOSED (UNDER CONSTRUCTION)

BUILDING AT NEWTOWN

RAJARHAT KOLKATA

2

Nature of Work

Comprehensive Architectural consultancy

services for interior design works.

3

Total Time allowed for completion of

06 Months (to be reckoned from 15th day

the Project

of issue of award of work) (work will be

carried out in phases)

4

Availability of EOI documents

Bank‟s website

5

Earnest Money Deposit (Refundable)

Rs. 20,000.00 (Rupees Twenty Thousand

Only)

6

Venue for, submission of completed

Premises & Estate Section, 5th floor, Circle

EOI documents and conducting pre-

Office, 21, Camac Street, Kolkata -

submission meeting

700016.

7

Date of publishing the EOI on the

16-08-2023

Bank‟s website and in newspapers

8

Last date for submission of queries by

30-08-2023

the prospective applicants regarding

EOI. The contact details along with

email ID also to be forwarded for

sending WebEx Link.

9

Date of holding pre-submission

31-08-2023 at 3.00 p.m

meeting at Premises & Estate

Section, 5th floor, Circle Office

Kolkata

10

Person to be contacted for

Contact No 033-22831501

participation in Pre-EOI meeting

Mob. No. 9778772155, 8334991789

Email:pecokol@canarabank.com

11

Date for issue of

02-09-2023

addendum/corrigendum, if any,

to EOI document as a

consequence to the pre-EOI

meeting on Bank's website

12

Last date & time for submission of completed EOI document in a sealed cover

06-09-2023 by 03:00 PM

13

Mode of submission

To be delivered in person/through courier

in a sealed cover (complete set of

documents in a spiral bound form) so as to

reach the above address on or before 06-

09-2023 at 3 p.m

14

Date and Time of opening of

06-09-2023 by 03:30 PM

EOI documents

15

Shortlisting

of

elligible

To be communicated separately to the

Architects/Firms based

on

the

shortlisted Architects/Firms

evaluation of

technical

parameters

(Annex A) and site visit by a

designated

committee

for

the

respective works

16

Opening of price quote of finally

To be communicated separately

selected Architect/Firm(price quote to

be in the form of professional fee as

a percentage of estimated cost of

proposed work

17

Validity of EOI

90 days from the date of opening of

EOI document

Disclaimer

  1. The information contained in this EOI document or information provided subsequently to Firms/Architects whether in documentary form/email on behalf of the Bank, is subject to the terms and conditions set out in this EOI document.
  2. This EOI is not an offer by the Bank, but an invitation to receive responses from the eligible Architects/Firms. No contractual obligation whatsoever shall arise from the EOI process unless and until a formal contract is signed and executed by the Bank with the selected Architect/Firm.
  3. The purpose of this EOI is to provide eligible Architect/Firms with information to assist preparation of their proposal. This EOI does not claim to contain all the information each Architect/Firm may require. Each Architect/Firm should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information

contained in this EOI and where necessary obtain independent advices/clarifications. The Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this EOI.

4. The Bank, its employees and advisors make no representation or warranty and shall have no liability to any person, including any Architect/Firms under any law, statute, rules or regulations or tort, principles of restitution or unjust enrichment or otherwise for any loss,

damages, cost or expense which may arise from or be incurred or suffered on account of anything contained in this EOI or otherwise, including the accuracy, adequacy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the EOI and any assessment, assumption, statement or information contained therein or deemed to form or arising in any way for participation in this EOI process.

  1. The Bank also accepts no liability of any nature whether resulting from negligence or otherwise, howsoever caused arising from reliance of any Architect/Firms upon the statements contained in this EOI.
  2. The issue of this EOI does not imply that the Bank is bound to select an Architect for the proposed work and the Bank reserves the right to reject all or any of the Architect/Firms or EOI s without assigning any reason whatsoever.
  3. The Architect/Firm is expected and advised to examine all instructions, forms, terms and conditions in the EOI document. Failure to furnish all information required by the EOI document or to submit the documents not substantially responsive to the EOI document in all respect will be at the Architect/Firm‟s risk and may result in rejection.

Attachments

Disclaimer

