3
CONTENTS
Sr No
Particulars
Page No
1
Important Information
4
2
Disclaimer
6
3
Instructions to Prospective Architects
7
4
General Conditions of Contract
9
5
Evaluation Matrix (Annex A and Annex
21
B)
6
Annex C- Letter of Submission
23
7
Annex D- letter of undertaking
37
8
Annex E- Stages of Payment to Architect
41
4
Important Information:
Sr
Particulars
Details
No
1
Name of Work
INTERIOR DESIGN OF OUR
PROPOSED (UNDER CONSTRUCTION)
BUILDING AT NEWTOWN
RAJARHAT KOLKATA
2
Nature of Work
Comprehensive Architectural consultancy
services for interior design works.
3
Total Time allowed for completion of
06 Months (to be reckoned from 15th day
the Project
of issue of award of work) (work will be
carried out in phases)
4
Availability of EOI documents
Bank‟s website
5
Earnest Money Deposit (Refundable)
Rs. 20,000.00 (Rupees Twenty Thousand
Only)
6
Venue for, submission of completed
Premises & Estate Section, 5th floor, Circle
EOI documents and conducting pre-
Office, 21, Camac Street, Kolkata -
submission meeting
700016.
7
Date of publishing the EOI on the
16-08-2023
Bank‟s website and in newspapers
8
Last date for submission of queries by
30-08-2023
the prospective applicants regarding
EOI. The contact details along with
email ID also to be forwarded for
sending WebEx Link.
9
Date of holding pre-submission
31-08-2023 at 3.00 p.m
meeting at Premises & Estate
Section, 5th floor, Circle Office
Kolkata
10
Person to be contacted for
Contact No 033-22831501
participation in Pre-EOI meeting
Mob. No. 9778772155, 8334991789
Email:pecokol@canarabank.com
11
Date for issue of
02-09-2023
addendum/corrigendum, if any,
to EOI document as a
consequence to the pre-EOI
meeting on Bank's website
5
12
Last date & time for submission of completed EOI document in a sealed cover
06-09-2023 by 03:00 PM
13
Mode of submission
To be delivered in person/through courier
in a sealed cover (complete set of
documents in a spiral bound form) so as to
reach the above address on or before 06-
09-2023 at 3 p.m
14
Date and Time of opening of
06-09-2023 by 03:30 PM
EOI documents
15
Shortlisting
of
elligible
To be communicated separately to the
Architects/Firms based
on
the
shortlisted Architects/Firms
evaluation of
technical
parameters
(Annex A) and site visit by a
designated
committee
for
the
respective works
16
Opening of price quote of finally
To be communicated separately
selected Architect/Firm(price quote to
be in the form of professional fee as
a percentage of estimated cost of
proposed work
17
Validity of EOI
90 days from the date of opening of
EOI document
6
Disclaimer
- The information contained in this EOI document or information provided subsequently to Firms/Architects whether in documentary form/email on behalf of the Bank, is subject to the terms and conditions set out in this EOI document.
- This EOI is not an offer by the Bank, but an invitation to receive responses from the eligible Architects/Firms. No contractual obligation whatsoever shall arise from the EOI process unless and until a formal contract is signed and executed by the Bank with the selected Architect/Firm.
- The purpose of this EOI is to provide eligible Architect/Firms with information to assist preparation of their proposal. This EOI does not claim to contain all the information each Architect/Firm may require. Each Architect/Firm should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information
contained in this EOI and where necessary obtain independent advices/clarifications. The Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this EOI.
4. The Bank, its employees and advisors make no representation or warranty and shall have no liability to any person, including any Architect/Firms under any law, statute, rules or regulations or tort, principles of restitution or unjust enrichment or otherwise for any loss,
damages, cost or expense which may arise from or be incurred or suffered on account of anything contained in this EOI or otherwise, including the accuracy, adequacy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the EOI and any assessment, assumption, statement or information contained therein or deemed to form or arising in any way for participation in this EOI process.
- The Bank also accepts no liability of any nature whether resulting from negligence or otherwise, howsoever caused arising from reliance of any Architect/Firms upon the statements contained in this EOI.
- The issue of this EOI does not imply that the Bank is bound to select an Architect for the proposed work and the Bank reserves the right to reject all or any of the Architect/Firms or EOI s without assigning any reason whatsoever.
- The Architect/Firm is expected and advised to examine all instructions, forms, terms and conditions in the EOI document. Failure to furnish all information required by the EOI document or to submit the documents not substantially responsive to the EOI document in all respect will be at the Architect/Firm‟s risk and may result in rejection.
