EOI & NOTICE FOR INVITATION OF FOR SELECTION AND ENGAGEMENT OF ARCHITECT FOR COMPREHENSIVE ARCHITECTURAL/ INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR OUR PROPOSED (UNDER CONSTRUCTION) BUILDING AT NEWTOWN RAJARHAT KOLKATA

6

Disclaimer

The information contained in this EOI document or information provided subsequently to Firms/Architects whether in documentary form/email on behalf of the Bank, is subject to the terms and conditions set out in this EOI document. This EOI is not an offer by the Bank, but an invitation to receive responses from the eligible Architects/Firms. No contractual obligation whatsoever shall arise from the EOI process unless and until a formal contract is signed and executed by the Bank with the selected Architect/Firm. The purpose of this EOI is to provide eligible Architect/Firms with information to assist preparation of their proposal. This EOI does not claim to contain all the information each Architect/Firm may require. Each Architect/Firm should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information

contained in this EOI and where necessary obtain independent advices/clarifications. The Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this EOI.

4. The Bank, its employees and advisors make no representation or warranty and shall have no liability to any person, including any Architect/Firms under any law, statute, rules or regulations or tort, principles of restitution or unjust enrichment or otherwise for any loss,

damages, cost or expense which may arise from or be incurred or suffered on account of anything contained in this EOI or otherwise, including the accuracy, adequacy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the EOI and any assessment, assumption, statement or information contained therein or deemed to form or arising in any way for participation in this EOI process.