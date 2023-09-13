Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata 5th Floor, 21, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700016

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEMfrom the owners of commercial space on Main Road preferably in the Ground floor having minimum pillars, independent access, ATM space, good frontage, parking and willing to construct strong room as per RBI specifications and ready for occupation with required power load of 20 to 25 KVA for the branch/ office at the following locations:

Location/Place DISTRICT REGIONAL Carpet Area OFFICE Siliguri (for Retail Asset Darjeeling Siliguri Up to 2500 sft. Hub) Siliguri (for MSME Sulabh) Darjeeling Siliguri Up to 2500 sft.

The details are published in the Bank‟s Website: http://www.canarabank.com/ tenders/.

The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned Office OR at Regional Office Siliguri OR downloaded from the Bank‟s Website.

Last date for submission is 03.10.2023 up to 03.00 P.M. The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all of the offers without assigning any reasons thereof. No brokers please.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank‟s website only. Incomplete applications shall not be accepted.

Place: Kolkata Assistant General Manager Date : 12.09.2023 Kolkata Circle

