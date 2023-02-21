Canara Bank : TENDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF ARCHITECT FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FOR CBRSETI BAGHPAT, U P STATE.

Subject: Appointment of Architect for the proposed construction of new building for Canara
BankRural Self Employment Training Institute (CBRSETI), BAGHPAT at Khata No. 00019, Khasra No. 669, Chaudharan Andar Hadood, Delhi Saharanpur Road, Near Growell Public School, Baraut Patti, Baghpat-250611.
Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust (CBCRD Trust), Bangaluru, proposes to invite offers in two bids form from the eligible Architects for rendering comprehensive Architectural & Engineering professional services including supervision for the construction of new building in its leased landed property located atKhata No. 00019, Khasra No. 669, Chaudharan Andar Hadood, Delhi Saharanpur Road, Near Growell Public School, Baraut Patti,Baghpat-250611.
Bidders are requested to submit their offers to render the comprehensive Architectural & Engineering professional services including Supervision as detailed in this document for original construction works. This is an open offer sought from practicing Architects who meets the eligibility criteria detailed in this document. This document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID - Consisting of;
Eligibility Criteria, Brief details and objectives of the work.
General instructions to the Architect.
Draft copy of the agreement to be entered into by the successful Architect as per enclosed format.
Confirmation of acceptance of the terms & conditions inProforma - A.
The Technical bid along with supporting documents to be submitted in a separate cover.
FINANCIAL BID - Fee details for the proposed consultancy services as per Proforma B (last page of this offer document) to be submitted in a sealed separate envelope.
The separate covers of Technical Bid & Financial bids shall be placed in a separate cover and sealed & on the top of the cover the name of the work, to address and from addess shall be written clearly.
Your offer in Hard copy along with supporting documents shall be sent by speed post or courier or in person on or before 3.00 PM, 15.03.2023 to the following address.
ADDRESS FOR SUBMISSION OF HARD COPIES OF OFFERS.
The Managing Trustee, CBCRD Trust, Canara Bank, RD Section, FI Wing, Fifth Floor, Canara Bank HO Annexe Building, 2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bangalore- 560009. Phone :080-22208851,
E-mail - hords@canarabank.com
The conditional offers will be summarily rejected. The Technical bids of only those Architects /
Consulting Engineers who have accepted the terms & conditions and who have confirmed the same in proforma-A will be opened at 3.30 PM on 15.03.2023. Hence you are requested to specifically indicate in your covering letter whether you are agreeable to the terms & conditions very clearly, without any conditional offers.
After evaluation of the technical bids, the financial bids of the qualifying bidders (i.e. the bidders who meets the eligibility criteria in the technical bid) will be opened on a pre-intimated date and time.
The Bidder who has quoted the lowest fee as detailed in the "General rules & instructions to the Architect" will be chosen as the Architect to the project and the CBCRD Trust's decision shall be final in this regard. We look forward to your active participation.
Managing Trustee
Enclosures: As Above.
Bengaluru, Dt: 21-02-2023
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTION OF ARCHITECT
(THE PROPOSED PROJECT COST IS ASSUMED AS 200.00 LAKHS EXCLUDING GST FOR FIXING
ELEIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR ARCHITECTS)
Sl
Criteria
Documents Required
1
The Architect should be a registered member with
A valid registration certificate to be
Council of Architecture (COA) or consulting
submitted along with the Technical bid.
engineer registered with local Town planning
Department.
2
The
Architect / Consulting Engineer s h o u l d
be
Order copies as well as satisfactory
in the Architectural Consultancy services field for
services completion certificates from the
a minimum period of 05 (Five) years as on
Clients/ customers shall be submitted.
31.03.2022.
3
The Architect / Consulting Engineer during the last 5
Order copies and satisfactory completion
(Five) years period ending with 31.03.2022 should
certificates clearly indicating the built-up
have provided Architectural/consultancy services for
area and nature of works handled need to
similar one project costing
(excluding
GST)
not
be submitted.
less
than
Rs 160.00 lakhs or at least two projects
each costing not less than Rs 100.00 lakhs or at least
three projects each costing not less than Rs 80.00
electrical services, building utilities, landscaping and
other allied activities related to the above said
buildings.
4
Architect should be conversant with local byelaws of
Order copies and satisfactory completion
Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh
& should have provided
certificates clearly indicating the nature of
Architectural service for at least one qualifying
work handled.
project in Uttar Pradesh State during the last 5 (Five)
years ending with
31.03.2022.
5
The Architects must have valid GST registration,
Copies of the registration certificates shall
PAN number and all other statutory registrations.
be enclosed.
6
The Architects should have their registered
Documentary proofs like copy of Firms
Head/Main office or at-least one of their branch
registration with local address or anyother
offices in the State of
Uttar Pradesh
for operational
proofs to establish the presence of
Convenience purpose.
the Office is a must.
Participating Architects/Consulting Engineer need to submit the documentary proof as detailed above.
The offers of the Architects/Consulting Engineer who do not meet the eligibility criteria will be summarily rejected.
BRIEF DETAILS & OBJECTIVES OF THE PROPOSED WORKS:
CBCRD Trust (hereinafter called as Employer or Trust) proposes to undertake construction of new building block having approximate 10500 sft built-up area as permissible by the local bye-laws duly following the guidelines of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) at its new landed property located at Khata No. 00019, Khasra No. 669, Chaudharan Andar Hadood, Delhi Saharanpur Road, Near Growell Public School, Baraut Patti,Baghpat-250611.
Landmark of leased land
East: 53 Meter, HOUSE OF JAIPAL S/O HARPAL SINGH ETC.
West: 53 Meter, RIRD SANSTHAN KA RASTA AND AWASIYA BHAWAN.
South: 52.83 Meter, HOUSE OF MAHIPAL S/O DILAWAR SINGH ETC.
North: 52.83 Meter, HOUSE OF JAGPAL SINGH ETC.
Area: 0.28 Hectare or 0.69 acres land.
At present the Institute is functioning in a rented building and after construction of the new building, the Institute will be shifted to new Campus.
As per the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) guidelines, a training Institute shall have 6400 sft carpet area. However, duly considering the common toilets, circulation / common areas like staircase, corridors, passages, spill-over areas etc the total built up area comes to around 10000 to 10500 sft.
The allotted land has some old building structures and by ascertaining the structural soundness /stability of these old structures, utility of the same units for work sheds, storage, kitchen dining and such other utilities needed to be considered. Accordingly the newly constructible area may be varied. The overall requirements are as follows.
Sl
Area Requirement of the facility
Remarks
No
as per MoRD
1
Class rooms - 2 nos 2 x 700 sft
All these requirements are to be planned in a
for two class rooms
ground plus one floor building with a ground
2
Work Shop with 600 sft
coverage of 5000 to 5500 sft. The ladies and gents
Dormitories need to be planned in different
3
Computer lab of 500 sft
floors. In ground floor, the Director's cabin,
4
Store room with shelves 150 sft
administrative office, atleast one Class room,
5
Director's chamber &
Administrative office, Reception
Work shed, kitchen, dining hall, care taker room
650 sft (150 + 400 +100)
general toilets for ladies & gents, Toilet for PHP
need to be planned. The remaining facilities need
6
Kitchen - 200 sft
to be in upper floor. The indicated area
7
Dining Hall - 600 sft
requirements are minimum and depending on the
8
Dormitory Gents - 1200 sft and
Ladies -800 sft
planning, slight variations on higher side are
acceptable. Each dormitory shall have four baths,
9
Guest rooms with attached wash
room for guest faculty -2x 150 =
four water closets, atleast 2 wash basins and 2
300 sft
urinals in gents toilet area. Ramp at entrance
steps area is mandatory.
Total 6400 sft carpet area and
10000 to 10500 sft built -up area.
4. This document comprising eligibility criteria, Notice inviting offers, Brief details of the Project, General rules & instructions to the Architects, proforma of agreement with the Architect, conditions of agreement containing the detailed scope of works, roles & responsibilities of Architect & site engineer, time schedules, payment terms of agreed feesand other terms & conditions, Proforma A & B and any other submissions made by theArchitect along with this offer document like covering letter, credentials etc shall all become the part of the contract
agreement.
5. Time is the essence of this contract. The selected Architect shall be willing to adhere to the time schedule strictly. The tentative time chart is as under :
Preparation of the site plan of full campus with reduced levels at appropriate grid size by engaging a surveying agency duly showing the location of the boundaries existing building blocks if any, proposed new buildings, high tension lines if any etc (within 15 days). The preliminary planning of layout, preparing block estimate & obtaining approval from the employer (within next 15 days). At this stage preparation of elevation images, perspective views and 3D simulated walk-through's (both in hard & soft copy form) showing the external & internal details of the proposed building complex will be necessary and the same shall be undertaken by the architect within the quoted cost.
It is the responsibility of the successful Architect to prepare drawings showing floor plans, elevations, sections suitable for submission (online as well as offline) to local plan sanctioning authorities in sufficient number of sets and making the on-line submissions to the local town planning authorities, obtain the clearances (No objection certificates) from various local authorities like survey department, improvement trust board, fire service department and such other authorities as may be necessary to get the plans sanctioned from local Town Planning authority for commencement of construction (within 30 days) on approval of preliminary plans by CBCRD TRUST authorities. Assist the Institute of the CBCRD Trust in getting the construction commencement certificate, submission of work progress drawings to local authorities from time to time, submission of modified plans if any and final as built drawings and obtaining the possession certificate or such approvals from the local authorities.
Assist CBCRD TRUST in pre-qualification of contractors for the proposed work.
Concurrently prepare detailed tender documents as per the approved format including the detailed estimate. Bill of quantities supported by market rate analysis for individual items of work wherever required. Technical specifications, all working drawings required for tendering purpose, assisting the employer in inviting tenders (within 15 days from the date of approval of preliminary plans by CBCRD Trust authorities, concurrently along with activities under point (b) above, preparing and floating tenders and receiving the bids within next 15 days).
Evaluation & recommendations of the tender for award of works within 7 days from the date of receipt of tenders.
Construction Management in co-ordination with the contractors - completion period tentatively 15 months from the date of handing over of the site.
Attending the site meetings, certifying the interim bills. After completion of project settle the final bill of contractor in terms of contract agreement entered into by the contractor with the Trust. Provide two sets of As-Built drawings in hard copies as well as soft copies within 30 days from completion of project.
The detailed terms and conditions are in the enclosed draft agreement and the bidders are requested to study the same before quoting their fee.
***
