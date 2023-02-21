Canara Bank : TENDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF ARCHITECT FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FOR CBRSETI CALICUT, KERALA STATE.

A r c h i t e c t f o r C o n s t r u c t i o n o f B u i l d i n g a t A m b a y a t h o d u , R a r o t h , T h a m a r a s s e r y t q , K o z h i k o d e ( C a l i c u t ) d t K e r a l a

Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust (CBCRD Trust)

RURAL DEVELOPMENT SECTION, FINANCIAL INCLUSION WING

CANARA BANK, HEAD OFFICE ANNEXE BUILDING, 2nd CROSS, GANDHINAGAR,

BENGALURU-560009

Telephone Direct: 080-22208851

E- Mail: hords@canarabank.com website: www.canarabank.com

TECHNICAL BID

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS (NIO)

Subject: Appointment of Architect for the proposed construction of new building for Canara

Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (CBRSETI), CALICUT at Resurvey No 2/1, Ambayathodu, Kattipara Grama Panchayath, Raroth Village, Thamarassery Taluk, Kozhikode (Calicut) Dt, Kerala State.

Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust (CBCRD Trust), Bangaluru, proposes to invite offers in two bids form from the eligible Architects for rendering comprehensive Architectural & Engineering professional services including supervision for the construction of new building in its leased landed property located at

Resurvey No 2/1, Ambayathodu, Kattipara Grama Panchayath, Raroth Village, Thamarassery Taluk, Kozhikode (Calicut) Dt, Kerala State.

.

Bidders are requested to submit their offers to render the comprehensive Architectural & Engineering professional services including Supervision as detailed in this document for original construction works. This is an open offer sought from practicing Architects who meets the eligibility criteria detailed in this document. This document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID - Consisting of; Eligibility Criteria, Brief details and objectives of the work. General instructions to the Architect. Draft copy of the agreement to be entered into by the successful Architect as per enclosed format. Confirmation of acceptance of the terms & conditions in Proforma - A.

The Technical bid along with supporting documents to be submitted in a separate cover.

FINANCIAL BID - Fee details for the proposed consultancy services as per Proforma B (last page of this offer document) to be submitted in a sealed separate envelope.

The separate covers of Technical Bid & Financial bids shall be placed in a separate cover and sealed & on the top of the cover the name of the work, to address and from address shall be written clearly.

Your offer in Hard copy along with supporting documents shall be sent by speed post or courier or in person on or before 3.00 PM, 15.03.2023 to the following address.