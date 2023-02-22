Canara Bank : TENDER FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FOR CBRSETI TIRUPPUR, TAMILNADU STATE.

Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS

1. The estimated cost indicated in the tender is based on schedule of rates and/or market rates but excluding GST and it is only indicative. The bidders are required to work out the individual rates after visiting the work site, understanding all the terms & conditions, tender drawings of Technical bid and items technical specifications in the financial bid and considering the prevailing market rates. The individual items rates to be quoted should be excluding of GST but inclusive of TDS, contractor's profit, overheads, incidental charges, materials cost, labor cost, wasatge, transportation, lead, lift etc. The L1 bidder will be arrived based on the total amounts quoted excluding GST component. Applicants are requested to kindly note that our Trust is not a Central or State Govt entity but a private Trust formed by Canara Bank to promote rural development and welfare programmes and it is clarified that the subject construction project comes under the category of Composite supply of works contract as defined in clause 119 of Section 2 of CGST act and as per this present GST is 18% (eighteen percent). However as & when the bills are claimed by the successful bidder, GST percentage prevailing at that time will be considered as per Government guidelines.