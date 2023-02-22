Canara Bank : TENDER FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FOR CBRSETI TIRUPPUR, TAMILNADU STATE.

CBCRD Trust, Canara Bank, Head Office, Rural Development Section, Financial Inclusion Wing, HO Annexe Building,
2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru-560009
Ph. No. 080-22208851, E mail: hords@canarabank.com
< Page no. 0 >
Signature of Tenderer
Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606."-FEBUARY2023.
IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS
1. The estimated cost indicated in the tender is based on schedule of rates and/or market rates but excluding GST and it is only indicative. The bidders are required to work out the individual rates after visiting the work site, understanding all the terms & conditions, tender drawings of Technical bid and items technical specifications in the financial bid and considering the prevailing market rates. The individual items rates to be quoted should be excluding of GST but inclusive of TDS, contractor's profit, overheads, incidental charges, materials cost, labor cost, wasatge, transportation, lead, lift etc. The L1 bidder will be arrived based on the total amounts quoted excluding GST component. Applicants are requested to kindly note that our Trust is not a Central or State Govt entity but a private Trust formed by Canara Bank to promote rural development and welfare programmes and it is clarified that the subject construction project comes under the category of Composite supply of works contract as defined in clause 119 of Section 2 of CGST act and as per this present GST is 18% (eighteen percent). However as & when the bills are claimed by the successful bidder, GST percentage prevailing at that time will be considered as per Government guidelines.
CHECK LIST
SLNO.
DESCRIPTION
YES OR NO
1
Whether EMD of requisite amount in the form of DD is submitted?
2
Whether Technical bid and Financial bids are signed in all pages duly
affixing firm's seal and are kept in separate envelopes/Covers and
sealed?
3
Whether Pre-bid meeting amendments or Corrigendum, if any has
been downloaded and submitted with seal & signature?
4
Whether Proof towards Firm's establishment or year of start of firm
is attached?
5
Whether copies of work orders to prove 5 years experience in the
field are attached?
6
Whether client's issued Works Completion Certificates for qualifying
works is attached?
7
Whether copies of PAN Card and GSTIN registrations are attached?
8
Whether copies of Registration with at-least one of the organizations
like CPWD/State PWD/ PSU's/ Financial Institutions is attached?
9
Whether Annexure-1,Annexure-4,Annexure-5 & Annexure-17 are
duly filled in with requisite information sought?
10
Authorization letter issued by the firm/ company to the authorized
signatory to sign the tender documents, to attend the pre-bid
meeting, to sign the contract agreement and to represent the firm/
company in all future correspondences with CBCRD Trust.
< Page no. 1 >
Signature of Tenderer
Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606."-FEBUARY2023.
CONTENTS
Sl.No.
Details
Page
No.
TECHNICAL BID
1
Notice Inviting Tender
3 -10
2
General rules and Directions to Tenders
11-16
3
Schedule's
A
to F
17- 22
4
Conditions of contract
23- 27
5
Clauses of contract
28- 72
6
Special conditions
73- 83
7
Technical specification for civil works,
84- 86
sanitary & plumbing works
8
Technical specification for electrical works
87-91
9
Safety code
92-96
10
Model rules
for protection of Health and sanitary
97-101
arrangements
for workers employed by contractors
11
List of preferred makes
102-105
12
Tender Form
106-107
13
ANNEXURE
-1
- Bio Data
108-111
14
ANNEXURE -2 - Acceptance
112
15
ANNEXURE
-3
- Form of Agreement
113-114
16
ANNEXURE
-4
- Details of construction equipments & plants
115
17
ANNEXURE
-5- List of relatives employed in CANARA BANK
116
CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT)
18
ANNEXURE
-6-
Format for receipt of Materials at site
117
19
ANNEXURE
-7 - Format for concrete cube test
118
20
ANNEXURE
-8 - Format of measurement book
119
21
ANNEXURE
-9 - Format for running bill
120-122
22
ANNEXURE
-10 - Format for Rate analysis
123
23
ANNEXURE
-11- Format for certificate of payment
124
24
ANNEXURE
-12 - Format of site order book
125
25
ANNEXURE
-13 - Format for application -Extension of time
126
26
ANNEXURE
-14- Format for Hindrance register
127
27
ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for EMD
128
28
ANNEXURE
-16-Format of BG for security deposit
129-130
29
ANNEXURE
-17-List of Retired Government /Bank
132
Employees
30
ANNEXURE -18 - List of building materials tests & Basic
132
rates of Steel and Cement materials
31
ANNEXURE 19: INDEMNITY FORMAT
134
32
Tender drawings (Named as Technical bid -part-2- Tender Drawings
14 PAGES
in separate pdf file)
FINANCIAL BID (GIVEN IN SEPARATE PDF FILE)
33
Schedule of Quantities (SOQ) - Main Building works,
Compound Wall, Plumbing & Sanitary works, Electrical works
30 PAGES
& internal Roads and Pavements.
< Page no. 2 >
Signature of Tenderer
Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606."-FEBUARY2023.
CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT)
( H.O. :: BENGALURU )
NOTICE INVITING TENDERS
CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT), Sponsored by Canara Bank, Financial Inclusion WING, Head Office Annexe Building, 2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru-560009, invites item rate sealed Tenders from eligible & experienced Firms/Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the work of construction of new building comprising Civil works of the main building and compound wall, Plumbing & sanitary works, electrical works & Internal roads & pavements, including obtaining service connections and electrical power connection, for Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (CBRSETI) at TIRUPPUR, plot located at "Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, TiruppurDistrict, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606".
1) Details of the Tender :
Name of the Work
Construction of new building comprising Civil works of the
main building and compound wall, Plumbing & sanitary
works, electrical works & Internal roads & pavements,
including obtaining service connections and electrical power
connection, for Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:16:09 UTC.