  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:10:56 2023-02-22 am EST
274.15 INR   -1.72%
Canara Bank : TENDER FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FOR CBRSETI TIRUPPUR, TAMILNADU STATE.

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust ( R )

Canara Bank, Rural Development Section, Financial Inclusion Wing, HO Annexe Building, 2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru - 560 009.

Phone: 080-22208851 (Direct), e-mail: hords@canarabank.com Website: www.canarabank.com

TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT TIRUPPUR.

TENDER REFERENCE NO

: CBCRDT: CBRSETI:

TIRUPPUR: 08/2022-23

NOTICE TYPE

: DOMESTIC TENDER NOTICE

AUTHORITY TYPE

: TRUST OF A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK

DATE OF PRE BID MEETING

:

09/03 /2023 at 11.30 A.M.

Meeting at work site: Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606.

Contact Mr BHUPATHI RAJA, Director, TIRUPPUR, RSETI, Mobile- 8610297654 for any assistance / to reach the site.

SEALED TENDERS TO BE

::

Managing Trustee, CBCRD Trust,

SUBMITTED AT

Canara Bank, Head Office, Rural Development Section,

(HARD COPIES ONLY)

Financial Inclusion Wing, HO Annexe Building,

2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru-560009

Ph. No. 080-22208851, E mail: hords@canarabank.com

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF BIDS

:

24/03/2023 BEFORE 3.00 PM

DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BIDS :

24/03/2023 AT 03.30 PM

EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT

: Rs 2.00 Lakhs

(Rupees Two Lakhs only)

ESTIMATED AMOUNT

: Rs. 200.00 Lakhs Excluding GST

=======================================================

ISSUED BY : MANAGING TRUSTEE

CBCRD Trust, Canara Bank, Head Office, Rural Development Section, Financial Inclusion Wing, HO Annexe Building,

2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru-560009

Ph. No. 080-22208851, E mail: hords@canarabank.com

< Page no. 0 >

Signature of Tenderer

Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS

1. The estimated cost indicated in the tender is based on schedule of rates and/or market rates but excluding GST and it is only indicative. The bidders are required to work out the individual rates after visiting the work site, understanding all the terms & conditions, tender drawings of Technical bid and items technical specifications in the financial bid and considering the prevailing market rates. The individual items rates to be quoted should be excluding of GST but inclusive of TDS, contractor's profit, overheads, incidental charges, materials cost, labor cost, wasatge, transportation, lead, lift etc. The L1 bidder will be arrived based on the total amounts quoted excluding GST component. Applicants are requested to kindly note that our Trust is not a Central or State Govt entity but a private Trust formed by Canara Bank to promote rural development and welfare programmes and it is clarified that the subject construction project comes under the category of Composite supply of works contract as defined in clause 119 of Section 2 of CGST act and as per this present GST is 18% (eighteen percent). However as & when the bills are claimed by the successful bidder, GST percentage prevailing at that time will be considered as per Government guidelines.

CHECK LIST

SLNO.

DESCRIPTION

YES OR NO

1

Whether EMD of requisite amount in the form of DD is submitted?

2

Whether Technical bid and Financial bids are signed in all pages duly

affixing firm's seal and are kept in separate envelopes/Covers and

sealed?

3

Whether Pre-bid meeting amendments or Corrigendum, if any has

been downloaded and submitted with seal & signature?

4

Whether Proof towards Firm's establishment or year of start of firm

is attached?

5

Whether copies of work orders to prove 5 years experience in the

field are attached?

6

Whether client's issued Works Completion Certificates for qualifying

works is attached?

7

Whether copies of PAN Card and GSTIN registrations are attached?

8

Whether copies of Registration with at-least one of the organizations

like CPWD/State PWD/ PSU's/ Financial Institutions is attached?

9

Whether Annexure-1,Annexure-4,Annexure-5 & Annexure-17 are

duly filled in with requisite information sought?

10

Authorization letter issued by the firm/ company to the authorized

signatory to sign the tender documents, to attend the pre-bid

meeting, to sign the contract agreement and to represent the firm/

company in all future correspondences with CBCRD Trust.

< Page no. 1 >

Signature of Tenderer

Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

CONTENTS

Sl.No.

Details

Page

No.

TECHNICAL BID

1

Notice Inviting Tender

3 -10

2

General rules and Directions to Tenders

11-16

3

Schedule's

A

to F

17- 22

4

Conditions of contract

23- 27

5

Clauses of contract

28- 72

6

Special conditions

73- 83

7

Technical specification for civil works,

84- 86

sanitary & plumbing works

8

Technical specification for electrical works

87-91

9

Safety code

92-96

10

Model rules

for protection of Health and sanitary

97-101

arrangements

for workers employed by contractors

11

List of preferred makes

102-105

12

Tender Form

106-107

13

ANNEXURE

-1

- Bio Data

108-111

14

ANNEXURE -2 - Acceptance

112

15

ANNEXURE

-3

- Form of Agreement

113-114

16

ANNEXURE

-4

- Details of construction equipments & plants

115

17

ANNEXURE

-5- List of relatives employed in CANARA BANK

116

CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT)

18

ANNEXURE

-6-

Format for receipt of Materials at site

117

19

ANNEXURE

-7 - Format for concrete cube test

118

20

ANNEXURE

-8 - Format of measurement book

119

21

ANNEXURE

-9 - Format for running bill

120-122

22

ANNEXURE

-10 - Format for Rate analysis

123

23

ANNEXURE

-11- Format for certificate of payment

124

24

ANNEXURE

-12 - Format of site order book

125

25

ANNEXURE

-13 - Format for application -Extension of time

126

26

ANNEXURE

-14- Format for Hindrance register

127

27

ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for EMD

128

28

ANNEXURE

-16-Format of BG for security deposit

129-130

29

ANNEXURE

-17-List of Retired Government /Bank

132

Employees

30

ANNEXURE -18 - List of building materials tests & Basic

132

rates of Steel and Cement materials

31

ANNEXURE 19: INDEMNITY FORMAT

134

32

Tender drawings (Named as Technical bid -part-2- Tender Drawings

14 PAGES

in separate pdf file)

FINANCIAL BID (GIVEN IN SEPARATE PDF FILE)

33

Schedule of Quantities (SOQ) - Main Building works,

Compound Wall, Plumbing & Sanitary works, Electrical works

30 PAGES

& internal Roads and Pavements.

< Page no. 2 >

Signature of Tenderer

Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT)

( H.O. :: BENGALURU )

NOTICE INVITING TENDERS

CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST (CBCRDT), Sponsored by Canara Bank, Financial Inclusion WING, Head Office Annexe Building, 2nd Cross, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru-560009, invites item rate sealed Tenders from eligible & experienced Firms/Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the work of construction of new building comprising Civil works of the main building and compound wall, Plumbing & sanitary works, electrical works & Internal roads & pavements, including obtaining service connections and electrical power connection, for Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (CBRSETI) at TIRUPPUR, plot located at "Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606".

1) Details of the Tender :

Name of the Work

Construction of new building comprising Civil works of the

main building and compound wall, Plumbing & sanitary

works, electrical works & Internal roads & pavements,

including obtaining service connections and electrical power

connection, for Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training

Institute (CBRSETI) at

TIRUPPUR, TAMILNADU State

.

Location of Work

"Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur,

Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606".

Estimated cost of the works

Rs. 200.00 Lakhs ( approx)

Excluding GST

Earnest Money deposit

Rs 2,00,000/-(Rupees Two

Lakhs only) by way

of demand draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in

favour of "Canara Bank Centenary

Rural Development Trust" payable at Bengaluru.

Period of completion

15 months

( Fifteen months )

Issue of Tender documents

22/02/2023

Last Date for submission of

08/03/2023

Pre-bid queries

Pre bid meeting

09/03/2023 at 11.30 A. M.

at work site:

"Survey

No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village,

Tiruppur,

Tiruppur

District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606".

Contact Mr

BHUPATHI RAJA, Director, TIRUPPUR, RSETI,

Mobile- 8610297654 for any assistance / to

reach the site.

Tender documents

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara

(soft copy )

Bank's web site,

https://canarabank.com/english/TENDERS

&

Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal

www.eprocure.gov.in

from 23 February 2023

till last

date of submission.

< Page no. 3 >

Signature of Tenderer

Tender - TECHNICAL BID for "Construction of NEW BUILDING FOR CBRSETI - TIRUPPUR at Survey No. 335 B/1, Nallur Village, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District, Tamilnadu State. Pin - 641606." -FEBUARY2023.

Last date and time for submission Sealed Tenders to be submitted on or before

of the filled in tenders24/03/2023 upto 03.00 PM in HARD COPY FORM

ONLY.

Date and time of Opening

24 /03/2023 at 03.30 PM

of the Technical bids

Date & Time of opening

Date & Time will be informed to the qualified

Financial bids

bidders through E mail / letter.

  1. Eligibility Criteria : Contractors who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply :

Sl

Criteria

Documents Required

No

The bidder should be registered with

A copy of valid registration

1

CPWD or State PWD or MES or Railways or

certificate

from

respective

such other Government organizations or

authorities.

Registered in Public sector units or Public

sector Bank's or Financial institutions or

Reputed Corporate companies, MNC's, IT

Companies as a Civil Contractor.

The bidder should have minimum of 05

Copy of Registration of the Firm

2

(Five) years' experience in the relevant

or Copy of incorporation

field as on 31.03.2022.

and work order copy of Civil

works from the clients prior to

31.03.2017.

Bidder should have a minimum of

Audited balance sheet and P&L

3

Rs 1.0 (one) Crore annual average

account for years mentioned and

turnover per year during last three

certificate

from

the

Charted

financial years.

Accountant.

i.e 2019-20,2020-21,2021-22 from the

construction related business. If audited

balance sheet is not available for 2020-21,

last three financial years may be taken as

2018-19,2019-20,2020-21.

The bidder should have executed any of

Satisfactory

work

completion

4

the following construction work in a single

certificates

from clients

clearly

contract during the last five (5) years

indicating the cost & nature of

ending with 31.03.2022 for at least,

works executed.

One (1) similar work costing Rs 1.60

crores excluding GST.

OR

Two (2) similar works each costing

Rs 1.00 crores excluding GST.

OR.

Three (3) similar works each costing Rs

0.80 crores excluding GST.

Note: The amount of works executed

during previous years shall be increased by

< Page no. 4 >

Signature of Tenderer

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
