Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata
PART - 1: TECHNICAL BID
Tender For Civil Repairing& Interior Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Kolkata
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata
=======================================================
ISSUED BY
Premises & Estate Section, 5th Floor, 21 Camac Street
Circle Office :: Kolkata
E-mail:pecokol@canarabank.com
Tender Ref - Civil/RFP/2023-24/ 84 /SP Dated: 11.09.2023
Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata
NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT) / REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
FOR CIVIL REPAIRING WORKS AT BANK OWNED QUARTERS AT KOLKATA ,
Canara Bank, a Corporate Body and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970, having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estates Section, Circle Office Kolkata- 700016.
The bank intends for Civil Maintenance Repairs to bank owned quarters at Kolkata . Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.
1) Details of the Tender :
Name of the Work
Civil Maintenance/ Repairing Works and Furnishing
work
Location of Work
Canara Bank Executive Quarters, Ashrya
Apartment, 48/2A, Gariahat Road, Kolkata
Earnest Money deposit
₹ 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) by way of
Demand Draft of a ScheduledBank drawn in
favour of Canara Bank,
payable at Kolkata.
Issue of tender document
11.09.2023
Last Date for Submission of Pre-
19.09.2023 before 04.00 pm
Bid Queries
Pre-bid meeting
20.10.2023 at 3.00 pm
Last date of submission of Tender
02.10.2023 before 1.00 pm
Opening of Technical bids
02.10.2023 at 3.00 pm
Opening of Financial bids
Date & time will be informed to the qualified
bidders through e-mail/ letter.
Period of completion
90 days
from
the date of work order.
Tender documents ( soft copy )
Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara
Bank‟s web site & Central Public Procurement
(CPP)
portal
www.eprocure.gov.in
from
11.10.2023 till last date of submission
https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/
&https://eprocure.gov.in
Last date and time for submission
Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before
of the tender
02.10.2023 by 1.00 PM to the office of:
The Assistant General Manager,
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata
5th floor, Bell‟s House, 21, Camac Street
Kolkata - 700016
Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata

2. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:
2. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:
The reputed firms/ companies who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Vendor/ Companies/ Agencies having experience in the carrying out civil works in the commercial/residential building and who have executed such works are eligible to apply -
S.N
Criteria
Documents Required
1
The Bidder should be a registered one
1. Work Order/ Work completion
having a minimum of 5 years experience
copies /certificates not older than 5
as on 31.03.2023 in carrying out civil &
years from the date of this RFP.
Interior works.
2. Copy of Labour License issued by the
Assistant labour Commissioner
2
The Bidder must have a minimum Annual
1) Audited Balance Sheet and P & L
Turnover of ₹ 30.00 lakhs during each of
Account for the three years mentioned.
the last three financial years i.e. 2020-21,
2) Certificate from Chartered
2021-22,2022-23.
Accountant for the last three financial
years i.e. 2020-21,2021-22.,2022-23
3
The bidder should have supplied /
Work order copies and satisfactory
executed/ completed similar work in
completion
certificates
clearly
Central Govt./ Sate govt./PSU/PSB or
indicating the cost & nature of work
any reputed organization during the last
executed, date of commencement &
five (5)years ending with 31.08.2023 for
completion issued by the Clients/
at least
Consultants.
One (1) order carrying out civil works in
an order amount of ₹47.00 lakhs.
OR
Two (2) orders consist of carrying out civil
works in an order amount of ₹30.00 lakhs.
OR
Three (3) orders consist of carrying out
Civil works in an order amount of
₹23.00lakhs.
4
The Bidders desirous of quoting should
Declaration from the bidder of the
have a registered office In Kolkata company signed by the Competent
Authority in the company letter headed
with details of address of Office in
Kolkata.
5
BLACKLISTING/DEBARREDNESS
In this respect, the Bidders shall
CERTIFICATE Bidders who have been
submit declaration as outlined in
debarred / blacklisted in other utilities in
Appendix on their Company Letter
India will not be considered.
headed paper duly sealed & signed.
6
The bidder must have Goods & Service tax
Copies of the GST registration
registration number and PAN number.
certificate and PAN card.
The Bidder should be able to provide qualified service for attending the problems if any during the Warranty/AMC period. The availability of services of the engineers at Kolkata should be ensured.
Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata
Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read the following instructions and the terms and conditions.
- Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portalwww.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.
- Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, General Conditions of contract, Special conditions, Safety code,Annexures, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ).
- Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank / hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portalwww.eprocure.gov.in
- The site is ready for commencement of works.
- Nature of the document:TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
A.TECHNICAL BID:(first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted in separate envelope-
- EMD- Earnest Money Deposit
- Notice inviting tender (NIT).
- General Rules & Directions to contractor.
- Special conditions of the Contract.
- General Conditions of contract.
- Safety code.
- Annexures
B.FINANCIAL BID(second envelope):Bill of quantity (BOQ). Financial bid to be submitted in separate envelope.
- Submission and opening of Tenders :
- Tenders on prescribed form should be placed in two envelops one sealed envelope consisting of "Technical bid" duly super scribed as "Technical bid" and other sealed envelope consisting "Financial bid" duly super scribed as "Financial Bid" and both envelopes shall be kept in one bigger sealed single envelope, with the name of work, Name of Tenderer and due date written on the envelopes.
- Sealed Tenders shall be addressed to Assistant General Manager , Premises & Estate Section, Canara Bank, Circle Office :: Kolkata - 700016. Sealed Tenders shall be dropped in the TENDER BOX kept at the above said address.
- If last day of submission of tender is declared a holiday under NI Act by the Government subsequent to issuance of tender the next working day will be deemed to be the last day for submission of the tender. The first part of tenders i.e. Technical bid will be opened on the same day and location of tender submission.
- Technical bids will be evaluated based on the Bank‟s eligibility criteria‟s.Wherever contractors /agencies are submitting consolidated completion certificates, then the Bank may request for supporting documents forsplit-upof works certified from the client / project architects as per the eligibility criteria‟s. Bank‟s decision in this regard is final and shall be binding on all.
Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata
- The Financial bid of only the technically qualified / shortlisted applicants will be opened on apre-notifiedtime & date, under intimation to such qualified / shortlisted applicants. Lowest quoted tender (L1) will be arrived based on the evaluation of all the financial bids and after mathematical scrutiny and freak rate analysis. Bank‟s reserves rights of accepting any and all the financial bids.
- The tender shall be accompanied by earnest money deposit of₹60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled commercial Bank issued in favour of Canara Bank payable at Kolkata or can also be submitted by way of irrevocable Bank guarantee from scheduled commercial Bank other than Canara Bank validfor 90 days with claim period of 30 days in the format prescribed by the Bank. EMD shall be submitted with the Technical bid only and should be kept along with cover containing the Technical bids.
Submission of EMD in the form of fixed deposit or in any other form is not acceptable and tenders with such EMD shall be rejected.
No interest shall be allowed on the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). Tenders without EMD shall be summarily rejected. However, MSEs are exempted from paying EMD as per MSME Act 2012. For getting the benefits in case of MSE firms, contractors / agencies should submit exemption certificate issued from the relevant authorities.
- Copies of other drawings and documents pertaining to the works will be open for inspection by the tenderers at the office of the above mentioned Office of the Bank.
- Tenderers are advised to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their tenders, as to the means of access to the site, the accommodation they may require and in general shall themselves obtain all necessary information as to risks, contingencies and other circumstances which may influence or affect their tender. A tenderer shall be deemed to have full knowledge of the site whether he inspects it or not and no extra charges consequent on any misunderstanding or otherwise shall be allowed. Submission of a tender by tenderers implies that he has read this notice and all other contract documents and has made himself aware of the scope and specifications of the work to be done, site details and local conditions and other factors bearing on the execution of the work.
- The tenderer shall be responsible for arranging and maintaining at his own cost all materials, labour, tools and plants, water, electricity, access, facilities for workers and all other services required for executing the work unless otherwise specifically provided for in the contract documents.
- Canara Bank reserves to itself the right of accepting the whole or any part of the tender and the tenderer shall be bound to perform the same at the rate quoted.
- The tender for the works shall remain open for acceptance for a period of90 days from the date of opening of tenders. If any tenderer withdraws his tender before the said period or makes any modifications in the terms and conditions of the tender which are not acceptable to the Bank, then the Bank shall, without prejudice to any other right or remedy, be at liberty to forfeit full value of the earnest money as aforesaid.
