Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata

PART - 1: TECHNICAL BID

Tender For Civil Repairing& Interior Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Kolkata

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata

ISSUED BY

Premises & Estate Section, 5th Floor, 21 Camac Street

Circle Office :: Kolkata

E-mail:pecokol@canarabank.com

Tender Ref - Civil/RFP/2023-24/ 84 /SP Dated: 11.09.2023

NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT) / REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

FOR CIVIL REPAIRING WORKS AT BANK OWNED QUARTERS AT KOLKATA ,

Canara Bank, a Corporate Body and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970, having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estates Section, Circle Office Kolkata- 700016.

The bank intends for Civil Maintenance Repairs to bank owned quarters at Kolkata . Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

1) Details of the Tender :

Name of the Work

Civil Maintenance/ Repairing Works and Furnishing

work

Location of Work

Canara Bank Executive Quarters, Ashrya

Apartment, 48/2A, Gariahat Road, Kolkata

Earnest Money deposit

₹ 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) by way of

Demand Draft of a ScheduledBank drawn in

favour of Canara Bank,

payable at Kolkata.

Issue of tender document

11.09.2023

Last Date for Submission of Pre-

19.09.2023 before 04.00 pm

Bid Queries

Pre-bid meeting

20.10.2023 at 3.00 pm

Last date of submission of Tender

02.10.2023 before 1.00 pm

Opening of Technical bids

02.10.2023 at 3.00 pm

Opening of Financial bids

Date & time will be informed to the qualified

bidders through e-mail/ letter.

Period of completion

90 days

from

the date of work order.

Tender documents ( soft copy )

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara

Bank‟s web site & Central Public Procurement

(CPP)

portal

www.eprocure.gov.in

from

11.10.2023 till last date of submission

https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/

&https://eprocure.gov.in

Last date and time for submission

Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before

of the tender

02.10.2023 by 1.00 PM to the office of:

The Assistant General Manager,

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata

5th floor, Bell‟s House, 21, Camac Street

Kolkata - 700016

2. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

The reputed firms/ companies who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Vendor/ Companies/ Agencies having experience in the carrying out civil works in the commercial/residential building and who have executed such works are eligible to apply -

S.N

Criteria

Documents Required

1

The Bidder should be a registered one

1. Work Order/ Work completion

having a minimum of 5 years experience

copies /certificates not older than 5

as on 31.03.2023 in carrying out civil &

years from the date of this RFP.

Interior works.

2. Copy of Labour License issued by the

Assistant labour Commissioner

2

The Bidder must have a minimum Annual

1) Audited Balance Sheet and P & L

Turnover of ₹ 30.00 lakhs during each of

Account for the three years mentioned.

the last three financial years i.e. 2020-21,

2) Certificate from Chartered

2021-22,2022-23.

Accountant for the last three financial

years i.e. 2020-21,2021-22.,2022-23

3

The bidder should have supplied /

Work order copies and satisfactory

executed/ completed similar work in

completion

certificates

clearly

Central Govt./ Sate govt./PSU/PSB or

indicating the cost & nature of work

any reputed organization during the last

executed, date of commencement &

five (5)years ending with 31.08.2023 for

completion issued by the Clients/

at least

Consultants.

One (1) order carrying out civil works in

an order amount of ₹47.00 lakhs.

OR

Two (2) orders consist of carrying out civil

works in an order amount of ₹30.00 lakhs.

OR

Three (3) orders consist of carrying out

Civil works in an order amount of

₹23.00lakhs.

4

The Bidders desirous of quoting should

Declaration from the bidder of the

have a registered office In Kolkata company signed by the Competent

Authority in the company letter headed

with details of address of Office in

Kolkata.

5

BLACKLISTING/DEBARREDNESS

In this respect, the Bidders shall

CERTIFICATE Bidders who have been

submit declaration as outlined in

debarred / blacklisted in other utilities in

Appendix on their Company Letter

India will not be considered.

headed paper duly sealed & signed.

6

The bidder must have Goods & Service tax

Copies of the GST registration

registration number and PAN number.

certificate and PAN card.

The Bidder should be able to provide qualified service for attending the problems if any during the Warranty/AMC period. The availability of services of the engineers at Kolkata should be ensured.

Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read the following instructions and the terms and conditions.

  1. Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portalwww.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.
  2. Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, General Conditions of contract, Special conditions, Safety code,Annexures, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ).
  1. Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank / hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portalwww.eprocure.gov.in
  2. The site is ready for commencement of works.
  3. Nature of the document:TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
    A.TECHNICAL BID:(first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted in separate envelope-
    1. EMD- Earnest Money Deposit
    2. Notice inviting tender (NIT).
    3. General Rules & Directions to contractor.
    4. Special conditions of the Contract.
    5. General Conditions of contract.
    6. Safety code.
    7. Annexures

B.FINANCIAL BID(second envelope):Bill of quantity (BOQ). Financial bid to be submitted in separate envelope.

  1. Submission and opening of Tenders :
    1. Tenders on prescribed form should be placed in two envelops one sealed envelope consisting of "Technical bid" duly super scribed as "Technical bid" and other sealed envelope consisting "Financial bid" duly super scribed as "Financial Bid" and both envelopes shall be kept in one bigger sealed single envelope, with the name of work, Name of Tenderer and due date written on the envelopes.
    2. Sealed Tenders shall be addressed to Assistant General Manager , Premises & Estate Section, Canara Bank, Circle Office :: Kolkata - 700016. Sealed Tenders shall be dropped in the TENDER BOX kept at the above said address.
    3. If last day of submission of tender is declared a holiday under NI Act by the Government subsequent to issuance of tender the next working day will be deemed to be the last day for submission of the tender. The first part of tenders i.e. Technical bid will be opened on the same day and location of tender submission.
    4. Technical bids will be evaluated based on the Bank‟s eligibility criteria‟s.Wherever contractors /agencies are submitting consolidated completion certificates, then the Bank may request for supporting documents forsplit-upof works certified from the client / project architects as per the eligibility criteria‟s. Bank‟s decision in this regard is final and shall be binding on all.

    1. The Financial bid of only the technically qualified / shortlisted applicants will be opened on apre-notifiedtime & date, under intimation to such qualified / shortlisted applicants. Lowest quoted tender (L1) will be arrived based on the evaluation of all the financial bids and after mathematical scrutiny and freak rate analysis. Bank‟s reserves rights of accepting any and all the financial bids.
  2. The tender shall be accompanied by earnest money deposit of₹60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled commercial Bank issued in favour of Canara Bank payable at Kolkata or can also be submitted by way of irrevocable Bank guarantee from scheduled commercial Bank other than Canara Bank validfor 90 days with claim period of 30 days in the format prescribed by the Bank. EMD shall be submitted with the Technical bid only and should be kept along with cover containing the Technical bids.
    Submission of EMD in the form of fixed deposit or in any other form is not acceptable and tenders with such EMD shall be rejected.
    No interest shall be allowed on the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). Tenders without EMD shall be summarily rejected. However, MSEs are exempted from paying EMD as per MSME Act 2012. For getting the benefits in case of MSE firms, contractors / agencies should submit exemption certificate issued from the relevant authorities.
  3. Copies of other drawings and documents pertaining to the works will be open for inspection by the tenderers at the office of the above mentioned Office of the Bank.
  4. Tenderers are advised to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their tenders, as to the means of access to the site, the accommodation they may require and in general shall themselves obtain all necessary information as to risks, contingencies and other circumstances which may influence or affect their tender. A tenderer shall be deemed to have full knowledge of the site whether he inspects it or not and no extra charges consequent on any misunderstanding or otherwise shall be allowed. Submission of a tender by tenderers implies that he has read this notice and all other contract documents and has made himself aware of the scope and specifications of the work to be done, site details and local conditions and other factors bearing on the execution of the work.
  5. The tenderer shall be responsible for arranging and maintaining at his own cost all materials, labour, tools and plants, water, electricity, access, facilities for workers and all other services required for executing the work unless otherwise specifically provided for in the contract documents.
  6. Canara Bank reserves to itself the right of accepting the whole or any part of the tender and the tenderer shall be bound to perform the same at the rate quoted.
  7. The tender for the works shall remain open for acceptance for a period of90 days from the date of opening of tenders. If any tenderer withdraws his tender before the said period or makes any modifications in the terms and conditions of the tender which are not acceptable to the Bank, then the Bank shall, without prejudice to any other right or remedy, be at liberty to forfeit full value of the earnest money as aforesaid.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 08:45:50 UTC.