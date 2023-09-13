Tender For Civil Repairing Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Ashrya Apartment, Kolkata Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata PART - 1: TECHNICAL BID Tender For Civil Repairing& Interior Works at Bank Owned Quarters at Kolkata Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office :: Kolkata ======================================================= ISSUED BY Premises & Estate Section, 5th Floor, 21 Camac Street Circle Office :: Kolkata E-mail:pecokol@canarabank.com Tender Ref - Civil/RFP/2023-24/ 84 /SP Dated: 11.09.2023 Page 1 of 58 SIGNATURE OF THE CONTRACTOR

NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT) / REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR CIVIL REPAIRING WORKS AT BANK OWNED QUARTERS AT KOLKATA , Canara Bank, a Corporate Body and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970, having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estates Section, Circle Office Kolkata- 700016. The bank intends for Civil Maintenance Repairs to bank owned quarters at Kolkata . Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder. 1) Details of the Tender : Name of the Work Civil Maintenance/ Repairing Works and Furnishing work Location of Work Canara Bank Executive Quarters, Ashrya Apartment, 48/2A, Gariahat Road, Kolkata Earnest Money deposit ₹ 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) by way of Demand Draft of a ScheduledBank drawn in favour of Canara Bank, payable at Kolkata. Issue of tender document 11.09.2023 Last Date for Submission of Pre- 19.09.2023 before 04.00 pm Bid Queries Pre-bid meeting 20.10.2023 at 3.00 pm Last date of submission of Tender 02.10.2023 before 1.00 pm Opening of Technical bids 02.10.2023 at 3.00 pm Opening of Financial bids Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter. Period of completion 90 days from the date of work order. Tender documents ( soft copy ) Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank‟s web site & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in from 11.10.2023 till last date of submission https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/ &https://eprocure.gov.in Last date and time for submission Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before of the tender 02.10.2023 by 1.00 PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata 5th floor, Bell‟s House, 21, Camac Street Kolkata - 700016

2. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: The reputed firms/ companies who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Vendor/ Companies/ Agencies having experience in the carrying out civil works in the commercial/residential building and who have executed such works are eligible to apply - S.N Criteria Documents Required 1 The Bidder should be a registered one 1. Work Order/ Work completion having a minimum of 5 years experience copies /certificates not older than 5 as on 31.03.2023 in carrying out civil & years from the date of this RFP. Interior works. 2. Copy of Labour License issued by the Assistant labour Commissioner 2 The Bidder must have a minimum Annual 1) Audited Balance Sheet and P & L Turnover of ₹ 30.00 lakhs during each of Account for the three years mentioned. the last three financial years i.e. 2020-21, 2) Certificate from Chartered 2021-22,2022-23. Accountant for the last three financial years i.e. 2020-21,2021-22.,2022-23 3 The bidder should have supplied / Work order copies and satisfactory executed/ completed similar work in completion certificates clearly Central Govt./ Sate govt./PSU/PSB or indicating the cost & nature of work any reputed organization during the last executed, date of commencement & five (5)years ending with 31.08.2023 for completion issued by the Clients/ at least Consultants. One (1) order carrying out civil works in an order amount of ₹47.00 lakhs. OR Two (2) orders consist of carrying out civil works in an order amount of ₹30.00 lakhs. OR Three (3) orders consist of carrying out Civil works in an order amount of ₹23.00lakhs. 4 The Bidders desirous of quoting should Declaration from the bidder of the have a registered office In Kolkata company signed by the Competent Authority in the company letter headed with details of address of Office in Kolkata. 5 BLACKLISTING/DEBARREDNESS In this respect, the Bidders shall CERTIFICATE Bidders who have been submit declaration as outlined in debarred / blacklisted in other utilities in Appendix on their Company Letter India will not be considered. headed paper duly sealed & signed. 6 The bidder must have Goods & Service tax Copies of the GST registration registration number and PAN number. certificate and PAN card. The Bidder should be able to provide qualified service for attending the problems if any during the Warranty/AMC period. The availability of services of the engineers at Kolkata should be ensured.

Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read the following instructions and the terms and conditions. Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in website free of cost . The Tender documents shall be in A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below. Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, General Conditions of contract, Special conditions, Safety code, Annexures , Schedule of Quantity (SOQ). Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank / hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in The site is ready for commencement of works. Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT . This Tender document comprises of the following :

A.TECHNICAL BID: (first envelope) consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted in separate envelope- EMD - Earnest Money Deposit Notice inviting tender (NIT). General Rules & Directions to contractor. Special conditions of the Contract. General Conditions of contract. Safety code. Annexures B.FINANCIAL BID(second envelope):Bill of quantity (BOQ). Financial bid to be submitted in separate envelope. Submission and opening of Tenders : Tenders on prescribed form should be placed in two envelops one sealed envelope consisting of "Technical bid" duly super scribed as "Technical bid" and other sealed envelope consisting "Financial bid" duly super scribed as "Financial Bid" and both envelopes shall be kept in one bigger sealed single envelope, with the name of work, Name of Tenderer and due date written on the envelopes. Sealed Tenders shall be addressed to Assistant General Manager , Premises & Estate Section, Canara Bank, Circle Office :: Kolkata - 700016. Sealed Tenders shall be dropped in the TENDER BOX kept at the above said address. If last day of submission of tender is declared a holiday under NI Act by the Government subsequent to issuance of tender the next working day will be deemed to be the last day for submission of the tender. The first part of tenders i.e. Technical bid will be opened on the same day and location of tender submission. Technical bids will be evaluated based on the Bank‟s eligibility criteria‟s. Wherever contractors /agencies are submitting consolidated completion certificates, then the Bank may request for supporting documents for split-up of works certified from the client / project architects as per the eligibility criteria‟s. Bank‟s decision in this regard is final and shall be binding on all.