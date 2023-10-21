SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023

SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,

KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.

S.No

DESCRIPTION

Unit

Qty

RATE

AMOUNT

Ground Floor

1

Dismantling & Demolition Work

Demolishing Stone Rubble Masonry, Brick Masonry,

Flooring etc manually/ by mechanical means including

a

stacking

of serviceable material and disposal of

Cft

2100.00

unserviceable material to the appropriate disposal area as

per direction of Engineerin- charge.

Demolishing R.C.C. work manually/ by mechanical

b

means including stacking of steel bars and disposal of

Cft

1600.00

unserviceable material to the appropriate disposal area as

per direction of Engineer-in-charge.

Dismantling doors, windows and clerestory windows

c

(steel or wood) shutter including chowkhats, architrave,

Sft

800.00

holdfasts etc. complete and stacking to the appropriate

disposal area as per direction of Engineerin- charge.

2

Earthwork Excavation

Sl.No 1.5 : Earth work excavation by manual means for

drains,canals, waste weir draft, approach channels, key

trench, foundation of Bridges and such similar works, as

per drawing and technical specifications, including

setting out, shoring, strutting, barricading, caution lights,

excavated surface leveled and sides neatly dressed

Cft

3585.0

disposing off or leveling the excavated stuff or sorting &

stacking the selected stuff for reuse in a radius of 50 m

and lift upto 1.5 m including cost of labour, tools, usage

& other appurtenances required to complete the work

Sl.No. 1.5.1: In ordinary/ soft rock without blasting upto

1.5 m depth

3

Plain Cement Concrete

Item No 2.1 Providing and laying in position plain

cement concrete for levelling course for all works in

foundation. The granite/trap/basalt crushed graded coarse

aggregates and fine aggregates as per relevant IS Codes

machine mixed, laid in layers not exceeding 150 mm

thickness, well compacted using plate vibrators, including

Cft

596.00

all lead & lifts, cost of all materials of quality, labour,

Usage charges of machineries, curing, and all the other

appurtenances required to complete the work as per

technical specifications. Item No, 2.1.3:Mix 1:3:6 (M10)

Using 40 mm nominal size graded crushed coarse agg.

4

Random Rubble Masonry

Sl.No.5.1: Providing Random rubble masonry with hard

stone in foundation and plinth including levelling up with

cement concrete 1:6:12 (1 cement: 6 coarse sand : 12

Cft

384.00

graded stone aggregate 20 mm nominal size) upto plinth

level with

5.1.1 Cement mortar 1:6 (1 cement : 6 coarse

sand)

5

Earth Filling

Sl.No 1.9: Filling available excavated earth (excluding

rock) in sides of foundation upto plinth in layers not

exceeding 20 cms. In depth, compacting each deposited

Cft

3342.00

layer by ramming after watering with lead upto 50m. &

lift upto 1.5m.

6

Solid Concrete Blocks (8" thick)

Sl. No.6.32 Providing and constructing load bearing wall

with Solid Concrete blocks of size 600x200x200mm

having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum

compressive strength of 4.00N/mm2 conforming to IS

Cft

1209.00

2185 (Part - I) -2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per

IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,

scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc

complete as per specifications.

7

Burnt Brick Masonry

Sl.No.6.6 Providing Brick work with common burnt clay

machine moulded perforated bricks of class designation

5.0 conforming to IS: 2222 in superstructure above plinth

level in cement mortar 1:6 (1 cement: 6 coarse sand) With

Sft

125.00

Modular bricks including cost of all materials, labour,

scaffolding and usage charges of machinery & other

incidental charges complete as per the direction of

engineer incharge of work.

8

4" Solid Block Work

Sl. No.6.34 Providing and constructing load bearing wall

with Solid Concrete blocks of size 400x100x200mm

having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum

compressive strength of 4.00 N/ mm2 conforming to IS

Cft

198.00

2185 (Part - I) - 2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per

IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,

scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc

complete as per specifications.

9

RCC Work below GL

Item No.2.2 Providing and laying in position Reinforced

cement concrete for all Foundation works. The granite/

trap/ basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine

aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with

super plasticizers laid in finished layers, well compacted

using needle vibrators, including all lead & lifts, cost of

all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of

relevant IS codes , labour, form work Usage charges of

machinery, curing and all the other appurtenances

required to complete the work as per technical

specifications. Including cost of steel reinforcement.

2.2.2.1 M25 Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size

graded crushed coarse aggregates.

a

RCC Column Footing

Cft

938.00

b

Column Pedestral

Cft

188.00

10

RCC Work above GL

Item.No. 2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced

cement concrete for all Super structures of building, Road

works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure

works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/

basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine

aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with

super plasticisers laid in layers, well compacted using

needle vibrators. The cost includes all lead & lifts, cost of

all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of

relevant IS codes , labour, Usage charges of machinery,

curing and all other appurtenances required to complete

the work as per technical specifications. Including cost of

steel reinforcement, dowel bars.) Item No. 2.5.2 M25

Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size graded crushed

coarse aggregates (Inclusive of Formwork)

a

RCC Column

Cft

169.00

b

Plinth Beam

Cft

460.00

c

Lintel

Cft

82.00

d

Main Beam

Cft

249.00

e

RCC Main slab.

Cft

1278.00

f

RCC Shade, Loft, Racks & Drops

Sft

225.00

g

Stair case

Steps

Cft

35.00

h

Waist Slab

Landing

Cft

32.00

11

Marine Grade Flush type Door

Providing & fixing of 32mm thick Marine Grade Flush

type Door 3"x4" wood frame including shutter as per

specification, including all hardware fittings of aproved

Sft

42.00

make With ISI Mark, labour etc complete as per

specification.

12

Aluminium Windows & Ventilators

Providing and fixing in position Powder coated

Aluminium Windows and Ventilators as per approved

drawings with sliding shutters using Two track window

frame of size 92x31.75mm bottom section 1.3mm thick,

weight 1.07kg/m, sides and top sections 1.3 mm, thick,

weight 0.933 kg/m.shutter frame section comprising top

and bottom section of size 40mmx18mm, wall thickness

1.25mm.weight 0.417kg./m. shutter side outer 40mm x

18mm.wall thickness 1.25mm.weight 0.417 kg/m, shutter

interlock section 40mmx26.7mm wall thickness 1.1 mm.

thick, weight 0.469 kg/m, the shutters

mounted on nylon

rollers with approved quality of fixtures

such as aluminium handles tower bolts etc. Providing and

fixing 5.5mm.thick plain glass for shutters fitted with

rubber beading all aluminium sections including cutting

to required length, joints mitred sub dividing the frame

Sft

149.00

tenonned and rivetted, in the assembled frame, stiffened

with end clips for corners, angles etc.,and fixed to the

walls, lintels, floor beams/cill as the case maybe, with

necessary steel screws raul plugs or teak wood gatties.

13

M S Grill work

Providing and fixing M S Grill work for windows and

ventilators using 10mm M S

Square rod at 3"c/c as per

design including cutting, welding the same to required

Sft

149.00

pattern with a coat of red lead primer ,cost of all

materials, fixtures, labour and HOM complete as per

specification.

14

WPC Door for Toilet

Providing and fixing door for toilets with 2"x2" frame

and 25mm thick WPC shutters finished on both sides as

Sft

35.00

per

specification

required,

including

all fittings

etc.

complete as per specification and direction.

15

M.S Sheet Door for UPS Room

Providing and fixing 1mm thick M.S Sheet Door

with

frame and diagonal braces of size 40x40x6mm angle

Iron, 3.15mm thick M.s gusset plates at the junctions and

corners, with handles, stoppers and locking arrangements

Sft

18.00

etc. including applying a priming coat of red lead paint

cost of materials, labour, HOM complete as per

specifications.

16

Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering

Providing Internal wall and Ceiling plastering 12mm thk

cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix

including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,

Sft

6380.00

cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per

specifications.

17

External Wall/ Ceiling Plastering

Providing External wall/ Ceiling plastering 12mm thick

cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3 to

wall

including

rounding,

providing

and removing

Sft

6290.00

scaffolding, including cost of materials, labour, curing,

complete as per specifications.

18

Water Cut Beeding

Providing Water cut beeding with cement mortar 1.3 mix

including cost of all material & labour, curing,

Rft

719.00

scaffolding etc complete. as per specification.

19

Bed Concrete Flooring

Providing and laying in position Bed concrete flooring of

mix 1:4:8 using 20mm and down size graded granite

metal machine mixed, concrete laid in layers not

Cft

738.00

exceeding 10cms thick well compacted, including cost of

all materials, labour, HOM of machinery curing complete.

as per specification.

20

Double Charged Vitrified Flooring

Providing and fixing of Double Charged Vitrified

flooring of Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria approved

make 60cm x 60cm of 10mm thick for floor, fixing the

Sft

1749.00

tiles using CM 1:5mix, including cutting filling joints,

cost of all materials, labour, curing etc. complete. (Basic

Cost Rs 60.00)

21

Skirting

Providing skirting up to 10cm high using vitrified tiles of

Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria make with cement mortar

Rft

241.00

1:3. Including cost of materials, labour, complete as per

specification.

22

Antiskid Vitrified Tiles

Providing and fixing Antiskid Vitrified tiles H & R

Johnson/ Bell/ Kajaria / Naveen/ Spartek. 30cm x 30cm

of 10mm thick for Toilet and Wash floor. fixing the tiles

Sft

90.00

using cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing

and cost of all materials labour etc. complete. as per

direction. (Basic Cost Rs 50.00)

23

Mat Finished Vitrified Tiles

Providing and fixing Mat Finished Vitrified tiles of

Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria 30cm x 30cm of 10mm

thick for Staircase. fixing the tiles using cm1:5mix,

sft

693.00

including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost of all

materials labour etc. complete. as per direction. (Basic

Cost Rs 50.00)

24

Cement Pressed tiles For Ramp

Providing and fixing precast cement pressed chequered

tiles 20mm thick for Ramp. fixing the tiles using

cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost

Sft

72.00

of all materials labour etc. complete. as per direction.

(Basic Cost Rs 50.00)

25

Glazed Tiles

Providing & fixing Glazed tiles of H & R Johnson/ Bell/

Kajaria /Spartek/ Naveen 30cm x 60cm of 6mm thick for

wall, fixing the tiles using 1:5 mix cement mortar,

Sft

327.00

including cutting, filling joints and fixing cost of

materials, labour etc. complete. (Basic Cost Rs 45.00)

26

External wall paint

Providing and applying External wall paint in two coats

with water proof cement paint over one coat of primer as

required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free

from mortar drops and other foreign matter by scrapping

including preparing the surface even and sand paper

Sft

2935.00

smooth, including cost of materials, labour, scaffolding

complete as per specifications. Colour and shade as per

direction of Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved

make Asian (Ace)/ Nerolac / Berger/ Dulux.)

27 Internal Wall Paint

Providing and applying Internal wall paint in two coats with Premium Acrylic Emulsion paint over one coat of primer with Putty finish as required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free from mortar drops and

other foreign matter including preparing the surface even

Sft

2892.00

and sand paper smoothening by Scrapping, including cost

of materials, labour, scaffolding complete as per

specifications. Colour and shade as per direction of

Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved make Asian /

Nerolac / Berger/ Dulux)

28 Oil bound Distemper for Ceiling

Providing and applying two coats with oil bound washable distemper of approved brand sahade including priming coat with distemper primer after throughly

brooming the surface free from mortar drops and other

Sft

3172.00

foreign matter including preparing the surface even and

sand paper smooth, cost of materials, labour, complete as

per specification. (Approved make Asian / Nerolac /

Berger/ Dulux)

29

Enamel Paint

Providing and applying 2 coats of enamel paint over one

coat of primer for wooden and metal surface with enamel

paint to give an even shade, after cleaning the surface of

all dirt, dust and foreign matter with sand paper including Sft

836.00

cost of all meterials, labour etc. Colour and shade as per

direction of Engineer In Charge /Architect. (Approved

make Asian, British, Duco )

30 Rolling Shutters with flat slats

Providing and fixing pull and push type rolling shutters of approved make out of 18 guage, 75mm wide cold rolled steel laths of flat slats corrugation, with side guides and

bottom rail,with interlocking arrangements for steel laths

by means of alternate clips, suspension shaft with High

tension coil type springs two numbers, mounted on

specially designed pipe shaft, with bracket plates, guide Sft

263.00

channels, ball bearing arrangements, for inside & outside

locking with push & pull operations complete including

pulling hooks, 4Nos. handles with all fittings and

accessories, painted with a coat of red lead paint cost of

materials, labour, HOM coomplete as per specifications.

Rate should be Including of top cover.

31

Stainless Steel Hand Rails

Providing and fixing 304 Grade Stainless steel hand rails

of 14-gauge pipes for Ramps staircase made out of

stainless steel hallow pipes, using 50mm dia for vertical

@1.60mtr c/c fixed to the ramps or steps by drilling with

bolts and 100mm dia MS base plates 10mm guage for

fixing of vertical pipes 4- Nos anchor bolts and 40mm dia

pipes fixed horizontally

for 2- rows top, one pipes fixed with vertical pipes

another one fixed with elbows and 25mm dia pipes are

fixed horizontally for 2-rows below top measure @ equal

intervals including cutting, welding, bending wherever

necessary with suitable caps @ tops, bottoms & corners

finishing with mat/ shining etc., complete including cost Sft

54.00

and conveyance of all materials, labour for all items of

work, HOM with all lead and lift, loading and unloading,

transportation charges and all other incidential charges

etc., complete as per specification and directions of the

Engineer-in charge of the work.

32 Collapsible Gate

Providing and fixing in position Collapsible Gate with single or double leaf with vertical channel 20mm x 10mm

x 2mm braced with flat iron diagonals 20mmx5mm size,

with top and bottom rails of t iron sections of 40x 40x

6mm with 38mm dia steel pulleys complete with bolt and Sft

80.00

nuts, locking arrangements, stoppers, handles on both

sides with 7.5cms openings at 10cms. C/C applying a

priming coat of red lead paint. cost of materials, labour,

HOM complete as per specifications.

33

Sanitary Chamber

Constructing brick masonry inspection chamber for 450 x

450mm and 450mm depth (clear inside dimension) for

single pipeline, using table moulded non-modular bricks

of class designation 5.0 in cement mortar 1:5 over bed of

1:2:4 RCC 200mm thk above 100mm thk PCC 1:3:6

Cement Concrete Foundations over sand bed of 100mm

thk channelling in 1:2:4 cement concrete, inside

Nos

3.00

plastering 12mm thick with cement mortar 1:3, finish

smooth with a floating coat of cement on walls and bed

concrete. The work including excavation for required

depth of Gully Trap and refilling and making goodin the

surface with SFRC Cover and Frame complete as per

standarad design including cost of materials, labour

charges, curing complete as per specifications.

34

Leach Pit

Constructing Leach pit of size 7'0' x 7'0" x 10'0" as per

direction work including earth work excavation, RR

Masonry Work, providing and laying RCC Top slab of 4" Nos

1.00

thick and air vent etc complete as per

specification.including cost of all materials labours etc.

STRONG ROOM

1 RCC Work

Item No.2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced cement concrete for all Super structures of building , Road works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/ basalt crushed graded

coarse aggregates and fine aggregates as per relevant IS

Codes machine mixed with super plasticisers laid in

layers, well compacted using needle vibrators. The cost

includes all lead & lifts, cost of all materials, quality

confirming to the requirements of relevant IS codes ,

labour, Usage charges of machinery, curing and all other

Cft

1112.00

appurtenances required to complete the work as per

technical specifications. Including cost of steel and Form

work. (Note : Strong room should be as per RBI

Guidlines for Reinforcement details as per drawing

enclosed.) (12mm dia double mat both ways at 6" c/c

alternatively )

2

Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering

Internal wall and Ceiling

plastering 10mm thk cement

plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix

including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,

Sft

1115.00

cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per

specifications.

3

Oil bound Distemper for Ceiling

Providing and applying two coats with oil bound

washable distemper of approved brand sahade including

priming coat with distemper primer after throughly

brooming the surface free from mortar drops and other

Sft

229.00

foreign matter including preparing the surface even and

sand paper smooth,cost of materials, labour, complete as

per specification

4

Internal Wall Painting

Providing and applying internal wall paint in two coats

with Premium acralic emulsion paint over one coat of

primer as required after

thoroughly brushing the new

surface, free from mortar drops and other foreign matter

including preparing the surface even and sand paper

Sft

886.00

smoothening by Scrapping, including cost of materials,

labour, scaffolding complete as per specifications. With

approved brand Paints to be used must be of approved

quality & brand

5

Mat Finished Vitrified Tiles

Providing and fixing Mat Finished Vitrified tiles 30cm x

30cm of 10mm thick for Staircase. fixing the tiles using

cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost

Sft

229.00

of all materials labour etc. complete. as per direction.

(Basic Cost Rs 50.00)

6

Skirting

Providing skirting up to 10cm high using vitrified tiles

with cement mortar 1:3. Including cost of materials,

Rft

60.00

labour, complete as per specification.

7

Grill Partition

Fabricating, providing and erecting in poiston of Hot dip

galvanised M.S. Ornamental security Grill Gate using 75

x 12mm M S Flat for all round frame work with verticals

at the center and horizontal center support M S Square of

12mm x 12mm of different

heights are to be fixed at 16 cms C/C for square bars of

full height and at 8cms C/C for bottom rods provide

ornamental C I Designers at the bottom and C I arrows in

the middle and top. The entire frame work is to be fixed

by means of expansion bolts to the wall with necessary

drilling holes. The work includes providing two coats of

Sft

126.00

enemal painting over one coat of red lead ready mix

primer coat etc complete cost of all labour, painting,

erection charges etc as per specification and drawings.

And locker area is covered with 8mm thk Bison board,

finishing with 2 coat of paint over 1 coat of primer with

putty finish.

Staircase Head Room

1

Solid Concrete Blocks (8" thick)

Sl. No.6.32 Providing and constructing load bearing wall

with Solid Concrete blocks of size 600x 200x 200mm

having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum

compressive strength of 4.00 N/mm2 conforming to IS

Cft

201.00

2185 (Part - I) - 2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per

IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,

scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc

complete as per specifications.

2

RCC Work

Item.No. 2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced

cement concrete for all Super structures of building, Road

works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure

works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/

basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine

aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with

super plasticisers laid in layers, well compacted using

needle vibrators. The cost includes all lead & lifts, cost of

all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of

relevant IS codes , labour, Usage charges of machinery,

curing and all other appurtenances required to complete

the work as per technical specifications. Including the

cost of steel reinforcement, dowel bars. Item No. 2.5.2

M25 Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size graded

crushed coarse aggregates (Inclusive of Formwork)

a

RCC Column

Cft

27.00

b

Lintel

Cft

5.00

c

Main Beam

Staircase

Cft

30.00

d

RCC Main slab.

Cft

149.00

3

Aluminium Windows & Ventilators

Providing and fixing in position Powder coated

Aluminium Windows and Ventilators as per approved

drawings with sliding shutters using Two track

window frame of size 92x31.75mm bottom section

1.3mm thick, weight 1.07kg/m, sides and top sections 1.3

mm, thick, weight 0.933 kg/m.shutter frame section

comprising top and bottom section of size 40mmx18mm,

wall thickness 1.25mm.weight 0.417kg./m. shutter side

outer

40mm x

18mm. wall

thickness

1.25mm.weight

0.417 kg/m, shutter interlock section 40mmx26.7mm wall

thickness 1.1 mm. thick, weight 0.469 kg/m, the shutters

mounted on nylon rollers with approved quality of

Sft

23.00

fixtures such as aluminium handles tower bolts etc.

Providing and fixing 5.5mm.thick plain glass for shutters

fitted with rubber beading all aluminium sections

including cutting to required length, joints mitred sub

dividing the frame tenonned and rivetted, in the

assembled frame, stiffened with end clips for corners,

angles etc.,and fixed to the walls, lintels, floor beams/ cill

as the case maybe, with necessary steel screws raul plugs

or teak wood gatties.

4

M S Grill work

Providing and fixing M S Grill work for windows and

ventilators using 12mm M S

Square rod at 3"c/c as per

design including cutting, welding the same to required

Sft

23.00

pattern with a coat of red lead primer ,cost of all

materials, fixtures, labour and HOM complete as per

specification.

5

Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering

Providing Internal wall and Ceiling plastering 10mm thk

cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix

including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,

Sft

474.00

cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per

specifications.

6

External Wall/ Ceiling Plastering

Providing External wall/ Ceiling plastering 10mm thick

cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3 to

wall

including

rounding,

providing

and removing

Sft

876.00

scaffolding, including cost of materials, labour, curing,

complete as per specifications.

7

Water Cut Beeding

Providing Water cut beeding with cement mortar 1.3 mix

including cost of all material & labour, curing,

Rft

114.00

scaffolding etc complete. as per specification.

8

External wall paint

Providing and applying External wall paint in two coats

with water proof cement paint over one coat of primer as

required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free

from mortar drops and other foreign matter by scrapping

including preparing the surface even and sand paper

Sft

450.00

smooth, including cost of materials, labour, scaffolding

complete as per specifications. Colour and shade as per

direction of Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved

quality & brand Apex ultima, Pedilite or equilant.)

