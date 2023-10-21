SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
S.No
DESCRIPTION
Unit
Qty
RATE
AMOUNT
Ground Floor
1
Dismantling & Demolition Work
Demolishing Stone Rubble Masonry, Brick Masonry,
Flooring etc manually/ by mechanical means including
a
stacking
of serviceable material and disposal of
Cft
2100.00
unserviceable material to the appropriate disposal area as
per direction of Engineerin- charge.
Demolishing R.C.C. work manually/ by mechanical
b
means including stacking of steel bars and disposal of
Cft
1600.00
unserviceable material to the appropriate disposal area as
per direction of Engineer-in-charge.
Dismantling doors, windows and clerestory windows
c
(steel or wood) shutter including chowkhats, architrave,
Sft
800.00
holdfasts etc. complete and stacking to the appropriate
disposal area as per direction of Engineerin- charge.
2
Earthwork Excavation
Sl.No 1.5 : Earth work excavation by manual means for
drains,canals, waste weir draft, approach channels, key
trench, foundation of Bridges and such similar works, as
per drawing and technical specifications, including
setting out, shoring, strutting, barricading, caution lights,
excavated surface leveled and sides neatly dressed
Cft
3585.0
disposing off or leveling the excavated stuff or sorting &
stacking the selected stuff for reuse in a radius of 50 m
and lift upto 1.5 m including cost of labour, tools, usage
& other appurtenances required to complete the work
Sl.No. 1.5.1: In ordinary/ soft rock without blasting upto
1.5 m depth
3
Plain Cement Concrete
Item No 2.1 Providing and laying in position plain
cement concrete for levelling course for all works in
foundation. The granite/trap/basalt crushed graded coarse
aggregates and fine aggregates as per relevant IS Codes
machine mixed, laid in layers not exceeding 150 mm
thickness, well compacted using plate vibrators, including
Cft
596.00
all lead & lifts, cost of all materials of quality, labour,
Usage charges of machineries, curing, and all the other
appurtenances required to complete the work as per
technical specifications. Item No, 2.1.3:Mix 1:3:6 (M10)
Using 40 mm nominal size graded crushed coarse agg.
4
Random Rubble Masonry
Sl.No.5.1: Providing Random rubble masonry with hard
stone in foundation and plinth including levelling up with
cement concrete 1:6:12 (1 cement: 6 coarse sand : 12
Cft
384.00
graded stone aggregate 20 mm nominal size) upto plinth
level with
5.1.1 Cement mortar 1:6 (1 cement : 6 coarse
sand)
5
Earth Filling
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
Sl.No 1.9: Filling available excavated earth (excluding
rock) in sides of foundation upto plinth in layers not
exceeding 20 cms. In depth, compacting each deposited
Cft
3342.00
layer by ramming after watering with lead upto 50m. &
lift upto 1.5m.
6
Solid Concrete Blocks (8" thick)
Sl. No.6.32 Providing and constructing load bearing wall
with Solid Concrete blocks of size 600x200x200mm
having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum
compressive strength of 4.00N/mm2 conforming to IS
Cft
1209.00
2185 (Part - I) -2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per
IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,
scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc
complete as per specifications.
7
Burnt Brick Masonry
Sl.No.6.6 Providing Brick work with common burnt clay
machine moulded perforated bricks of class designation
5.0 conforming to IS: 2222 in superstructure above plinth
level in cement mortar 1:6 (1 cement: 6 coarse sand) With
Sft
125.00
Modular bricks including cost of all materials, labour,
scaffolding and usage charges of machinery & other
incidental charges complete as per the direction of
engineer incharge of work.
8
4" Solid Block Work
Sl. No.6.34 Providing and constructing load bearing wall
with Solid Concrete blocks of size 400x100x200mm
having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum
compressive strength of 4.00 N/ mm2 conforming to IS
Cft
198.00
2185 (Part - I) - 2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per
IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,
scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc
complete as per specifications.
9
RCC Work below GL
Item No.2.2 Providing and laying in position Reinforced
cement concrete for all Foundation works. The granite/
trap/ basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine
aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with
super plasticizers laid in finished layers, well compacted
using needle vibrators, including all lead & lifts, cost of
all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of
relevant IS codes , labour, form work Usage charges of
machinery, curing and all the other appurtenances
required to complete the work as per technical
specifications. Including cost of steel reinforcement.
2.2.2.1 M25 Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size
graded crushed coarse aggregates.
a
RCC Column Footing
Cft
938.00
b
Column Pedestral
Cft
188.00
10
RCC Work above GL
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
Item.No. 2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced
cement concrete for all Super structures of building, Road
works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure
works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/
basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine
aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with
super plasticisers laid in layers, well compacted using
needle vibrators. The cost includes all lead & lifts, cost of
all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of
relevant IS codes , labour, Usage charges of machinery,
curing and all other appurtenances required to complete
the work as per technical specifications. Including cost of
steel reinforcement, dowel bars.) Item No. 2.5.2 M25
Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size graded crushed
coarse aggregates (Inclusive of Formwork)
a
RCC Column
Cft
169.00
b
Plinth Beam
Cft
460.00
c
Lintel
Cft
82.00
d
Main Beam
Cft
249.00
e
RCC Main slab.
Cft
1278.00
f
RCC Shade, Loft, Racks & Drops
Sft
225.00
g
Stair case
Steps
Cft
35.00
h
Waist Slab
Landing
Cft
32.00
11
Marine Grade Flush type Door
Providing & fixing of 32mm thick Marine Grade Flush
type Door 3"x4" wood frame including shutter as per
specification, including all hardware fittings of aproved
Sft
42.00
make With ISI Mark, labour etc complete as per
specification.
12
Aluminium Windows & Ventilators
Providing and fixing in position Powder coated
Aluminium Windows and Ventilators as per approved
drawings with sliding shutters using Two track window
frame of size 92x31.75mm bottom section 1.3mm thick,
weight 1.07kg/m, sides and top sections 1.3 mm, thick,
weight 0.933 kg/m.shutter frame section comprising top
and bottom section of size 40mmx18mm, wall thickness
1.25mm.weight 0.417kg./m. shutter side outer 40mm x
18mm.wall thickness 1.25mm.weight 0.417 kg/m, shutter
interlock section 40mmx26.7mm wall thickness 1.1 mm.
thick, weight 0.469 kg/m, the shutters
mounted on nylon
rollers with approved quality of fixtures
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
such as aluminium handles tower bolts etc. Providing and
fixing 5.5mm.thick plain glass for shutters fitted with
rubber beading all aluminium sections including cutting
to required length, joints mitred sub dividing the frame
Sft
149.00
tenonned and rivetted, in the assembled frame, stiffened
with end clips for corners, angles etc.,and fixed to the
walls, lintels, floor beams/cill as the case maybe, with
necessary steel screws raul plugs or teak wood gatties.
13
M S Grill work
Providing and fixing M S Grill work for windows and
ventilators using 10mm M S
Square rod at 3"c/c as per
design including cutting, welding the same to required
Sft
149.00
pattern with a coat of red lead primer ,cost of all
materials, fixtures, labour and HOM complete as per
specification.
14
WPC Door for Toilet
Providing and fixing door for toilets with 2"x2" frame
and 25mm thick WPC shutters finished on both sides as
Sft
35.00
per
specification
required,
including
all fittings
etc.
complete as per specification and direction.
15
M.S Sheet Door for UPS Room
Providing and fixing 1mm thick M.S Sheet Door
with
frame and diagonal braces of size 40x40x6mm angle
Iron, 3.15mm thick M.s gusset plates at the junctions and
corners, with handles, stoppers and locking arrangements
Sft
18.00
etc. including applying a priming coat of red lead paint
cost of materials, labour, HOM complete as per
specifications.
16
Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering
Providing Internal wall and Ceiling plastering 12mm thk
cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix
including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,
Sft
6380.00
cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per
specifications.
17
External Wall/ Ceiling Plastering
Providing External wall/ Ceiling plastering 12mm thick
cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3 to
wall
including
rounding,
providing
and removing
Sft
6290.00
scaffolding, including cost of materials, labour, curing,
complete as per specifications.
18
Water Cut Beeding
Providing Water cut beeding with cement mortar 1.3 mix
including cost of all material & labour, curing,
Rft
719.00
scaffolding etc complete. as per specification.
19
Bed Concrete Flooring
Providing and laying in position Bed concrete flooring of
mix 1:4:8 using 20mm and down size graded granite
metal machine mixed, concrete laid in layers not
Cft
738.00
exceeding 10cms thick well compacted, including cost of
all materials, labour, HOM of machinery curing complete.
as per specification.
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
20
Double Charged Vitrified Flooring
Providing and fixing of Double Charged Vitrified
flooring of Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria approved
make 60cm x 60cm of 10mm thick for floor, fixing the
Sft
1749.00
tiles using CM 1:5mix, including cutting filling joints,
cost of all materials, labour, curing etc. complete. (Basic
Cost Rs 60.00)
21
Skirting
Providing skirting up to 10cm high using vitrified tiles of
Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria make with cement mortar
Rft
241.00
1:3. Including cost of materials, labour, complete as per
specification.
22
Antiskid Vitrified Tiles
Providing and fixing Antiskid Vitrified tiles H & R
Johnson/ Bell/ Kajaria / Naveen/ Spartek. 30cm x 30cm
of 10mm thick for Toilet and Wash floor. fixing the tiles
Sft
90.00
using cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing
and cost of all materials labour etc. complete. as per
direction. (Basic Cost Rs 50.00)
23
Mat Finished Vitrified Tiles
Providing and fixing Mat Finished Vitrified tiles of
Naveen / RAK / Nitco / Kajaria 30cm x 30cm of 10mm
thick for Staircase. fixing the tiles using cm1:5mix,
sft
693.00
including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost of all
materials labour etc. complete. as per direction. (Basic
Cost Rs 50.00)
24
Cement Pressed tiles For Ramp
Providing and fixing precast cement pressed chequered
tiles 20mm thick for Ramp. fixing the tiles using
cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost
Sft
72.00
of all materials labour etc. complete. as per direction.
(Basic Cost Rs 50.00)
25
Glazed Tiles
Providing & fixing Glazed tiles of H & R Johnson/ Bell/
Kajaria /Spartek/ Naveen 30cm x 60cm of 6mm thick for
wall, fixing the tiles using 1:5 mix cement mortar,
Sft
327.00
including cutting, filling joints and fixing cost of
materials, labour etc. complete. (Basic Cost Rs 45.00)
26
External wall paint
Providing and applying External wall paint in two coats
with water proof cement paint over one coat of primer as
required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free
from mortar drops and other foreign matter by scrapping
including preparing the surface even and sand paper
Sft
2935.00
smooth, including cost of materials, labour, scaffolding
complete as per specifications. Colour and shade as per
direction of Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved
make Asian (Ace)/ Nerolac / Berger/ Dulux.)
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
27 Internal Wall Paint
Providing and applying Internal wall paint in two coats with Premium Acrylic Emulsion paint over one coat of primer with Putty finish as required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free from mortar drops and
other foreign matter including preparing the surface even
Sft
2892.00
and sand paper smoothening by Scrapping, including cost
of materials, labour, scaffolding complete as per
specifications. Colour and shade as per direction of
Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved make Asian /
Nerolac / Berger/ Dulux)
28 Oil bound Distemper for Ceiling
Providing and applying two coats with oil bound washable distemper of approved brand sahade including priming coat with distemper primer after throughly
brooming the surface free from mortar drops and other
Sft
3172.00
foreign matter including preparing the surface even and
sand paper smooth, cost of materials, labour, complete as
per specification. (Approved make Asian / Nerolac /
Berger/ Dulux)
29
Enamel Paint
Providing and applying 2 coats of enamel paint over one
coat of primer for wooden and metal surface with enamel
paint to give an even shade, after cleaning the surface of
all dirt, dust and foreign matter with sand paper including Sft
836.00
cost of all meterials, labour etc. Colour and shade as per
direction of Engineer In Charge /Architect. (Approved
make Asian, British, Duco )
30 Rolling Shutters with flat slats
Providing and fixing pull and push type rolling shutters of approved make out of 18 guage, 75mm wide cold rolled steel laths of flat slats corrugation, with side guides and
bottom rail,with interlocking arrangements for steel laths
by means of alternate clips, suspension shaft with High
tension coil type springs two numbers, mounted on
specially designed pipe shaft, with bracket plates, guide Sft
263.00
channels, ball bearing arrangements, for inside & outside
locking with push & pull operations complete including
pulling hooks, 4Nos. handles with all fittings and
accessories, painted with a coat of red lead paint cost of
materials, labour, HOM coomplete as per specifications.
Rate should be Including of top cover.
31
Stainless Steel Hand Rails
Providing and fixing 304 Grade Stainless steel hand rails
of 14-gauge pipes for Ramps staircase made out of
stainless steel hallow pipes, using 50mm dia for vertical
@1.60mtr c/c fixed to the ramps or steps by drilling with
bolts and 100mm dia MS base plates 10mm guage for
fixing of vertical pipes 4- Nos anchor bolts and 40mm dia
pipes fixed horizontally
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
for 2- rows top, one pipes fixed with vertical pipes
another one fixed with elbows and 25mm dia pipes are
fixed horizontally for 2-rows below top measure @ equal
intervals including cutting, welding, bending wherever
necessary with suitable caps @ tops, bottoms & corners
finishing with mat/ shining etc., complete including cost Sft
54.00
and conveyance of all materials, labour for all items of
work, HOM with all lead and lift, loading and unloading,
transportation charges and all other incidential charges
etc., complete as per specification and directions of the
Engineer-in charge of the work.
32 Collapsible Gate
Providing and fixing in position Collapsible Gate with single or double leaf with vertical channel 20mm x 10mm
x 2mm braced with flat iron diagonals 20mmx5mm size,
with top and bottom rails of t iron sections of 40x 40x
6mm with 38mm dia steel pulleys complete with bolt and Sft
80.00
nuts, locking arrangements, stoppers, handles on both
sides with 7.5cms openings at 10cms. C/C applying a
priming coat of red lead paint. cost of materials, labour,
HOM complete as per specifications.
33
Sanitary Chamber
Constructing brick masonry inspection chamber for 450 x
450mm and 450mm depth (clear inside dimension) for
single pipeline, using table moulded non-modular bricks
of class designation 5.0 in cement mortar 1:5 over bed of
1:2:4 RCC 200mm thk above 100mm thk PCC 1:3:6
Cement Concrete Foundations over sand bed of 100mm
thk channelling in 1:2:4 cement concrete, inside
Nos
3.00
plastering 12mm thick with cement mortar 1:3, finish
smooth with a floating coat of cement on walls and bed
concrete. The work including excavation for required
depth of Gully Trap and refilling and making goodin the
surface with SFRC Cover and Frame complete as per
standarad design including cost of materials, labour
charges, curing complete as per specifications.
34
Leach Pit
Constructing Leach pit of size 7'0' x 7'0" x 10'0" as per
direction work including earth work excavation, RR
Masonry Work, providing and laying RCC Top slab of 4" Nos
1.00
thick and air vent etc complete as per
specification.including cost of all materials labours etc.
STRONG ROOM
1 RCC Work
Item No.2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced cement concrete for all Super structures of building , Road works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/ basalt crushed graded
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
coarse aggregates and fine aggregates as per relevant IS
Codes machine mixed with super plasticisers laid in
layers, well compacted using needle vibrators. The cost
includes all lead & lifts, cost of all materials, quality
confirming to the requirements of relevant IS codes ,
labour, Usage charges of machinery, curing and all other
Cft
1112.00
appurtenances required to complete the work as per
technical specifications. Including cost of steel and Form
work. (Note : Strong room should be as per RBI
Guidlines for Reinforcement details as per drawing
enclosed.) (12mm dia double mat both ways at 6" c/c
alternatively )
2
Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering
Internal wall and Ceiling
plastering 10mm thk cement
plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix
including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,
Sft
1115.00
cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per
specifications.
3
Oil bound Distemper for Ceiling
Providing and applying two coats with oil bound
washable distemper of approved brand sahade including
priming coat with distemper primer after throughly
brooming the surface free from mortar drops and other
Sft
229.00
foreign matter including preparing the surface even and
sand paper smooth,cost of materials, labour, complete as
per specification
4
Internal Wall Painting
Providing and applying internal wall paint in two coats
with Premium acralic emulsion paint over one coat of
primer as required after
thoroughly brushing the new
surface, free from mortar drops and other foreign matter
including preparing the surface even and sand paper
Sft
886.00
smoothening by Scrapping, including cost of materials,
labour, scaffolding complete as per specifications. With
approved brand Paints to be used must be of approved
quality & brand
5
Mat Finished Vitrified Tiles
Providing and fixing Mat Finished Vitrified tiles 30cm x
30cm of 10mm thick for Staircase. fixing the tiles using
cm1:5mix, including filling joints, cutting, fixing and cost
Sft
229.00
of all materials labour etc. complete. as per direction.
(Basic Cost Rs 50.00)
6
Skirting
Providing skirting up to 10cm high using vitrified tiles
with cement mortar 1:3. Including cost of materials,
Rft
60.00
labour, complete as per specification.
7
Grill Partition
Fabricating, providing and erecting in poiston of Hot dip
galvanised M.S. Ornamental security Grill Gate using 75
x 12mm M S Flat for all round frame work with verticals
at the center and horizontal center support M S Square of
12mm x 12mm of different
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
heights are to be fixed at 16 cms C/C for square bars of
full height and at 8cms C/C for bottom rods provide
ornamental C I Designers at the bottom and C I arrows in
the middle and top. The entire frame work is to be fixed
by means of expansion bolts to the wall with necessary
drilling holes. The work includes providing two coats of
Sft
126.00
enemal painting over one coat of red lead ready mix
primer coat etc complete cost of all labour, painting,
erection charges etc as per specification and drawings.
And locker area is covered with 8mm thk Bison board,
finishing with 2 coat of paint over 1 coat of primer with
putty finish.
Staircase Head Room
1
Solid Concrete Blocks (8" thick)
Sl. No.6.32 Providing and constructing load bearing wall
with Solid Concrete blocks of size 600x 200x 200mm
having block density more than 1800kg/m3 and minimum
compressive strength of 4.00 N/mm2 conforming to IS
Cft
201.00
2185 (Part - I) - 2005 and constructed with CM 1:4 as per
IS 2572:2005 including cost of all materials, labour,
scaffolding and curing, usage charges of machinery etc
complete as per specifications.
2
RCC Work
Item.No. 2.5 Providing and laying in position Reinforced
cement concrete for all Super structures of building, Road
works, Water works, Irrigation works & super structure
works of bridges upto 3.50 m height. The granite/ trap/
basalt crushed graded coarse aggregates and fine
aggregates as per relevant IS Codes machine mixed with
super plasticisers laid in layers, well compacted using
needle vibrators. The cost includes all lead & lifts, cost of
all materials, quality confirming to the requirements of
relevant IS codes , labour, Usage charges of machinery,
curing and all other appurtenances required to complete
the work as per technical specifications. Including the
cost of steel reinforcement, dowel bars. Item No. 2.5.2
M25 Design Mix Using 20 mm nominal size graded
crushed coarse aggregates (Inclusive of Formwork)
a
RCC Column
Cft
27.00
b
Lintel
Cft
5.00
c
Main Beam
Staircase
Cft
30.00
d
RCC Main slab.
Cft
149.00
3
Aluminium Windows & Ventilators
Providing and fixing in position Powder coated
Aluminium Windows and Ventilators as per approved
drawings with sliding shutters using Two track
SCHEDULE 'A' TO TENDER REF. COMLR/CKM/PLI/01/2023 DATED 20.10.2023
SOQ FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BRANCH BUILDING AT SITE NO.7/2P, PANCHANAHALLI VILLAGE,
KADUR TALUKA, CHICKMAGALURU DIST, KARNATAKA - 577 182.
window frame of size 92x31.75mm bottom section
1.3mm thick, weight 1.07kg/m, sides and top sections 1.3
mm, thick, weight 0.933 kg/m.shutter frame section
comprising top and bottom section of size 40mmx18mm,
wall thickness 1.25mm.weight 0.417kg./m. shutter side
outer
40mm x
18mm. wall
thickness
1.25mm.weight
0.417 kg/m, shutter interlock section 40mmx26.7mm wall
thickness 1.1 mm. thick, weight 0.469 kg/m, the shutters
mounted on nylon rollers with approved quality of
Sft
23.00
fixtures such as aluminium handles tower bolts etc.
Providing and fixing 5.5mm.thick plain glass for shutters
fitted with rubber beading all aluminium sections
including cutting to required length, joints mitred sub
dividing the frame tenonned and rivetted, in the
assembled frame, stiffened with end clips for corners,
angles etc.,and fixed to the walls, lintels, floor beams/ cill
as the case maybe, with necessary steel screws raul plugs
or teak wood gatties.
4
M S Grill work
Providing and fixing M S Grill work for windows and
ventilators using 12mm M S
Square rod at 3"c/c as per
design including cutting, welding the same to required
Sft
23.00
pattern with a coat of red lead primer ,cost of all
materials, fixtures, labour and HOM complete as per
specification.
5
Internal wall & Ceiling Plastering
Providing Internal wall and Ceiling plastering 10mm thk
cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3mix
including rounding, providing & removing scaffolding,
Sft
474.00
cost of materials, labour, curing, complete as per
specifications.
6
External Wall/ Ceiling Plastering
Providing External wall/ Ceiling plastering 10mm thick
cement plaster in single coat with cement mortar 1:3 to
wall
including
rounding,
providing
and removing
Sft
876.00
scaffolding, including cost of materials, labour, curing,
complete as per specifications.
7
Water Cut Beeding
Providing Water cut beeding with cement mortar 1.3 mix
including cost of all material & labour, curing,
Rft
114.00
scaffolding etc complete. as per specification.
8
External wall paint
Providing and applying External wall paint in two coats
with water proof cement paint over one coat of primer as
required after thoroughly brushing the new surface, free
from mortar drops and other foreign matter by scrapping
including preparing the surface even and sand paper
Sft
450.00
smooth, including cost of materials, labour, scaffolding
complete as per specifications. Colour and shade as per
direction of Engineer In Charge/ Architect. (Approved
quality & brand Apex ultima, Pedilite or equilant.)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2023 12:52:30 UTC.