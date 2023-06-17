Canara Bank : TENDER FOR INSTALLATION OF GLOW SIGN BOARD AT 4TH FLOOR AND TERRACE OF CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, BKC BUILDING, G-BLOCK, BANDRA-KURLA COMPLEX, MUMBAI”

Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
FOR
"INSTALLATION OF GLOW SIGN BOARD AT 4TH FLOOR AND TERRACE OF CANARA
BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BKC BUILDING, G-BLOCK,BANDRA-KURLA COMPLEX,
MUMBAI"
|
REFERENCE NO
|
:RFP-20/GLOW SIGN BOARD/CO/BKC/23-24
|
DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT
|
: 17.06.2023
|
|
DATE OF PRE BID MEETING
|
: 27.06.2023 at 4:00
|
PM
|
LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP
|
: 10.07.2023 (UPTO 12
|
PM)
|
DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BID
|
: 10.07.2023 (AT 12.30PM)
=======================================================
ISSUED BY : ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER CANARA BANK,
PREMSIES & ESTATE SECTION, MUMBAI CIRCLE OFFICE
=======================================================
Contact Numbers :Tel- 022 26728465/8449/8443
=======================================================
SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)
Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
INDEX
|
|
Sl
|
Details
|
Page No
|
No
|
|
|
A
|
TECHNICAL BID
|
|
1
|
Notice Inviting RFP and General instructions
|
3
|
2
|
General Conditions of Contract
|
16
|
3
|
Technical Specifications
|
25
|
|
ANNEXURES
|
|
4
|
Bid Offer
|
Annexure 1
|
5
|
Bio Data of the Tenderer
|
Annexure 2
|
6
|
Bidder Authorization Letter Format
|
Annexure 3
|
|
|
7
|
Form of Agreement
|
Annexure 4
|
8
|
Indemnity Bond Format
|
Annexure 5
|
9
|
Format of Bank Guarantee In Lieu Of Earnest Money
|
Annexure 6
|
|
Deposit
|
-
Format of Bank Guarantee for Performance Annexure 7 Guarantee (Security Deposit)
-
Undertaking Letter in your letter head with Technical Annexure 8 bid
|
12
|
Declaration to be submitted (Blacklisted)
|
Annexure 9
|
13
|
Price Bid Format (Submitted along with Technical
|
Annexure 10
|
|
Bid)
|
SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)
Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL AND GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970), having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 having General Administration Wing at Dwarakanath Bhavan, K R Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru-560004.
Mumbai Circle is in the process of Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building, C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai. In this regard, we are inviting request for proposal (RFP), in two-bid system (Technical and Price Bids) from reputed and experienced Glow Sign Board providers for providing Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Circle Office BKC Building Mumbai.
The RFP document can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site
from https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/& Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.intill last date of the tender (i.e 10.07.2023 - 12:00 PM).
The Objective of this RFP is to enter into Agreement with Selected Bidder for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building.
SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)
Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:
The reputed firms/ companies who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Bidder/ Companies/ Agencies having experience in the Glow Sign Board work carry out in the Central/ State Governments or Railways or such other Government organizations or Registered in Public sector units or Public sector Bank's or Financial Institutions or Reputed Corporate companies, MNC's, IT companies in India and who have executed such works are eligible to apply -
-
The bidders shall be either original manufacturers of flex and vinyl used in signage or their authorized dealers or established converters of the manufacturer of the flex and Vinyl. The Bidder to submit proof in this regard. Joint Venture is not allowed to participate in this RFP.
-
Bidder shall have at least three years of experience as on date in providing sign boards to organizations/ Banks in India. Details of major signage works carried out in the last 3 years should be furnished. The applicant should have completed below indicated amount of works in Government departments/ Public sector undertaking/central autonomous bodies/state autonomous bodies/ financial institutions and other reputed private firms during last 3 years prior to 31/05/2023:
One work/project costing 80% of the value of project or
Two works/project costing 50% of the value of project or
Three works/projects costing 40% of the value of project
-
The applicant should be an assessee of Income Tax and must possess GST No. Should submit copy of the income tax, PAN, GST certificate with valid registration number.
-
The applicant shall have the average annual financial turnover of at least 30% the value of the project in the respective category during last 3 years ending with 01/04/2023. The bidder shall be financially capable of carrying out the work within the time period indicated. The bidder shall furnish the financial particulars in the format attached. Audited Balance Sheets, profit and loss accounts, etc. shall be enclosed.
-
Bidder shall have to furnish a certificate (from original manufacturer) that the flex and the vinyl that will be used in the boards will meet the stipulated specifications as furnished in this bid document. In addition, bidder shall also have to furnish a five years warranty (as detailed in the Technical Specifications in this document) from the original manufacturer for the flex and vinyl that will be used in the signages and also for the entire sign boards.
-
The CONTRACTORS who have establishment locally (i.e in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Navi Mumbai, thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Raigarh districts) will be preferred.
-
The supplier shall provide details of the personnel, equipment, and manufacturing facilities.
SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)
Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
The Bidder should be able to provide qualified service persons for attending the problems if any during the Warranty period (1 year)
-
SCOPE OF WORK:
The work involves fabrication and fixing of Glow Sign Board at 4th floor and the Terrace of our BKC Building as detailed in the Tender.
Soft copy of the art work for the Glow Sign Board is attached with this RFP.
-
EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT (EMD):
Technical Bid must be accompanied with a refundable EMD of Rs. 40,000/- (Rupees Forty Thousand only) for which price bid is submitted by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Canara Bank, Mumbai Circle Office, payable at Mumbai or Bank Guarantee (as per draft furnished in Annexure 6) having validity upto 6 months from the last date of submission of RFP document, issued by any Scheduled Commercial Bank (other than Canara Bank).
After evaluation of Technical Bids, the EMD of the Bidder/s who do not pre- qualify for opening of price bids will be refunded along with the letter intimating the Bidder about their disqualification, while the EMD of other Bidders will be retained.
In case of successful Bidder/s to whom the contract is awarded, the earnest money will be refunded on submission of performance guarantee. The Earnest Money of the unsuccessful Bidders will be refunded on finalization of the bid or after expiry of the validity of the offer, whichever is earlier.
The EMD is liable for forfeiture if:
-
The Bidder withdraws or unilaterally modifies the Bid during the period of Bid validity, or
-
The Bidder, having been notified of the acceptance of his Bid by the Employer during the period of Bid validity, fails or refuses to execute the Agreement, as required; or
-
The Bidder fails to perform the work according to the agreed specification, time schedule and in accordance with conditions of contract.
-
If the Bidder fails to give the Performance Guarantee within the specified period.
3. Participating Bidders are advised to furnish complete details / information about their qualifications, past experience and expertise. Complete documentary proof with respect to the details furnished in the Bid form
SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)