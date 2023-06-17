Canara Bank : TENDER FOR INSTALLATION OF GLOW SIGN BOARD AT 4TH FLOOR AND TERRACE OF CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, BKC BUILDING, G-BLOCK, BANDRA-KURLA COMPLEX, MUMBAI”

SIGNATURE OF THE BIDDER/CONTRACTOR (WITH SEAL)

"INSTALLATION OF GLOW SIGN BOARD AT 4TH FLOOR AND TERRACE OF CANARA

Tender Document for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building,C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL AND GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970), having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road Bengaluru - 560002 having General Administration Wing at Dwarakanath Bhavan, K R Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru-560004.

Mumbai Circle is in the process of Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building, C-14,G-block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai. In this regard, we are inviting request for proposal (RFP), in two-bid system (Technical and Price Bids) from reputed and experienced Glow Sign Board providers for providing Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Circle Office BKC Building Mumbai.

The RFP document can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site

from https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/& Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.intill last date of the tender (i.e 10.07.2023 - 12:00 PM).

The Objective of this RFP is to enter into Agreement with Selected Bidder for Installation of Glow Sign Board at 4th Floor and Terrace of Canara Bank Circle Office BKC Building.

