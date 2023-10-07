Last date and time for submission of the tender

Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 30/10/2023 by 3.00 PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Adminstration Section, Circle Office, Delhi,

7th Floor, Ansal Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi -110019

Superscripted on envelope "TENDER FOR CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.