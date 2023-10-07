CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

TENDER REF NO. ON-891/DCO/2023/VKA DATED 06.10.2023

CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION

7TH FLOOR, ANSAL TOWER

NEHRU PLACE, NEW DELHI - 110019, Tel: 011-69033444

e-mail: pecodel@canarabank.com;

CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

TECHNICAL BID

  1. Notice Inviting Tender
  2. General rules and Directions to Tenders

Schedule's A to F

  1. Conditions of contract
  2. Clauses of contract
  3. Special conditions
  4. Technical specification and list of approved make (attached)
  5. Safety code
  6. Model rules for protection of Health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by contractors
  7. Tender Form
  8. ANNEXURE - 1 - Bio Data of Tenderer
  9. ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance
  10. ANNEXURE - 3 - Form of Agreement
  11. ANNEXURE - 4 - Details of construction equipments & plants
  12. ANNEXURE - 5 - List of relatives employed in Canara Bank
  13. ANNEXURE - 6 - Format for receipt of Materials at site
  14. ANNEXURE - 7 - Format of measurement book
  15. ANNEXURE - 8 - Format for running bill
  16. ANNEXURE -09 - Format for Rate analysis
  17. ANNEXURE -10 - Format for certificate of payment
  18. ANNEXURE -11 - Format of site order book
  19. ANNEXURE -12 - Format for application - Extension of time
  20. ANNEXURE -13 - Format for Hindrance register
  21. ANNEXURE -14 - Format of BG for EMD
  22. ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for security deposit
  23. ANNEXURE -16 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact
  24. ANNEXURE -17 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees
  25. ANNEXURE -18 - Base Price of materials
  26. ANNEXURE -19 - Indemnity format
  27. Tender drawings (attached)

FINANCIAL BID

32 Price Bid (Bill of quantities -BOQ) (attached)

CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

NOTICE INVITING TENDERS

Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Delhi invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

Details of the Tender :

Name of the Work

Location of Work

Estimated cost of the works

Earnest Money deposit

Issue of tender document

Last date of submission of pre-bid queries

Pre-bid meeting

Last date of submission of Tender

Opening of Technical bids

Opening of Financial bids

Period of completion

Tender documents ( soft copy )

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

Rs. 54 LAKHS

Rs.54,000.00 by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of Canara Bank payable at Delhi.

06.10.2023

21.10.2023 till 2.00 pm

21.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

30.10.2023 on or before 3.00 pm

30.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter.

60 Days from the date of issue of work order

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site & Central Public Procurement(CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.infrom 06.10.2023 till last date of submission

https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/

  • https://eprocure.gov.in

Last date and time for submission of the tender

Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 30/10/2023 by 3.00 PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Adminstration Section, Circle Office, Delhi,

7th Floor, Ansal Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi -110019

Superscripted on envelope "TENDER FOR CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.

Copy of Registration of the Firm or Copy of incorporation.

CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

  1. Eligibility Criteria : Contractors who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Contractor/ Companies/ Agencies having established manufacturing facilities in the area of office type Civil works and who have executed such works are eligible to apply. The tenderer should not have been blacklisted by any organisation / institution and should submit a declaration on letter head confirming the same.

Eligibility Criteria

Documents Required

  • The contractor should be registered with CPWD-or A copy of valid registration

State PWD or MES or Railways or such other

certificate

from

respective

Government organizations or Registered in Public

authorities.

sector units or Public sector Bank's or Financial

Institutions or Reputed Corporate

Joint

Ventures

are

not

companies, MNC's, IT companies as a Civil works

permitted

contractor.

2 The Contractor should have minimum of 05 (Five) years' experience in the relevant field as on 31.09.2023.

  • Bidder should have a minimum of Rs. 54 lakhs Audited balance sheet and P&L

annual average turnover during last three financial

account for the years mentioned

years.

and certificate from the Charted

i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23 from

the

Accountant.

interior furnishing related business.

Contractor have to submit CA certified copy of

turnover.

4 The Tenderer should have executed any of the

Satisfactory

work

completion

following work in a single contract during the last

certificates

from

clients

Seven (7) years ending with 31.03.2023 for at least,

(preferably from

Government

Departments

/Public

Sector

One (1) similar work costing Rs. 44.00 lacs

Undertaking/center

OR

autonomous

bodies/state

Two (2) similar works each costing

autonomous

bodies)

clearly

Rs.27.50 lacs

indicating the cost and nature of

works executed (Please refer to

OR

similar works).

Three (3) similar works each costing Rs.

22.00

Lacs

In case of consolidated completion

*Note - Amount mentioned are excluding GST.

certificates, split up details certified

by the client/ project consultant is

to be enclosed.

Similar works means civil repair and renovation work at offices / commercial buildings only.

  • The contractor must have valid GST registration, Copy of the GST registration

PAN number., Company Registration, EPF

certificate and copy of PAN card.

Registration, Labor insurance Copies., Ownership

In case the firm/company etc. is

Document, Class Registration Certificate,

not having G.S.T number,

contractor should apply for G.S.T

number and submit a copy for the

acknowledgement form along with

a declaration for having applied

for

G.S.T registration.

Shortlisted vendor must submit

GST

CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.

number before commencement of work.

MSME FIRMS MUST SUBMIT THEIR

UDHYOG AADHAR CERTIFICATE

6

The

Contractor

should

have

their

Details of organization chart proposed

representative office in Delhi/ NCR

for

for this project. Copies of the

operational convenience

registration certificate and PAN

card copy shall be enclosed.

2) Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in 12 size font & A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.

  1. Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender ( NIT ), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes, Annexures 1 to 19, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ).
  2. Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank
    • hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in
  4. The site is ready for commencement of works.
  5. Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
    A. TECHNICAL BID: (first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below in a separate envelope-
    1. EMD - Earnest Money Deposit
    2. Notice inviting tender (NIT).
    3. General Rules & directions to contractor.
    4. Schedules.
    5. Conditions of contract.
    6. Clauses of contract.
    7. Special conditions
    8. Safety code.
    9. Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by contractors.

Technical specifications

and list of approved makes for CIVILworks.

Annexures 1 to 19.

Tender Drawings.

B.FINANCIAL BID (second envelope):Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be hardbound / spiral bound and submitted in separate envelop as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below.

