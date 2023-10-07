CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
NOTICE TYPE
: DOMESTIC TENDER NOTICE
AUTHORITY TYPE
: PUBLIC SECTOR BANK
TENDER REF NO. ON-891/DCO/2023/VKA DATED 06.10.2023
ISSUED BY
CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION
7TH FLOOR, ANSAL TOWER
NEHRU PLACE, NEW DELHI - 110019, Tel: 011-69033444
e-mail: pecodel@canarabank.com;
CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
CONTENTS
Sl.No
DETAILS
TECHNICAL BID
- Notice Inviting Tender
- General rules and Directions to Tenders
3.
Schedule's A to F
- Conditions of contract
- Clauses of contract
- Special conditions
- Technical specification and list of approved make (attached)
- Safety code
- Model rules for protection of Health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by contractors
- Tender Form
- ANNEXURE - 1 - Bio Data of Tenderer
- ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance
- ANNEXURE - 3 - Form of Agreement
- ANNEXURE - 4 - Details of construction equipments & plants
- ANNEXURE - 5 - List of relatives employed in Canara Bank
- ANNEXURE - 6 - Format for receipt of Materials at site
- ANNEXURE - 7 - Format of measurement book
- ANNEXURE - 8 - Format for running bill
- ANNEXURE -09 - Format for Rate analysis
- ANNEXURE -10 - Format for certificate of payment
- ANNEXURE -11 - Format of site order book
- ANNEXURE -12 - Format for application - Extension of time
- ANNEXURE -13 - Format for Hindrance register
- ANNEXURE -14 - Format of BG for EMD
- ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for security deposit
- ANNEXURE -16 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact
- ANNEXURE -17 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees
- ANNEXURE -18 - Base Price of materials
- ANNEXURE -19 - Indemnity format
- Tender drawings (attached)
FINANCIAL BID
32 Price Bid (Bill of quantities -BOQ) (attached)
CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
NOTICE INVITING TENDERS
Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Delhi invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
Details of the Tender :
Name of the Work
Location of Work
Estimated cost of the works
Earnest Money deposit
Issue of tender document
Last date of submission of pre-bid queries
Pre-bid meeting
Last date of submission of Tender
Opening of Technical bids
Opening of Financial bids
Period of completion
Tender documents ( soft copy )
CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
Rs. 54 LAKHS
Rs.54,000.00 by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of Canara Bank payable at Delhi.
06.10.2023
21.10.2023 till 2.00 pm
21.10.2023 at 3.30 pm
30.10.2023 on or before 3.00 pm
30.10.2023 at 3.30 pm
Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter.
60 Days from the date of issue of work order
Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site & Central Public Procurement(CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.infrom 06.10.2023 till last date of submission
https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/
- https://eprocure.gov.in
Last date and time for submission of the tender
Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 30/10/2023 by 3.00 PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Adminstration Section, Circle Office, Delhi,
7th Floor, Ansal Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi -110019
Superscripted on envelope "TENDER FOR CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.
CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
- Eligibility Criteria : Contractors who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Contractor/ Companies/ Agencies having established manufacturing facilities in the area of office type Civil works and who have executed such works are eligible to apply. The tenderer should not have been blacklisted by any organisation / institution and should submit a declaration on letter head confirming the same.
Sl.
Eligibility Criteria
Documents Required
- The contractor should be registered with CPWD-or A copy of valid registration
State PWD or MES or Railways or such other
certificate
from
respective
Government organizations or Registered in Public
authorities.
sector units or Public sector Bank's or Financial
Institutions or Reputed Corporate
Joint
Ventures
are
not
companies, MNC's, IT companies as a Civil works
permitted
contractor.
2 The Contractor should have minimum of 05 (Five) years' experience in the relevant field as on 31.09.2023.
- Bidder should have a minimum of Rs. 54 lakhs Audited balance sheet and P&L
annual average turnover during last three financial
account for the years mentioned
years.
and certificate from the Charted
i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23 from
the
Accountant.
interior furnishing related business.
Contractor have to submit CA certified copy of
turnover.
4 The Tenderer should have executed any of the
Satisfactory
work
completion
following work in a single contract during the last
certificates
from
clients
Seven (7) years ending with 31.03.2023 for at least,
(preferably from
Government
Departments
/Public
Sector
One (1) similar work costing Rs. 44.00 lacs
Undertaking/center
OR
autonomous
bodies/state
Two (2) similar works each costing
autonomous
bodies)
clearly
Rs.27.50 lacs
indicating the cost and nature of
works executed (Please refer to
OR
similar works).
Three (3) similar works each costing Rs.
22.00
Lacs
In case of consolidated completion
*Note - Amount mentioned are excluding GST.
certificates, split up details certified
by the client/ project consultant is
to be enclosed.
Similar works means civil repair and renovation work at offices / commercial buildings only.
- The contractor must have valid GST registration, Copy of the GST registration
PAN number., Company Registration, EPF
certificate and copy of PAN card.
Registration, Labor insurance Copies., Ownership
In case the firm/company etc. is
Document, Class Registration Certificate,
not having G.S.T number,
contractor should apply for G.S.T
number and submit a copy for the
acknowledgement form along with
a declaration for having applied
for
G.S.T registration.
Shortlisted vendor must submit
GST
CIVIL REPAIR WORKS CANARA BANK, REGIONAL OFFICE AT C-3,SECTOR-1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH.
number before commencement of work.
MSME FIRMS MUST SUBMIT THEIR
UDHYOG AADHAR CERTIFICATE
6
The
Contractor
should
have
their
Details of organization chart proposed
representative office in Delhi/ NCR
for
for this project. Copies of the
operational convenience
registration certificate and PAN
card copy shall be enclosed.
2) Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in 12 size font & A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.
- Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender ( NIT ), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes, Annexures 1 to 19, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ).
- Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank
- hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in
- The site is ready for commencement of works.
- Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
A. TECHNICAL BID: (first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below in a separate envelope-
- EMD - Earnest Money Deposit
- Notice inviting tender (NIT).
- General Rules & directions to contractor.
- Schedules.
- Conditions of contract.
- Clauses of contract.
- Special conditions
- Safety code.
- Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by contractors.
j)
Technical specifications
and list of approved makes for CIVILworks.
k)
Annexures 1 to 19.
l)
Tender Drawings.
B.FINANCIAL BID (second envelope):Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be hardbound / spiral bound and submitted in separate envelop as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2023 07:51:23 UTC.