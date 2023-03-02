Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:10:22 2023-03-02 am EST
290.40 INR   +0.55%
05:18aCanara Bank : Tender Notice for Premises for for our Chalavara Branch (DP 1677) in Palakkad District
PU
05:18aCanara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)SHIVAJINGAR –NIZAMABAD
PU
05:18aTenders Under “two Bid Concept” Through E-procurement Portal Https : //canarabank.abcprocure.com for hiring of Agencies for Providing Housekeeping & General Cleaning Services at 12 offices of Canara Bank under Circle Office, Patna.
PU
Canara Bank : Tender Notice for Premises for for our Chalavara Branch (DP 1677) in Palakkad District

03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
1

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises and Estate Section

Telephone

:0471-2325383

Circle Office

Fax No. :0471-2331355

Spencer Junction

E-mail: pecotvm@canarabank.com

MG Road, Trivandrum

Pin-695001

1

2

ANNEXURE-III

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

TO THE BANK AT………………………………………..…(LOCATION, PLACE)

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered

(The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover -MarkedEnvelope-1)

  1. Carpet Area Definition
  2. Strong Room Specifications

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

(The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope-Marked Envelope -2)

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

2

3

Annexure-III Contd.

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

Tel

:0471-2325383

CIRCLE OFFICE

Fax

: 0471-2331355

SPENCER JUNCTION

E-Mail : pecotvm@canarabank.com

MG ROAD,TRIVANDRUM , PIN-695001

CANARA BANK intends to take ready to move-in Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1.

Requirements :

SL

AREA OF

BRANCH

DISTRICT

REMARKS

NO

PREMISES

LOCATION

(COMMERCIAL)

1

1900 SQFT

CHALAVARA

PALAKKAD

A. PREMISES SHOULD BE IN

(COMMERCIAL)

BRANCH

GROUND FLOOR.

(DP 1677)

B.REQUIRED POWER LOAD IS

35 KW.

C. STRONG ROOM AS PER BANK'S

REQUIREMENT (250-350 SFT)

2. The prospective offerors meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address OR from our GA Section, Palakkad Regional Office Canara Bank, Palakkad (0491- 2572361)from 01/03/2023 to 31/03/2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com

2768407, 2705019

  1. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT...…………………………………………… (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 2.00 PM on 31/03/2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
  2. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PMat the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized official of the Bank

3

4

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……………………………………………. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or

before the last date and time for submission.

6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the

time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.

7. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.

  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
  2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

4

5

8. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the

bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

12.i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
  1. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water

logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal layout of premises

and layout of buildings in the complex etc., and suitable offers shall be

finalized

/shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.

13.

Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.

14.

The offer submitted shall remain open for consideration for a minimum period of

"Three months" from the date of opening of Technical Bids.

5

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
