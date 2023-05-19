Canara Bank : “FOR SALE” BOLERO JEEP IS FOR SELL ON "AS IS WHERE IS " BASIS.

CO KAR/P&E/BOLERO/2023-24

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION: CIRCLE

OFFICE: KARNAL SITE 17, BYE- 18

SECTOR12,

KARNAL , HARYANA- 132001

"FOR SALE"

FOUR WHEELER IS

FOR SELL ON "AS IS WHERE IS " BASIS.

MAKE OF THE REGN. MODEL RESERVE PRICE PLACE Sr. VEHICLE NO. No . HR05AE- 1 BOLERO JEEP 2012 Rs.2,00,000.00 PREMISES & ESTATE 8311 SECTION, CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR- 12, KARNAL , HARYANA- 132001

Interested parties may please call on 8572800777 or obtain tender from

https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF OFFER IS 03:00 PM ON 08.06.2023

OFFERS WILL BE OPENED AT 03:30 PM ON 08.06.2023 at

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CANARA BANK CIRCLEOFFICE,

SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-12,

KARNAL, HARYANA- 132001

Sd

Sr. MANAGER

Date:19.05.2023

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, BAY SITE 17-18,SECTOR-12, KARNAL (HARYANA) (HELLO) : 8572800777, (e-Mail) : pecokar@canarabank.com