    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
02:15:10 2023-05-19
296.00 INR   +0.29%
Canara Bank : "FOR SALE" BOLERO JEEP IS FOR SELL ON "AS IS WHERE IS " BASIS.
Canara Bank : GeM bid ref no. GEM/2023/B/3458575 dated 17/05/2023 for Selection of Insurer for Group Critical Illness (Cancer indemnity cover) Insurance to Female General Saving Account Holders with Canara Bank for a period of One (1) year from the date of agreement.
Canara Bank : Tender for comprehensive renovation works for 17 flats in block 20 (6 flats) and block 21 (11 flats) and external civil renovation of block 20 & 21 at btm layout apartments, bangalore
Canara Bank : “FOR SALE” BOLERO JEEP IS FOR SELL ON "AS IS WHERE IS " BASIS.

05/19/2023 | 01:50am EDT
CO KAR/P&E/BOLERO/2023-24

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION: CIRCLE

OFFICE: KARNAL SITE 17, BYE- 18

SECTOR12,

KARNAL , HARYANA- 132001

"FOR SALE"

FOUR WHEELER IS

FOR SELL ON "AS IS WHERE IS " BASIS.

MAKE OF THE

REGN.

MODEL

RESERVE PRICE

PLACE

Sr.

VEHICLE

NO.

No

.

HR05AE-

1

BOLERO JEEP

2012

Rs.2,00,000.00

PREMISES & ESTATE

8311

SECTION,

CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE,

SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-

12,

KARNAL ,

HARYANA- 132001

Interested parties may please call on 8572800777 or obtain tender from

https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF OFFER IS 03:00 PM ON 08.06.2023

OFFERS WILL BE OPENED AT 03:30 PM ON 08.06.2023 at

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CANARA BANK CIRCLEOFFICE,

SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-12,

KARNAL, HARYANA- 132001

Sd

Sr. MANAGER

Date:19.05.2023

Page 1 of 4

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, BAY SITE 17-18,SECTOR-12, KARNAL (HARYANA) (HELLO) : 8572800777, (e-Mail) : pecokar@canarabank.com

CO KAR/P&E/BOLERO/2023-24

TERMS & CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF FOUR

WHEELERS

  1. The cars shall be sold in "as is where is" condition and the Bank shall not be responsible for any defects latent or otherwise, damage, decay or any missing parts/documents of the vehicles.
  2. Offers shall be submitted in closed / sealed covers as per the enclosed format in clear, understandable terms along with the requisite Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.10000/-. The offers shall contain among other thing the following details :
    1. Name of the offeror
    2. Address for communication
    3. Contact number
    4. Details of offer
      1. Vehicle (Make/Model of car) for which price is offered
      2. Registration number
      3. Price offered (in both words and figures)

The cover should be super scribed "OFFER FOR SALE OF VEHICLE NAME &REGISTRATION

NO.".

  1. The offer once made shall be irrevocable.
  2. Every offer for the four wheeler shall be accompanied by Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.10000/- (Rupees Ten thousand only) in the form of a crossed Demand Draft favoring "CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE" KARNAL and payable at KARNAL.
  3. Last date for receipt of offers is 08.06.2023, 03.00PM and only offers received on or before the stipulated date, time and accompanied by requisite Earnest Money Deposit and other documents will be considered.
  4. The Earnest Money Deposit will be refunded to the respective offerors whose offers are not accepted. No interest shall be payable on the Earnest Money Deposit.
  5. In case of acceptance of the offer by the Bank, the Earnest Money Deposit shall be adjusted against the total price offered by the successful offer or subject, however to payment of the balance before the stipulated date.
  6. The acceptance of the offer will be intimated to the successful offeror / notified on the Notice Board at the Bank premises at Circle Office, KARNAL and such notice shall be deemed to be personal notice of intimation to the successful offeror and shall be binding on him.
    The successful offeror shall pay the balance amount forthwith on the day on which the acceptance of the offer is notified / within the time limit permitted.
    The Bank shall require a minimum of 30 days time for intimating the acceptance of the offer.
  7. In case of failure / default and / or refusal of the offeror, whose offer has been accepted, to paythe balance on the stipulated date the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.10000/- will be forfeited to the Bank by way of liquidated damages and the Bank shall be at liberty to sell the vehicle to anyother person and in such other manner as it may deem fit.

Page 2 of 4

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, BAY SITE 17-18,SECTOR-12, KARNAL (HARYANA) (HELLO) : 8572800777, (e-Mail) : pecokar@canarabank.com

CO KAR/P&E/BOLERO/2023-24

  1. The Bank reserves the right to reject any offer without giving any reasons thereof.
  2. "On payment of the total bid amount, documents relating to the vehicle shall be handed over to the successful bidder to enable him/her to get the vehicle transferred/ Registered in his/her name. The successful bidder shall arrange to get the vehicle registered and lift/take delivery of the vehicle, within 3 days or the date stipulated. Taxes/Insurance premia that may fall due during this period has to be borne by the successful bidder. The Bank shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, decay, theft of the vehicle or removal of parts from it or in any manner whatsoever
  3. The Bank shall have the option and liberty to sell the vehicle in case of the purchaser's failure to take delivery within the stipulated period after issuing a notice to the purchaser's given address. After a period of 15 days from issue of notice the Bank shall be entitled to exercise its option to resell the vehicle.
  4. However, the purchaser shall have no right or claim whatsoever, against the Bank after the period mentioned above on account of his failure to take delivery nor is the Bank bound to resell the vehicle or be answerable in any manner for any loss that he may incur on this account.
  5. The vehicle may be inspected by prior appointment with the office of the Canara Bank during office hours (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) at

No.

MAKE OF THE

REGN. NO.

PLACE FOR INSPECTION

VEHICLE

1

BOLERO JEEP

HR05AE-8311

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE,

SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-12,

KARNAL ,

HARYANA- 132001

and every offeror is requested to give his offer at this office, after due inspection of the vehicle in its " as is where is " condition.

In token of acceptance of terms & conditions above mentioned the offeror has set his hand on this

day of

2023.

Place :

Date :OFFEROR

NAME :

ADDRESS :

OFFER LETTER

  • Name & Address of the offeror (inBLOCK LETTERS)

Phone :

Cell No :

b

Details of offer

Vehicle for which offer is

BOLERO JEEP

made(make to be

indicated)

c

Registration Number

HR05AE-8311

d

Price offered (Amount in

Rs.

words /figures should be

indicated)

e Details of EMD enclosed

DD No.

Date

Amount

Drawee Bank

SIGNATURE OF THE OFFEROR

Page 4 of 4

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, BAY SITE 17-18,SECTOR-12, KARNAL (HARYANA) (HELLO) : 8572800777, (e-Mail) : pecokar@canarabank.com

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


fermer