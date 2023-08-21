CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
TENDER REF. NO: COBH/GA/TENDER/1-2023/5201
Issued By:
General Administration Section
Telephone
: 0755-2671035
Circle Office
Bhopal (MP)-462011
: premcobpl@canarabank.com
General Administration Section Canara Bank Circle Office PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
Tel : 0755-2671035 Mob : +91-8989989199 Email: premcobpl@canarabank.comwww.canarabank.com
ANNEXURE-III
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING OF BRANCH PREMISES AT JABALPUR GORAKHPUR , DISTRICT JABALPUR (M.P.)
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
- Notice Inviting Offers
- Instructions to offerers
- Terms & Conditions
- Technical Details of the Premises offered
- Carpet Area Definition
- Strong Room specifications
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
Annexure-III Contd.
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION,
CIRCLE OFFICE
Tel : 0755-2671035
Address-Plot No.4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS
Saket Nagar
E-Mail : premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bhopal (M.P.)-462020
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
Area of premises
Location
Remarks
Upto 2500 sqft
JABALPUR
A) Preference will be given to the
GORAKHPUR
premises
Commercial
District- JABALPUR
with entire area in a single floor.
premises
(M.P.)
B) Required Power load is 20 KW.
- The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from20.08.2023 to 09.09.2023during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
- Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as"OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT JABALPUR GORAKHPUR BRANCH, District - JABALPUR" shall be submitted up to 03:00 PM on 09.09.2023at General Administration Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
- The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at04:00PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Sd/-
Authorized official of the Bank
Instructions to Offerers
- The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
- The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
- The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion/occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price).
- The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover(Marked Envelope- 1)superscribed as "TECHNICAL BID FOR HIRING Of PREMISES OF JABALPUR GORAKHPUR BRANCH , DISTRICT - JABALPUR ".The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
- The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope(Marked Envelope-2)and superscribed as "FINANCIAL BID FOR HIRING OF OFFICE PREMISES OF JABALPUR GORAKHPUR BRANCH DISTRICT - JABALPUR ".The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
- Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as"OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT JABALPUR GORAKHPUR DISTRICT - JABALPUR"and submitted at the
address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
7. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
- Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.
- A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
- A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
- Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
- All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
- In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
- The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
- i) Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s
