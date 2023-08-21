All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

The Offer document consists of the following:

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING OF BRANCH PREMISES AT JABALPUR GORAKHPUR , DISTRICT JABALPUR (M.P.)

Annexure-III Contd. NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE Tel : 0755-2671035 Address-Plot No.4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS Saket Nagar E-Mail : premcobpl@canarabank.com Bhopal (M.P.)-462020

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Area of premises Location Remarks Upto 2500 sqft JABALPUR A) Preference will be given to the GORAKHPUR premises Commercial District- JABALPUR with entire area in a single floor. premises (M.P.) B) Required Power load is 20 KW.

The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 20.08.2023 to 09.09.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com . Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT JABALPUR GORAKHPUR BRANCH, District - JABALPUR " shall be submitted up to 03:00 PM on 09.09.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office at the above given Address. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 04:00 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

General Administration Section Canara Bank Circle Office PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar Bagsewania Bhopal-462020

Tel : 0755-2671035 Mob : +91-8989989199 Email: premcobpl@canarabank.comwww.canarabank.com