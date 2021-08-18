Log in
    CLZ   CA13723D1006

CANASIL RESOURCES INC.

(CLZ)
Canasil Resources : August 2021 Presentation

08/18/2021
_____________________________________

www.canasil.com

TSX-V:CLZ

Silver-Gold-Copper-Zinc Exploration in

Mexico and British Columbia, Canada

Corporate Presentation

August 2021

Canasil Resources Inc. - Creating Value Through Discovery

1

_____________________________________

www.canasil.com

TSX-V:CLZ

"Forward-looking Statements"

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements as they constitute what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and exploitation success, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management beliefs, estimates or other factors should change.

Canasil Resources Inc. - Creating Value Through Discovery

2

_____________________________________

www.canasil.com

TSX-V:CLZ

Directors, Officers, Advisors:

Alvin Jackson, Director

Michael McInnis, Director

Arthur Freeze, Director

Bahman Yamini, Director, Pres. & CEO,

Kerry Spong, CFO & VP Finance

Graham Scott, Corp. Sec., Legal Counsel

Erme Enriquez, Dir. Expl. & Dev., Mexico

Robert Brown, Advisor, (Qual. Person)

David Terry, Advisor

Gary Nordin, Advisor

Iain MacPhail, Advisor

Shares issued:

125,021,622

5-Year Price Range:

$0.03 - $0.73

Warrants:

12,951,250

Current Share Price:

$0.14

Options:

10,640,000

Market Capitalization:

$17.5 Million

Fully diluted:

148,612,872

3 Mth. Av. Trading Volume:

217,000

Capital raised to date:

$25,255,000

Major shareholders:

Av. price per issued share:

$0.20

Management:

14%

Working Capital:

$700,000

Major Private Investors:

30%

Add. Cap. on Full Dilution:

$4,070,125

Institutional:

19%

June 30, 2021

August 2021

Canasil Resources Inc. - Creating Value Through Discovery

3

_____________________________________

www.canasil.com

TSX-V:CLZ

High Potential Silver-Gold-Copper

Exploration in Mexico and BC, Canada

6 Exploration Projects In Mexico

Located on World-classSilver-Gold Trend

in Durango and Zacatecas States Silver, Gold, Copper, Lead & Zinc 4 Drill ready projects

Operating Team and Base in Durango

High Discovery Potential

4 Exploration Projects In BC, Canada

Located on Major Mineralized Trend Close to Past Producing Mine and New Deposits Gold, Copper

Potential for Discovery of Large Gold-

Copper Porphyry Deposit

Canasil Resources Inc. - Creating Value Through Discovery

4

_____________________________________

www.canasil.com

TSX-V:CLZ

Major Value Drivers:

1. Leverage to Positive Resource Cycle - Silver, Gold, Copper Miners

SIL: Global X Silver Miners ETF

COPX:

Global X Copper Miners ETF

GDXJ: Van Eck Vectors Junior

Gold Miners ETF

Canasil Resources Inc. - Creating Value Through Discovery

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canasil Resources Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,06 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2020 0,89 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CANASIL RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Canasil Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bahman Yamini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Melbourne Spong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Arthur Charles Freeze Independent Director
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
Alvin William Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANASIL RESOURCES INC.22.73%14
BHP GROUP12.42%178 187
RIO TINTO PLC0.16%125 243
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36.46%56 293
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.68%35 299
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.47%24 282