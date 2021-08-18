Canasil Resources : August 2021 Presentation

_____________________________________
"Forward-looking Statements"
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements as they constitute what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and exploitation success, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management beliefs, estimates or other factors should change.
Directors, Officers, Advisors:
Alvin Jackson, Director
Michael McInnis, Director
Arthur Freeze, Director
Bahman Yamini, Director, Pres. & CEO,
Kerry Spong, CFO & VP Finance
Graham Scott, Corp. Sec., Legal Counsel
Erme Enriquez, Dir. Expl. & Dev., Mexico
Robert Brown, Advisor, (Qual. Person)
David Terry, Advisor
Gary Nordin, Advisor
Iain MacPhail, Advisor
Shares issued:
125,021,622
5-Year Price Range:
$0.03 - $0.73
Warrants:
12,951,250
Current Share Price:
$0.14
Options:
10,640,000
Market Capitalization:
$17.5 Million
Fully diluted:
148,612,872
3 Mth. Av. Trading Volume:
217,000
Capital raised to date:
$25,255,000
Major shareholders:
Av. price per issued share:
$0.20
Management:
14%
Working Capital:
$700,000
Major Private Investors:
30%
Add. Cap. on Full Dilution:
$4,070,125
Institutional:
19%
June 30, 2021
August 2021
High Potential Silver-Gold-Copper
Exploration in Mexico and BC, Canada
6 Exploration Projects In Mexico
Located on World-classSilver-Gold Trend
in Durango and Zacatecas States Silver, Gold, Copper, Lead & Zinc 4 Drill ready projects
Operating Team and Base in Durango
High Discovery Potential
4 Exploration Projects In BC, Canada
Located on Major Mineralized Trend Close to Past Producing Mine and New Deposits Gold, Copper
Potential for Discovery of Large Gold-
Copper Porphyry Deposit
Major Value Drivers:
1. Leverage to Positive Resource Cycle - Silver, Gold, Copper Miners
SIL: Global X Silver Miners ETF
COPX:
Global X Copper Miners ETF
GDXJ: Van Eck Vectors Junior
Gold Miners ETF
