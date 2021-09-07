Canasil Resources : September 2021 Presentation

_____________________________________

www.canasil.com TSX-V:CLZ

"Forward-looking Statements"

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements as they constitute what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and exploitation success, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management beliefs, estimates or other factors should change.