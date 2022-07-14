DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

CANCOM: CANCOM acquires S&L based in Mülheim-Kärlich



14.07.2022 / 10:30

CANCOM acquires S&L based in Mülheim-Kärlich

CANCOM acquires 100 percent of the shares in all subsidiaries of the system house and IT service group based in Mülheim-Kärlich

S&L Group generated revenue of approximately € 15 million in the financial year 2021 and currently has around 100 employees

Munich, Germany, 14 July 2022 - Yesterday, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE signed an agreement to take over the operating subsidiaries of the S&L Group. CANCOM acquires 100 percent of the shares in S&L Systemhaus GmbH, S&L BusinessSolutions GmbH and S&L ITcompliance GmbH from the parent company S&L Holding GmbH.

The S&L Group is active as an IT service provider for its customers in western Germany and focuses on services and managed services in the Microsoft and Citrix environment as well as on consulting, sales and the implementation of software and hardware. In addition, the group's portfolio includes offers in the area of IT security, IT compliance and data protection as well as individual software programming of its own products, among others.



The S&L Group, headquartered in Mülheim-Kärlich, generated revenue of around € 15 million in the 2021 financial year with an EBITDA margin of around 12 percent. Despite the Corona pandemic and the global IT supply chain problems, revenue grew by more than 10 percent last year compared to the previous year. The group of companies works for a diversified customer base in the German SME sector with a focus on the logistics, health and automotive sectors, among others, but also has a broad customer base in the municipal sector. Currently, about 100 employees work for the group.



The transaction is in line with the strategic vision CANCOM 2025 and strengthens the CANCOM Group in the DACH region, which is the focus of the communicated strategy.

"S&L represents an ideal regional addition to our CANCOM portfolio in Rhineland-Palatinate and enriches us with outstanding expertise, particularly in the areas of managed services, network technologies and IT compliance. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to welcome well-qualified employees to the CANCOM Group," says Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.



About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Thomas Stark (CFO) and Rüdiger Rath (COO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion in the financial year 2021. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Sebastian Bucher

Manager Investor Relations

+49 89 54054 5193

sebastian.bucher@cancom.de



