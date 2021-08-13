Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/13 04:26:17 am
53.66 EUR   -0.19%
CANCOM : DZ Bank remains Neutral

08/13/2021 | 04:14am EDT
Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Armin Kremser maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 559 M 1 830 M 1 830 M
Net income 2021 57,6 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
Net cash 2021 267 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 2 072 M 2 431 M 2 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 076
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart CANCOM SE
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 53,76 €
Average target price 62,86 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Willy Kober Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Lothar Koniarski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE18.52%2 431
ACCENTURE PLC23.18%202 791
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.82%166 592
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.66%127 394
INFOSYS LIMITED33.58%95 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.22.73%91 491