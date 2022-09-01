CANCOM : GmbH becomes Red Hat Premier Partner

The status of Premier Partner denotes the highest level in Red Hat's partner program and confirms the close strategic cooperation between CANCOM and the US open source specialist. As a hybrid IT service provider, CANCOM brings a correspondingly high level of technical expertise to the partnership and has demonstrated this in the implementation of Red Hat solutions. Participation in the "Leading with Automation" and "Leading with Containers" programs reflects the focus on the automation of IT management processes and container management. This partnership is rounded off by the long-standing CANCOM Managed Services in this environment.

The Red Hat Premier Partner award confirms that CANCOM is a certified expert in cloud and IT automation. As part of the close cooperation, the two partners aim to achieve maximum customer satisfaction. In addition, CANCOM customers benefit from comprehensive expertise in consulting and support for Red Hat solutions as well as exclusive pricing.

"As a leading digital transformation partner and as reliable IT service provider, CANCOM GmbH enriches our premier partnership", said Christine Freitag, Senior Partner Account Manager at Red Hat, explaining the award. "This status is achieved by partners who have a strategic relationship with Red Hat and make the highest contribution to Red Hat and the Red Hat partner ecosystem."