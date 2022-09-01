Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
26.88 EUR   -3.72%
CANCOM : GmbH becomes Red Hat Premier Partner

09/01/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Red Hat, one of the world's leading providers of open source solutions, has recently appointed CANCOM GmbH as a Red Hat Premier Partner. Following CANCOM Managed Services GmbH, CANCOM GmbH has now also joined the "premier league" of Red Hat partners. The official presentation of the partner certificate took place in Cologne.

The status of Premier Partner denotes the highest level in Red Hat's partner program and confirms the close strategic cooperation between CANCOM and the US open source specialist. As a hybrid IT service provider, CANCOM brings a correspondingly high level of technical expertise to the partnership and has demonstrated this in the implementation of Red Hat solutions. Participation in the "Leading with Automation" and "Leading with Containers" programs reflects the focus on the automation of IT management processes and container management. This partnership is rounded off by the long-standing CANCOM Managed Services in this environment.

The Red Hat Premier Partner award confirms that CANCOM is a certified expert in cloud and IT automation. As part of the close cooperation, the two partners aim to achieve maximum customer satisfaction. In addition, CANCOM customers benefit from comprehensive expertise in consulting and support for Red Hat solutions as well as exclusive pricing.

"As a leading digital transformation partner and as reliable IT service provider, CANCOM GmbH enriches our premier partnership", said Christine Freitag, Senior Partner Account Manager at Red Hat, explaining the award. "This status is achieved by partners who have a strategic relationship with Red Hat and make the highest contribution to Red Hat and the Red Hat partner ecosystem."

Disclaimer

Cancom SE published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 21:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
