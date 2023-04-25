Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:21:41 2023-04-25 am EDT
30.14 EUR   -0.66%
03:08aCANCOM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:17aCancom to Acquire KBC Beteiligungs in EUR165 Million Deal
MT
04/24Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CANCOM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating

04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 41.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about CANCOM SE
03:08aCANCOM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:17aCancom to Acquire KBC Beteiligungs in EUR165 Million Deal
MT
04/24Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
04/24Cancom : K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group
EQ
04/24Cancom Se : CANCOM SE takes over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH
EQ
04/12Jefferies lowers target for Cancom to 41 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
04/12CANCOM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/03Deutsche Bank Research lowers Cancom to 'Hold' - Target to 34 euros
DP
04/03CANCOM : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31CANCOM : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
Financials
Sales 2023 1 367 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net income 2023 48,8 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2023 365 M 402 M 402 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 872
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,34 €
Average target price 38,56 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudiger Rath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wild Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE10.89%1 183
ACCENTURE PLC3.90%175 092
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.51%141 774
SIEMENS AG12.36%127 279
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.76%113 751
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%89 280
