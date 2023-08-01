Cancom SE is a German provider of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and services. The Company diversifies its activities into two business segments: Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions business segment comprises CANCOM Pironet AG & Co, Pironet AG and synaix Service GmbH, among others. It mainly comprises the Company's Group cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software and services. The IT Solutions business segment includes CANCOM GmbH, CANCOM ICT Service GmbH and CANCOM SCS GmbH, among others. It offers IT infrastructure and applications support. The range of services provided by the Company's IT Solutions segment includes IT strategy advice, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance, training and other IT services, including operation of entire IT departments. The Company is active primarily in Germany and Austria.