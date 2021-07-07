DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel

CANCOM: Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO



07.07.2021 / 17:30

- 1 October 2021 Rüdiger Rath takes over the position of COO on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE.

- Rath was previously Head of Europe at Logicalis.

Munich, Germany, 7 July 2021 - The Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE has appointed Rüdiger Rath as a member of the Executive Board effective 1 October 2021. Rath will assume the function of Chief Operating Officer (COO) within the Executive Board. As of this date, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE thus consists of Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Thomas Stark (CFO) and Rüdiger Rath (COO).

"With Mr Rath, the Supervisory Board has found an excellent candidate with great industry and management experience for the position, so the decision was very easy for us. Mr Rath brings with him a professional and personal profile that exactly matches the requirements of the position. We are very pleased that we were able to win him for CANCOM and look forward to working with him," said Stefan Kober, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE.

Rüdiger Rath worked as Head of Europe of Logicalis Group since 2016 and was responsible for all subsidiaries in Europe as well as the international business in the Executive Board of Logicalis Group. He has ten years of experience in general management and joined Logicalis in 2015 through the acquisition of Inforsacom Informationssysteme GmbH, where he had been Managing Director and shareholder since 2008. Previously, he held senior finance positions at Inforsacom Informationssysteme GmbH and Amadeus Germany GmbH.

"I am delighted that Rüdiger Rath will be part of our Executive Board team. We have known each other for many years and I personally value him as a competent colleague with great experience in the IT industry," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Sebastian Bucher

Manager Investor Relations

+49 89 54054 5193

sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

