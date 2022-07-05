DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel

CANCOM: Rudolf Hotter leaves the Executive Board at his own request after 17 years. Rüdiger Rath becomes the new Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE



05.07.2022 / 14:27

Rüdiger Rath, COO of CANCOM SE, will become Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE on 1 November 2022.

Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE decides to expand the Executive Board from three to four members. New Executive Board position for Human Resources and ESG.

Munich, Germany, 5 July 2022 - The Supervisory Board today decided to appoint Rüdiger Rath as the new Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE with effect from 1 November 2022. Mr Rath will thus succeed Rudolf Hotter, who will leave the company at his own request on 31 October 2022 after around 17 years as a member of the Executive Board. Mr Hotter had been CEO of CANCOM SE since 2020 and had asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his contract early. Together with the change at the top of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board also resolved to expand the Executive Board of CANCOM SE from three to four members. In addition to the positions of CEO, CFO and COO, which will now be filled, a new Executive Board position will be created with responsibility for Human Resources and ESG. The Supervisory Board will initiate a search to fill the two Executive Board positions in the near future.

"Rudolf Hotter joined CANCOM in 2005 and has played a key role in shaping the company over the past 17 years. He came to the systems house CANCOM as a thought leader for the cloud-based use of applications and he is now leaving the hybrid IT service provider CANCOM. We are pleased that Mr Hotter will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period of 12 months and the Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks for the many years of successful work," said Stefan Kober, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE.

"It fills me with pride to have been part of the CANCOM success story for 17 years on the Executive Board. I would like to thank all the employees of the CANCOM Group for the time we spent together and the many customers with whom I was able to work. However, the time has now come for me to devote myself primarily to personal interests from November onwards. I have therefore asked the Supervisory Board to terminate my contract early. With my current colleague on the Executive Board, Rüdiger Rath, as the new CEO, CANCOM will be lead successfully into the future by an Executive Board member that is very familiar with the IT and managed services market as well as cloud technologies", said Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

"I am delighted to be able to lead the CANCOM Group as its new CEO from November. I am convinced that CANCOM is pursuing the right strategy and I will do everything in my power to continue driving forward the dynamic development of the company in these challenging times together with all employees," said Rüdiger Rath, COO of CANCOM SE.

Rüdiger Rath has been a member of the Executive Board of CANCOM SE in the position of COO since October 2021. Before joining CANCOM, he was Head of Europe at the Logicalis Group and was responsible for all subsidiaries in Europe as well as the international business on the Executive Board of the Logicalis Group.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Thomas Stark (CFO) and Rüdiger Rath (COO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion in the financial year 2021. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Sebastian Bucher

Manager Investor Relations

+49 89 54054 5193

sebastian.bucher@cancom.de





