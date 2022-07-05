Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:44 2022-07-05 am EDT
30.29 EUR   -4.63%
08:29aCANCOM : Rudolf Hotter leaves the Executive Board at his own request after 17 years. Rüdiger Rath becomes the new Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE
EQ
08:27aCANCOM SE : ​​​​​​​Rudolf Hotter resigns as Chief Executive Officer as of 31 October 2022; previous COO Rüdiger Rath appointed as successor
EQ
06/29CANCOM : Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to  1.00 per share and all other agenda items
EQ
CANCOM SE: ​​​​​​​Rudolf Hotter resigns as Chief Executive Officer as of 31 October 2022; previous COO Rüdiger Rath appointed as successor

07/05/2022 | 08:27am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel
CANCOM SE: ​​​​​​​Rudolf Hotter resigns as Chief Executive Officer as of 31 October 2022; previous COO Rüdiger Rath appointed as successor

05-Jul-2022 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Rudolf Hotter resigns as Chief Executive Officer as of 31 October 2022; previous COO Rüdiger Rath appointed as successor

Munich, Germany, 5 July 2022 - The Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE, Mr Rudolf Hotter, has today agreed at his own request and in the best possible agreement with the Supervisory Board to terminate his mandate as Executive Board member and CEO of the company prematurely on 31 October 2022. His appointment would have ended on 31 December 2024. In order to ensure a smooth handover, Mr Hotter will be available to the company in an advisory capacity outside the Executive Board for a transitional period of 12 months.

As Mr Hotter's successor, the Supervisory Board today appointed Executive Board member Rüdiger Rath, previously Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 November 2022.

In connection with the departure of Mr Hotter and the change of Mr Rath to the CEO position, the Supervisory Board also decided today to expand the Executive Board to a total of four persons in the future.

 

Notifying Company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich, Germany
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Notifying person:
Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545193
sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

 

 

05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1391043

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1391043  05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
