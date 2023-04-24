EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision

CANCOM SE: CANCOM SE takes over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH Munich, Germany, 24 April 2023 - The CANCOM Group and K-Businesscom have decided to work together in future under the umbrella of the CANCOM Group. Accordingly, CANCOM SE today concluded an agreement with the shareholders of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH, the parent company of K-Businesscom AG (hereinafter "KBC"), on the transfer of all shares in KBC to CANCOM SE. The transaction has a total volume of around € 165 million, which is made up of a purchase price share in cash of around € 58 million and a capital increase against contribution in kind with the issue of around 3.5 million new no-par value shares in CANCOM SE to the shareholders of the KBC Group through the use of Authorised Capital I/2018. Following completion of the transaction, it is planned that CANCOM SE will repay existing financial liabilities of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH of around € 37 million in the short term. In addition, it was agreed that the current member of the Executive Board of K-Businesscom AG, Jochen Borenich, will join the Executive Board of CANCOM SE as Chief Sales Officer after the final closing of the transaction. Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE and Thomas Stark, CFO of CANCOM SE, will take seats on the Supervisory Board of K-Businesscom AG. The current CEO of K-Businesscom AG, Dr Franz Semmernegg, will continue to lead K-Businesscom in his current position. K-Businesscom AG is Austria's leading ICT solutions and service provider with revenue of around € 520 million in the financial year 2022/2023, an EBITDA of around € 28 million and around 1,650 employees. As a digital business engineer for IT and business consulting and software development, the company is active not only in Austria but also in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and the Czech Republic. Under the umbrella of the CANCOM Group, K-Businesscom will in future concentrate on the markets of Austria, Switzerland and Romania. The closing of the transaction is still subject to customary conditions precedent, in particular the approval of the antitrust authorities. Subject to approval, the transaction is expected to close in June 2023. Notifying company:

As a Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around € 1.3 billion in the financial year 2022. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105). 24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

