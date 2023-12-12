EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel
CANCOM SE: Klaus Weinmann new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Kober resigns chairmanship

12-Dec-2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Klaus Weinmann new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Kober resigns chairmanship 

Munich, Germany, 12 December 2023 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Klaus Weinmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The previous Chairman, Mr. Stefan Kober, had previously informed the Board today that he wished to step down as Chairman at short notice for personal reasons. Mr. Kober, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since June 2019, will remain on the Supervisory Board as Deputy Chairman.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Kober for his many years of very successful work for the CANCOM Group as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the excellent cooperation.

 

Notifying Company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Notifying person:
Lars Dannenberg, Director Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545371
Lars.Dannenberg@cancom.de



End of Inside Information

12-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet:http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1795417

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1795417  12-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp