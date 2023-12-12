EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel

CANCOM SE: Klaus Weinmann new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Kober resigns chairmanship



Munich, Germany, 12 December 2023 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Klaus Weinmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The previous Chairman, Mr. Stefan Kober, had previously informed the Board today that he wished to step down as Chairman at short notice for personal reasons. Mr. Kober, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since June 2019, will remain on the Supervisory Board as Deputy Chairman.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Kober for his many years of very successful work for the CANCOM Group as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the excellent cooperation.

