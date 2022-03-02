Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 12:11:05 pm
50.74 EUR   +0.67%
12:02pCANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/02/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.60 EUR 11941.60 EUR
50.60 EUR 38658.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.6000 EUR 50600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73135  02.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CANCOM SE
12:02pCANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/09CANCOM : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09CANCOM : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/09CANCOM : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/08CANCOM : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02/08CANCOM : Strong finish to the year - CANCOM ends 2021 with 31 percent EBIT growth
EQ
02/07CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 310 M 1 456 M 1 456 M
Net income 2021 278 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2021 586 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 1 849 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 569
Free-Float -
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,40 €
Average target price 69,72 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Rudiger Rath Chief Operating Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE-14.89%2 055
ACCENTURE PLC-24.89%196 773
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.93%173 510
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.21%109 131
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.12%94 902
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.09%84 979