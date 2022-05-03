DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

CANCOM SE: Preliminary figures for first quarter 2022 show revenue down 10.8 percent but EBITDA up 6.2 percent. Executive Board lowers forecast for 2022.



03-May-2022 / 19:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Munich, Germany, 3 May 2022 - According to the preliminary figures available today, the CANCOM Group achieved Group revenue of ? 300.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. This corresponds to a decline of 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year (prior year: ? 337.2 million). In contrast, Group gross profit rose by 4.3 percent to ? 109.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (prior year: ? 104.9 million) and also Group EBITDA was 6.2 percent higher than the prior year's figure at ? 27.2 million (prior year: ? 25.6 million). The EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2022 improved accordingly to 9.0 percent (prior year: 7.6 percent). At ? 17.3 million, Group EBITA in the first quarter of 2022 was above the prior year's figure, too (prior year: ?16.9 million).

The decline in revenue was mainly due to continuing supply bottlenecks for IT hardware. By contrast, the earnings trend remained positive, as business volumes with a high proportion of hardware in particular are negatively impacted and CANCOM's operating earnings trend is primarily determined by the service business.

Due to the fact that, contrary to expectations, the supply chain situation is not improving but worsening, in particular due to permanent lockdowns in Asia, as well as the macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is changing the annual forecast for some key financial figures for the financial year 2022.

The Executive Board now expects significant revenue growth for the CANCOM Group (previously: very significant). The annual forecast for the gross profit, EBITDA and EBITA of the CANCOM Group has also been changed to significant growth (previously: very significant).

For the group segment IT Solutions, the Executive Board now expects significant growth for revenue in the 2022 financial year (previously: very significant). The forecast for EBITDA in the IT Solutions segment remains unchanged with expected significant growth.

For the group segment Cloud Solutions, the Executive Board now expects significant growth for revenue and EBITDA in the 2022 financial year (previously: very significant). The forecast for annual recurring revenue remains unchanged with very significant growth.

The full interim announcement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on 12 May 2022 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures:

The definitions of the alternative performance indicators gross profit, EBITDA, EBITA and annual recurring revenue used in this announcement are published in the CANCOM SE Annual Report 2021 on page 16.